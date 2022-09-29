The best outdoor cinemas in Dubai

Alfresco season is here…

Love the cinema? Take a break from the usual and opt for a different experience at one of these outdoor cinemas in Dubai. With the winter season nearly upon us, you won’t have to worry about breaking out into a sweat as you enjoy the movie.

Bookmark this page as more cinemas will soon open their outdoor venues in the coming weeks.

Here are outdoor cinemas in Dubai to try this winter season

Caddy Shack Dubai

Even the little ones deserve to have some movie fun outdoors. At Trump International Golf Club, kids can enjoy a number of family-friendly movies under the stars. There will be popcorn, bean bags and fairy lights. This Friday, September 30, the movie 102 Dalmations is being screened. The movie changes every Friday. The best part? It’s free (including the popcorn) but if you want additional food, you’ll have to pay. For a guaranteed spot, email reservations@skelmorehospitalitypartners.com or call the team on 054 417 0399.

Caddy Shack Dubai, Trump International Golf Club, outdoor movie every Friday, bookings required, Tel: (0)54 417 0399. @caddyshackdubai

Cinema Akil at The Yard

Dubai’s only independent cinema, Cinema Akil is located inside Alserkal Avenue – the cultural neighbourhood of Dubai. The arthouse cinema is a must-visit but during the cooler season as it takes over The Yard in the avenue where movie-goers can watch a film under the stars. At the moment, it is scheduled to open on October 14. You can head to the Cinema Akil website to keep up to date with the Indie films they will be screening.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 223 1139. cinemaakil.com

Dive-in Cinema at The Green Room

Make a splash at one of the coolest alfresco cinema offerings in the city: a new dive-in cinema. Taking place every Friday (from 8pm) and Saturday (from 10pm) at The Green Room in Sports City, this family-friendly film night lets you keep cool at the pool with a classic family film, a tasty set menu and more. There’s a choice of in-pool or poolside seating, so you can drift around on a floatie while you watch, or recline on a plush lounger or beanbag by the water’s edge. Entry is priced at Dhs150 for adults, but as well as a seat for the film, you’ll get unlimited popcorn and a three-course menu and three house drinks inspired by the movies on the big screen. For children under the age of 21, it’s Dhs80. Movies screened this month include Brave, Titanic, Devil Wears Prade, Pretty Woman and more.

Dive-in Cinema at The Green Room, Sports City, 7.30pm, Fridays, Dhs150 adults, Dhs80 children. Tel: (0)4 423 8310 greenroomdubai.com