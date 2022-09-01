Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai
New dining spots, performances and much more…
A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.
Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:
Relive Expo 2020 Dubai at Expo City Dubai
Expo City Dubai is gearing up for a grand re-opening on October 1, but visitors will be able to walk through those giant iconic chainlink gates as soon as September 1 for a small preview. Expo fans will be able to check out popular pavilions like Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and Garden in the Sky. More popular attractions will soon follow including Al Wasl Plaza, the water(fall) feature and more. Stay tuned to whatson.ae and we will let you know when we have more details.
Check out Palm Jumeirah’s new hotspot, Factory by McGettigan’s
@whatsondubai McGettigan’s but make it ✨fancy✨Factory by McGettigan’s is opening in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah on September 8 and we’ve had an exclusive peek inside 🙌🏼 who will you be taking? #whatsondubai #dubairestaurants #newrestaurants #palmjumeirah #mydubai ♬ this could be us – favsoundds
Whether you fancy drinks after a day at the beach or a night of dancing until the early hours with friends, we’ve found what we think will be your new favourite social hangout. Factory by McGettigan’s has taken up residence in the shiny new Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, a stone’s throw away from one of the hottest spots in Dubai right now, Palm West Beach. It has a stage for live music, an outdoor terrace for alfresco dining, a decent amount of screens for sports fans, and plenty of room to dance. It opens its doors on Thursday, September 8.
Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 8, Mon to Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat & Sun 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. factorythepalm.com
Dine at Vaga Restaurant & Bar Lounge
Inspired by the term for a nomad, vagabond, the two-floor restaurant is a contemporary space serving up a fusion of Arabic and Armenian cuisines. Must-order dishes include Manti, which combines beef ravioli deliciously with mint, yoghurt, tomato sauce, and chilli; a classic Armenian Lahmajoon of lamb mince, tomato, onion, parsley, and chilli atop a crispy base; and Khorovats, which celebrates the culinary stalwart that is the Armenian barbeque, serving up a smorgasbord of delicious grilled meat. On the corner of Bluewaters Mall, the first-floor terrace boasts some of the best views of Ain Dubai, while in the warmer months an indoor terrace on the ground floor will be a popular place to sit.
Vaga, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to late daily. Tel: (0)56 800 0990, vagadubai.com
Make plans to visit Hatta Wadi Hub
Dubai’s beloved adventure and glamping destination, Hatta, will reopen for its fifth season on Thursday, September 15. Guests will once again be able to explore the great outdoors just 90 minutes away from Dubai. Expect all your favourite alfresco activities including archery, ziplines, axe-throwing, paragliding, horse riding and off-roading on electric scooters. There will also be a brand new addition – an adventure ropes course – which both children and adults can test their nerves and athleticism on. In case you’re wondering… Hatta Resorts will also reopen on the same day – so yes, you can plan that staycation.
For more information or to make your staycation bookings, head to visithatta.com
Beat it on over to Dubai Opera for a Michael Lives Tribute show
A huge Michael Jackson tribute is taking place at Dubai Opera in September. Come Together with other moonwalkers to watch the tribute artist, Rodrigo Teaser perform the best of MJ’s hits including Billie Jean, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White and much more. According to Dubai Opera, it will be the world’s largest homage to the King of Pop. Besides music that will see your feet being a Slave to the Rhythm, there will be time-travelling choreography and costumes – yes, the ankle-length silver single striped trouser, standout jacket – the works.
Michael Lives Forever, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8pm on Sept 23 and 24, prices start from Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Stay alert for the opening of French restaurant and nightclub Raspoutine
Having been an institution on Paris’ late-night party circuit for more than 50 years, Raspoutine will open its fourth global location in Dubai’s DIFC this month. While the Paris venue is a sought-after party-centric hotspot, we can expect more of a dinner-and-a-show vibe from the Dubai iteration, similar to Raspoutine Miami. No opening date has been announced yet, but we will let you know as soon as we find out more information.
Raspoutine Dubai, DIFC, opening in September. @raspoutine.dubai
Bounce on over to Bongo’s Bingo for an epic evening of 90s nostalgia
Bongo’s Bingo returns to Asateer Tent at Atlantis The Palm on Friday, September 2 with Brit boyband Five gracing the stage. Tickets are now on sale for Dhs150 via platinumlist.net. If you’re not familiar with the Bongo’s Bingo concept, it’s just like normal bingo in the sense that numbers will be called and participants need to score a row to win prizes. What makes Bongo’s Bingo different to the type that your grandparents play, are the seemingly random prizes (think Henry the Hoover, cardboard cut-outs of your favourite daytime television presenter, and giant fluffy unicorns).
Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Friday September 2, Dhs150. @bongosbingodubai, platinumlist.net
Immerse yourself in beautiful art at Infinity des Lumieres
Love a digital art experience in Dubai? Well, a new show is heading your way to Infinity des Lumieres this September. The immersive show celebrates the distinct minds of three artists: Gaudi, Kandinsky and Klee. The show lasts 45 minutes, with 15 minutes allotted to each artist.
Dubai Mall, from Sep 21, ticket prices start from Dhs110, gaudikandinskykleedubai.com
Go see rapper 50 Cent
But he won’t be In Da Club. This September, he’s heading to Dubai to headline a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena. Taking to the stage on Friday, September 30, the rapper, entrepreneur, actor and producer, will perform a string of his biggest tracks as part of his Green Light Gang world tour. The platinum-selling superstar has cemented himself into the hip-hop hall of fame thanks to a string of huge hits including In Da Club, Candy Shop and 21 Questions, all of which fans can expect 50 Cent to perform when he lands in Dubai.
50 Cent live in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Friday September 30, from Dhs225. coca-cola-arena.com
Book your seats for the all-new aquatic circus performance
Fontana, a breathtaking water show produced by Cirque Du Liban is heading to Dubai this month with a number of shows from September 29. Fontana is the first travelling water circus in the Middle East and is a performance the whole family will love. Expect live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Tickets prices start from Dhs90 for the green seating and it goes all the way up to Dhs300 for gold which is right in front of the mesmerizing action.