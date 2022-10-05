Think pink this October…

Mothers, daughters, wives and sisters; we all have wonderful ladies in our lives who are at risk of breast cancer. The month of October is dedicated to raising awareness of this disease which affects one in eight women.

Many initiatives in Dubai are helping to raise money and awareness, promoting self-examinations, and enhancing research and clinical trials which will facilitate early detection and increase the chances of survival for all the women we love the most.

Here are ways you can get involved, find support, or access medical resources in Dubai for Breast Cancer Awareness Month…

Women & Wellness Event

When: October 3

In honour of Breast Cancer awareness, Australian Business Council is hosting an event devoted to women’s wellness. Starting with a 30-minute workshop, guests can choose from yoga, sound healing, breathwork or quantum jumping.

All attendees will be gifted a rose and will be able to shop at 70 market stalls, that sell products crafted for and by women. A fundamental part of wellness is nourishment, so all guests are invited to stay for lunch and enjoy a house beverage.

The Address Marina, Monday, October 3, 8.30am to 1pm, from Dhs199, amchamdubai.glueup.com

IGNITE Pink is Punk

When: October 8, 10 and 29

Ignite’s initiative Pink is Punk is back for Breast Cancer Awareness month. This 100 per cent non-profit organisation is one of a kind and has partnered with the Al Jalila Foundation as its charity beneficiary. IGNITE has organised three different activities throughout October and will donate 100 per cent of its proceeds to support treatment and research. Make sure to register online so you don’t miss out on the fun.

Saturday, October 8 Pink swim and run Dhs73.50-315

Monday, October 10 Pink full moon yoga for Dhs105,

Saturday, October 29 Pink Paddle Dhs105-157.50

IGNITE, Shoreline Residences 8, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 249 5311, ignite.ae

Pink Caravan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PINK CARAVAN (@thepinkcaravan)

The Pink Caravan started in 2011 and has achieved so much in this time. Not only do they organise activities and events which raise awareness, but this caravan also educates and provides medical resources. For breast cancer awareness month in Dubai, The Pink Caravan will be hosting free examinations across the Emirate. Throughout the month, all ladies can go to any one of their pop-ups for an examination, information or support. Visit their website to see all the venues and timings available.

Additionally, you can get involved with their Pink Steps challenge, learn at their educational lectures or donate on their website.

linker.ee/PinkCaravan

Brest Friends

This support group provides a space where women can share their experiences and offer moral and emotional support. These initiatives are vital to the healing process of all those affected. Brest Friends was established in 2005 by the UAE’s first female surgeon and partnered with the Al Jalila Foundation in 2015. Together they collaborate to raise awareness of the importance of early detection as well as the need for additional research and treatments.

To join the Brest Friends support group email brestfriends@outlook.com, or go to their website brestfriends.org

Majlis Al Amal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Jalila Foundation (@aljalilauae)

This unique cancer drop-in centre is the first of its kind. Majlis Al Amal is a community centre dedicated to female cancer patients and their well-being. The Centre is located on the ground floor of Al Jalila Foundation and is a haven for cancer patients and their loved ones to enhance their emotional health in a supportive environment. The Al Jalila Foundation is also always looking for volunteers so do not hesitate to get in touch.

aljalilafoundation.ae