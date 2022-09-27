fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
search icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
WORLD CUP
CINEMA
CULTURE
search icon
MORE  more button icon

Sublimotion: Dubai's Dhs5,000 per seat experience returns in November

Eat & Drink
Restaurants
Elise Kerr
Written by:
Elise Kerr
21 hours ago

The Ibiza-born extravaganza is back…

Hailing straight from Ibiza, Sublimotion took Dubai by storm when it first landed at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai last November. But if you missed the first season, you’ll be thrilled to hear that the self-described ‘most exciting, innovative and irresistible table in the whole world’ returns to the five star resort this November.

The multi-sensory journey spins ‘dinner and a show’ on its head, making the guests the stars, and delivering an unforgettable meal at the same time. The 10-course dinner is dreamt up and prepared by Paco Roncero of two-Michelin-starred Paco Roncero Restaurante in Madrid.

With two seatings daily, only 12 guests can dine at one time. The room is surrounded by 360-degree projections to truly immerse diners into the theatrical performances. Actors pose as waiters to create unexpected twists with each carefully designed course. Even if you were privy to a seat at the exclusive table last time around, we’ve been promised an entirely new show for season two, so it’s well worth booking again.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sublimotion Dubai (@sublimotiondubai)

Creativity and quality run throughout the meal, with each course more fantastical than the next. A team of designers, chefs, directors of film, fashion and music all contribute to this show-stopping experience, so guests would be right to expect the unexpected at this decadent gastronomic experience.

Seats at the coveted table don’t come cheap, with the Sublimotion price tag set at Dhs5,000 per person with food and alcoholic drinks included. New for season two there’s also a soft drinks package, priced at Dhs3,500 per person.

Sublimotion, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah 1, daily from November, 6.30pm and 9pm, Dhs5,000. Tel: (0)4 777 2245. mandarinoriental.com/dubai

Eat & Drink
Restaurants
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
7 reasons why Abu Dhabi's new dance Festival is worthy of the HYPE
20 fun and affordable date night ideas to check out in Dubai
UAE announces holiday for Prophet Mohammed’s birthday
Masks are no longer required on Emirates and flydubai flights
7 brunches in Dubai (that actually occur between breakfast and lunch)
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT