It’s more than just comics…

Pop culture fans, be prepared to be blown away as pop culture convention PopCon is making its way to Dubai.

The convention will see fans enjoying a weekend full of fantasy at Dubai Expo City. The wide range of activities span movies, TV, comics, gaming, anime, literature, cosplay and a whole lot more. The event takes place from Thursday, November 10 to 13.

Ticket prices to enter the event will be announced soon. You can keep up to date with the announcement on @popconme

PopConME is part of Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022), which runs from Thursday, November 9 to 20. This event is paving the way for the region’s gaming industry, which will (fingers crossed), cement Dubai’s position as a year-round hub for esports and gaming.

A convergence of all things pop culture

PopCon is a world-class annual event that brings the community together in a celebration of all things pop culture. This year will be the first time the convention is coming to Dubai.

During the three-day event, visitors will be immersed in everything from anime to cosplay and gaming, film, music and literature.

Fantasy fans can expect a jam-packed schedule full of exclusive workshops, movie screenings, gaming competitions, meet and greets, exclusive merchandise and interactive zones. What a great opportunity to meet like-minded people and celebrate your pop culture idols.

Celebrity sightings

If you are making your way over, keep your eyes peeled for some international talents. Nightmare on Elm Street actress Katie Cassidy will be making an appearance. She is also known for her portrayal of the demon Ruby in the fantasy horror series, Supernatural and Black Canary in Arrow.

Other stars attending include CW Supernatural Kevin Tran, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency actor, Osric Chau and voice actor Ray Porter – best known for his portrayal of DC Comics Villain, Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

To find out more about PopConME, visit popconme.com