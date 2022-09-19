From slick nightclubs to dazzling new lounges and intimate haute hangouts…

Looking for a new watering hole to mix up your drinking circuit? With a new year comes a slew of new bars in Dubai to try. Whether it’s an underground drinking den or a sleek rooftop with incredible views, these are the best new bars in Dubai you need to try.

Chanca by Coya

Combining music and mixology, there’s a gorgeous new late-night spot opening this week within Coya. Complete with Inca-inspired interiors, a daily line-up of guest and resident DJs and an extensive cocktail menu to match. Taking you from early evenings to late nights seven days a week, the luxury club and ultra-lounge will become the new home to Coya Music’s beloved Ritual event. A spot for those in the know, this classy nightlife spot is one to meet your most glamourous friends at.

Chanca by Coya, Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 9pm to late. Tel: (0)58 194 5873, coyarestaurant.com/restaurants/chanca-by-coya/

The Birdcage

Hunting for a new late night haunt with a pretty aesthetic? Make way for The Birdcage, the gorgeous new rooftop lounge and bar atop Pullman Downtown Hotel. Boasting panoramic city skyline and sunset views, The Birdcage is set to be your favourite new after-work venue. The interiors take inspiration from an ornate birdcage, featuring a large eye-catching bar, decorated with pretty cage-like design and lit up with a hue of neon pink and purple. Dishes to look forward to include chorizo gyoza, ceviches and tiraditos, a selection of grilled meats and seafood with Porter House steak and charcoal braised lamb ribs.

The Birdcage, Pullman Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tues to Thurs 6pm to 2am, Fri to Sun 6pm to 3am. @birdcagedubai

Factory by McGettigan’s

Factory by McGettigan’s has taken up residence in the shiny new Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. A more upscale take on the classic Irish bar, all the best bits of the beloved chain remain including a stage for live music, an outdoor terrace for alfresco dining, decent amount of screens for sports fans, and plenty of room to dance. The menu is equally as desirable as the decor: think unfussy food that’s perfectly executed, posh pub classics along with a handful of new dishes.

Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat & Sun 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. factorythepalm.com

Smoke and Mirrors

Smoke and Mirrors is the newest addition to the impressive drinking and dining scene at SLS Dubai. Tucked behind grand steakhouse Carna, Smoke and Mirrors is a Latin-inspired jazz bar with a prohibition-era feel. Dark woods, soft leathers and sparkling chandeliers all add to the speakeasy-feel, backdropped by sky-scraping city views. The extensive beverage menu pairs signature cocktails and spirits with an array of cigars.

Smoke and Mirrors, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, 6pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 508 0655, @smokeandmirrorsdubai

Ergo

The brainchild of local bartending legend Jimmy Barrat, Ergo is now open at the Dubai EDITION. Self-described by Barrat as a passion project, the moody space features creative calligraphy, an open kitchen and retro bowl lampshades. Design-led and modern, it’s the perfect spot to graze your way through a light Mediterranean menu, a nod to Barrat’s upbringing on the French Riviera. But you’re likely here to try the drinks, and original concoctions to look forward to at Ergo include an Appletini, Mr. Pink and a Jim and Tonic. There’s also an extensive wine list and Espresso martinis on tap.

Ergo, Mezzanine Floor, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily, 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 554 2456, @ergo.dubai

Amelia

Looking for a stunning new indoor setting for epic DJ sets and crafted cocktails? Say hello to Amelia, a Beirut-born concept set over a two-floor space in a dedicated building in the grounds of Address Sky View. Described as a ‘multisensory experience’ of music, gastronomy and mixology, the design is daring and dramatic, with triple height ceilings, a DJ booth disguised as an organ and a super-sized bar backed by industrial looking mechanics. The menu presents an array of Nikkei cuisine with Mediterranean hints laced into the dishes too, so there’s sure to be something for everyone. It’s all paired with some rather inventive cocktails which come finished with delicate ice cups piled with fruit, edible flowers and even sides of caviar.

Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 328 2805, amelialounge.com

Bedrock

For those who love a good sports bar, Pier 7 has a new playground that’s perfect for kicking back with friends. Guests are treated to no less than 20 screens around the venue, showing the latest live games, matches and unmissable sporting moments. Additionally, you can get in on the action with indoor games such as the latest technology in darts and the region’s best indoor golf simulator for some hearty competitive socialising. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, the menu is filled with high quality dishes and fresh ingredients such as steak frites, 300 gram Tajima wagyu rump, nachos, Neapolitan pizzas and fresh salads.

Bedrock, first floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

Jass Lounge