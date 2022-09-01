Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai

New dining spots, performances and much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

Relive Expo 2020 Dubai at Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai is gearing up for a grand re-opening on October 1, but visitors will be able to walk through those giant iconic chainlink gates as soon as September 1 for a small preview. Expo fans will be able to check out popular pavilions like Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and Garden in the Sky. More popular attractions will soon follow including Al Wasl Plaza, the water(fall) feature and more. Stay tuned to whatson.ae and we will let you know when we have more details.

expocitydubai.com

Check out Palm Jumeirah’s new hotspot, Factory by McGettigan’s

Whether you fancy drinks after a day at the beach or a night of dancing until the early hours with friends, we’ve found what we think will be your new favourite social hangout. Factory by McGettigan’s has taken up residence in the shiny new Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, a stone’s throw away from one of the hottest spots in Dubai right now, Palm West Beach. It has a stage for live music, an outdoor terrace for alfresco dining, a decent amount of screens for sports fans, and plenty of room to dance. It opens its doors on Thursday, September 8.

Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 8, Mon to Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat & Sun 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. factorythepalm.com

Dine at Vaga Restaurant & Bar Lounge

Inspired by the term for a nomad, vagabond, the two-floor restaurant is a contemporary space serving up a fusion of Arabic and Armenian cuisines. Must-order dishes include Manti, which combines beef ravioli deliciously with mint, yoghurt, tomato sauce, and chilli; a classic Armenian Lahmajoon of lamb mince, tomato, onion, parsley, and chilli atop a crispy base; and Khorovats, which celebrates the culinary stalwart that is the Armenian barbeque, serving up a smorgasbord of delicious grilled meat. On the corner of Bluewaters Mall, the first-floor terrace boasts some of the best views of Ain Dubai, while in the warmer months an indoor terrace on the ground floor will be a popular place to sit.

Vaga, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to late daily. Tel: (0)56 800 0990, vagadubai.com

Make plans to visit Hatta Wadi Hub

Dubai’s beloved adventure and glamping destination, Hatta, will reopen for its fifth season on Thursday, September 15. Guests will once again be able to explore the great outdoors just 90 minutes away from Dubai. Expect all your favourite alfresco activities including archery, ziplines, axe-throwing, paragliding, horse riding and off-roading on electric scooters. There will also be a brand new addition – an adventure ropes course – which both children and adults can test their nerves and athleticism on. In case you’re wondering… Hatta Resorts will also reopen on the same day – so yes, you can plan that staycation.

For more information or to make your staycation bookings, head to visithatta.com

Beat it on over to Dubai Opera for a Michael Lives Tribute show

A huge Michael Jackson tribute is taking place at Dubai Opera in September. Come Together with other moonwalkers to watch the tribute artist, Rodrigo Teaser perform the best of MJ’s hits including Billie Jean, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White and much more. According to Dubai Opera, it will be the world’s largest homage to the King of Pop. Besides music that will see your feet being a Slave to the Rhythm, there will be time-travelling choreography and costumes – yes, the ankle-length silver single striped trouser, standout jacket – the works.

Michael Lives Forever, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8pm on Sept 23 and 24, prices start from Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Stay alert for the opening of French restaurant and nightclub Raspoutine

Having been an institution on Paris’ late-night party circuit for more than 50 years, Raspoutine will open its fourth global location in Dubai’s DIFC this month. While the Paris venue is a sought-after party-centric hotspot, we can expect more of a dinner-and-a-show vibe from the Dubai iteration, similar to Raspoutine Miami. No opening date has been announced yet, but we will let you know as soon as we find out more information.

Raspoutine Dubai, DIFC, opening in September. @raspoutine.dubai

Bounce on over to Bongo’s Bingo for an epic evening of 90s nostalgia

Bongo’s Bingo returns to Asateer Tent at Atlantis The Palm on Friday, September 2 with Brit boyband Five gracing the stage. Tickets are now on sale for Dhs150 via platinumlist.net. If you’re not familiar with the Bongo’s Bingo concept, it’s just like normal bingo in the sense that numbers will be called and participants need to score a row to win prizes. What makes Bongo’s Bingo different to the type that your grandparents play, are the seemingly random prizes (think Henry the Hoover, cardboard cut-outs of your favourite daytime television presenter, and giant fluffy unicorns).