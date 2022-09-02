Food, fun, events and studios, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Supporting local brands like… Maiz Tacos

I’ve followed the Maiz Tacos journey from their humble beginnings as a food truck, so to see husband and wife duo Haider and Luma Al Assam open their second branch in Dubai Hills is really special. It’s now open at Acacia A, and alongside all the favourites at JLT including impossible nachos and fish tacos, they’re soon set to launch some Dubai Hills exclusives, which will include a breakfast menu. The Maiz Tacos Birria would be my last meal on earth. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@maiztacos

Feeling decadent at… Al Muntaha

Only 11 restaurants have been awarded Michelin Stars in Dubai and I’m determined to visit them all. I’ve now ticked off Al Muntaha, the fine French restaurant that boasts a lofty perch within Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab. The degustation menu is a flight through chef Saverio Baragli’s signature dishes, which includes perfectly plated salmon tartare, langoustine royal, guinea fowl ravioli and veal mignon. The views are dazzling both by day and night. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@almuntaha.dubai

Brightening my desk view with… Maison des Fleurs

A beautiful box arrived on my desk this week, from the wonderful team at Maison des Fleurs. The white box was bursting open with 16 beautiful pink roses and their surprise delivery really made my day. The gift was in honour of their new store, which is now open in Mall of the Emirates and looks incredible. Even the shop front itself is bursting with flowers, so you can imagine what it’s like inside. If you’re looking for a special gift for someone in your life, I recommend to pop down to the new store. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@maisondesfleursofficial

Reading the new issue of… What’s On

Ok, ok – I know I’m bias, but I truly believe that What’s On is the best magazine in town. So much so that a weekend of relaxing on the sofa flicking through the pages of the newly redesigned September issue sounds like my idea of fun. In all seriousness, switching off from screens is something I struggle to do, so spending any time away from them, be it to read a book, write in a journal or read a (brilliant) magazine, is a real treat. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

If you don’t want to buy the physical copy, you can read it online for free here.

Excising my meat-eating guilt with the new vegan range from… Pizza Express

I’m not a vegan. I know, I know, textbook non-vegan overshare, always harping on about their lifestyle choices whether you want to hear them or not. I’m sorry, but I bring it up here only because it’s relevant to what I’m going to say next. I am delighted that PzzaExpress has added a total of 22 new plant-based dishes to its menu. Despite a commitment to chomping my way through the vertebrate phylum, I am slowly adding more meat-free meals to my weekly consumption, mostly because it’s the right thing to do, but also because actually, a lot of them are very very tasty. Case in point — PizzaExpress’ American Jack pizza, which helps me combine my two favourite things about eating, pizza and an partly-deserved feeling of smugness. So I issue a kind request to my fellow carnivores — join me… you’ll likely be contributing to saving the planet and you might even like it. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

pizzaexpress.ae

Putting my phone on silent so I can hear… The rings of Power

This week sees the launch of what has widely been reported as ‘the most expensive TV series ever made’ — nope, that was my first thought too, but it isn’t a VR reboot of Byker Grove, this is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. As a long term fan of anything even vaguely geeky, I was obviously salivating over the hype fiesta build up ahead of its launch. Being a media type, I muscled my way into early access of the first two episodes — and now that they are live to stream on Prime Video for literally anybody in the region with access to the platform, I can share my nerdy fervour with the rest of the class. It’s big, it’s beautiful, I’m not sure if it’s my favourite thing that’s ever happened but I’m beyond ecstatic to see where this merry old yomp takes us. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

Not signed up to Prime yet? There’s a free 30 day trial and after that it’s jusy Dhs16 per month.

Cooling down with a smoothie bowl at… Swirl Bowls Kite Beach

I always felt like Dubai was missing a good tropical beach shack serving up smoothie bowls and healthy snacks, until I discovered Swirl Bowls. It gives me Hawaii’s Sunrise Shack vibes and I love it. As a creature of habit, I tend to get the Blue Waves smoothie bowl with heaps of fresh fruit and crunchy toppings, but their Pina Colada ice cream is also a must try. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@swirlbowls

Looking forward to the opening of… Joe and The Juice

There are so many new openings taking place in Dubai until the end of the year and one which has particularly got the city talking is Joe and The Juice. It opens on Monday next week and I can’t wait to head down to Dubai Design District (d3) to try out their shakes, coffees and healthy bites. Oh, and did you know it is also Sheikh Hamdan approved? So you know it has to be good! – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@joeandthejuiceuae

Taking care of my skin with… L’Oreal Paris Pure Clay Red Face Cleanser

If there’s one thing I put last on my priority list, it’s self-care. It’s something I am trying to change though, so when I went shopping for skincare products last month, I stumbled across the L’Oreal Paris Pure Clay Red Face Cleanser. It’s a pocket-friendly price (less than Dhs40) and I was surprised to see how well it worked. It’s doesn’t dry out and I feel my skin is now a lot brighter than usual. I use it twice a day without fail and I am looking forward to trying out the others in the range. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@lorealmiddleeast

Reading about centuries-old Japanese wisdom in… Wabi Sabi

If, like me, you are interested in Japanese culture and learning more about their way of life, then this self-help book is super interesting. Wabi Sabi is a concept that Japanese people use in their everyday, which helps us to find happiness in simplicity and beauty in imperfection. Covering everything from matcha tea ceremonies to how to design your home, this book explores the Wabi Sabi concept and teaches us how find joy in the little things. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Rewarding myself at… The Meat Company

In celebration of a new job and a successful first week, I visited The Meat Company with my family last weekend, and I have to say it was an all-round fantastic experience. The waiters, management and even kitchen staff were extremely friendly and super accommodating. The sea bass ceviche was beyond delicious but the showstopper for me was their malva pudding with Rooibos tea ice cream. The South African in me was super satisfied. – Shelby Gee, Editorial Intern

themeatco.com

Taste-testing the new… Hershey’s Brownie McFlurry

Whether its limited edition or here to stay, a guilty pleasure of mine after dinner is a good McDonalds McFlurry. I tried the new Hersheys Brownie McFlurry recently and I thought it would be sweetness overload but was pleasantly surprised. With the cocoa powder on top, it completely breaks the sweetness and who doesn’t love a bit of brownie in their ice cream. – Shelby Gee, Editorial Intern

mcdelivery.ae

Celebrating my new job at… Señor Pico

After my first week at What’s On, my parents and I thought it would only be right to celebrate. On Wednesday evening we went to Señor Pico, located on the Palm West Beach. Now that the weather is cooling, we sat outside and enjoyed the view with a margarita in hand. Featuring a variety of guacamole, taco’s and ceviche, Señor Pico’s is the ideal place if you need an afterwork drink or a mid-week pick me up. – Romy Hunt, Editorial Intern

@senorpico.thepalmdxb

Spending the weekend binge-watching… Selling Sunset

When all my friends became obsessed with selling sunset, I was a major sceptic. However, this drama induced show has managed to make me part of its cult following. The reality TV show is centered around the Oppenheim group, a high-end luxury real estate brokerage in LA and its fabulous yet dramatic real estate agents. If you’re looking for a new TV show to binge on Netflix with a glass of wine, this is your sign to start selling sunset. – Romy Hunt, Editorial Intern