Is ‘where to watch the World Cup in Dubai’ dominating your group chat? Then here’s another venue you need to add to the mix, as there’s a huge fan zone coming to Ibn Battuta.

The venue is Precision Football’s new state-of-the-art football facility, the event organiser is Press Play, a new multimedia brand set to bring incredible music, sport and culture experiences to the city. Together, they’ll be bringing a festival-like atmosphere to the Ibn Battuta fan zone from November 19 to December 18.

Replicating the stadium experience to leave fans feeling like they’re experiencing all the on-pitch action live in Doha. The spectacular arena will come alive for each of the 63 matches, with fans able to book one of three seating packages. Standard tickets start from Dhs395, plush VIP tickets are Dhs695, while the top level dugouts are Dhs1,500 per person.

All areas come with comfy sofas, access to an array of food and drink options and prime views of the 250 square metres of screen that will no doubt have sports fans hooked for every 90-minute match. Then VIP platforms come with individual screens and pre-match hospitality, while the dugouts are ideal for private events and group gatherings with their own branding bars and table service.

Little football fans are welcome to join in on the action until 7pm, with football themed activities and training sessions happening each day on the 5-aside pitches. However once the sun sets, this is set to be a strictly adults-only venue.

That’s because on top of the festival atmosphere, football fever and extensive culinary array, Press Play will put on some mega music events throughout the World Cup. According to the event organisers, 14 big shows will take place across the month-long football takeover. Although the names are being kept under wraps for now, we’ll be able to reveal them very soon and we’ve been promised some big names.

Book via pressplaywithus.com or call (058) 594 2383