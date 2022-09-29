Dubai’s fun foodie festival is back for another year…

It’s official! Taste of Dubai is set to return next year, and we’re already hungry just thinking about it. Taking place from February 3 to 5, 2023, the brilliant food festival will takeover Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, bringing together an expected 15,000 foodies over the three days.

If you’ve been before, you’ll know that the event will feature a jam-packed itinerary, including some of the region’s best chefs and restaurants, interactive masterclasses, live entertainment, and more. And next year will be no different.

In fact, we’ve already had word that two of the biggest culinary names in the city will be attending. Celebrity chef, global tastemaker and the man behind W Dubai – The Palm’s top Japanese restaurant, Akira Back has been confirmed to appear at Taste of Dubai.

Plus, the other heavyweight in W Dubai’s restaurant offering, and the person at the helm of the newly awarded Michelin Star outlet, Torno Subito, Massimo Bottura will attending. Also on the line-up are top local restaurants serving taster-size portions of their signature dishes, including Carnival by Tresind, Rhodes W1, Bushra by Buddha Bar, Indiya , 11 Woodfire, Shang Palace, Sucre and Lowe.

More than food, we’re also promised live entertainment from local bands and DJs, offering everything from chilled acoustic performances to lively DJ sets to have visitors dancing from day to night.

Tickets will go on sale from October 20, with early bird prices starting from Dhs55 for individuals, or Dhs99 for a pair of entry tickets. Additional passes to include food and drink vouchers, VIP access or full weekend passes will also be available.

Taste of Dubai, Media City Amphitheatre, Feb 3 3pm to 12am, Feb 4 noon to midnight, Feb 5 noon to 10pm. tasteofdubaifestival.com