Without spaghetti we’d be upsetti…

One thing we’re good at here at What’s On, is knowing where – and what – to eat. When it comes to pasta, there’s a universal appreciation, so we’ve collectively compiled our favourites from around the city.

Here, team What’s On share their favorite pasta dishes in Dubai.

Tagliolini al Tartufo, Alici

Twirl-able ribbons of tagliolini, punchy parmesan and generous shavings of black truffle, this simple Amalfi Coast-inspired dish is a celebration of coastal Italian dining and the perfect showcase of Alici’s incredible menu. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Alici, Bluewaters Dubai, open daily from midday to 4pm and 7pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 275 2577, alici.com

Tagliolini Tartufo, Il Pastaio

We promised that truffle was a consistent favourite. Served and plated at your table in a parmesan wheel with truffle shavings and a cheese fondue, this dish is an entire experience before you even take your first bite. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Il Pastaio, Al Habtoor City Boulevard, Sheikh Zayed Road, open daily from midday to midnight, Tel: (0)4 379 1382, ilpastaiodubai.ae

Linguine alle Vongole, Luigia

There’s no bad way to pair seafood and pasta, but one of the best bowlfuls for me can be found at Luigia, which serves up authentic Italian dishes. The clam pasta served with extra virgin olive oil and parsley really lets the clams do all the talking. Metaphorically of course… – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

Luigia, Rixos Premium, Jumeriah Beach Residence, open weekdays from 5.30pm to midnight and weekends from 12.30pm to midnight, Tel: (0)55 428 7540, luigia.ae

My own creation, The Pasta Guyz

This budget-friendly pasta dish comes with the added bonus that you can enjoy it without leaving the sofa. Available on delivery across the city, The Pasta Guyz serve up steaming and delicious pasta dishes in a flash. Opt for one of their signature pasta dishes such as the Tuscan chicken mac and cheese, or do it your own way with their build your own bowl option. For me, that always means a serving of chili oil and parmesan on the side. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

The Pasta Guyz, delivers to various locations around the Dubai, thepastaguyz.com

Lobster Pasta, Flamingo Room by tashas

A signature at Flamingo Room, the lobster pasta is a dish best shared, although after your first bite you’ll probably prefer to keep it all to yourself. There’s both a half or whole portion option, both presented in the lobster shell. Served with crème fraiche, red onion and roasted cherry tomatoes, this dish is carefully crafted by incredible chefs. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Flamingo Room by Tashas, Jumeriah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeriah Road, open daily midday to 4pm and 6.30pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 244 7278, flamingoroombytashas.com

Chicken Tagliatelle, Paul Bakery & Restaurant

The South of France is where pasta originally became popular and aren’t we so thankful for it. This pasta dish served with pine nuts, sundried tomatoes and parmesan cheese is *chefs kiss* delicious. There is no other way to describe it. It is creamy, yummy and the portion is big enough to share. – Shelby Gee, Editorial Intern

Paul Bakery & Restaurant, various locations around Dubai. paularabia.com

Quatro Formaggi Bake, Cafe Bateel

Giant pasta shells stuffed with broccoli and walnut pesto are my go-to dish at Cafe Bateel. Covered in a four-cheese sauce with tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, this dish is a little decadent and worth every bite. The sharp walnut pesto combined with the broccoli is a delicious combination. – Romy Hunt, Editorial Intern

Cafe Bateel, various locations around the UAE, bateel.com

Imges: Social