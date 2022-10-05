It’s time to get back outside…

Looking to spend as much time outdoors as possible now it’s *finally* cool enough? Here’s 8 brilliant outdoor adventures sure to get your pulse racing this winter.

Aventura

Love a zipline? Fancy yourself as a bit of an amateur Tarzan? You’ll want to try this. Aventura Nature Adventure Park in Mushriff park involves everything from zip lining, to horizontal and vertical rope climbing walls, rope course challenges and more. Located among a 35,000 square metre Ghaf tree forest in Mushrif Park, Mirdif, residents and tourists of all ages will be able to monkey around the canopy while strapped into safety lines. From a junior ‘Rangers’ course of 19 obstacles to the most ‘Xtreme’ course which comes with a height-defying 25 metre Tarzan jump, there’s something for all budding adventurers.

Aventura, Mushrif Park, Mirdif, Dubai, open 5pm to 12am daily, Dhs225 adults, from Dhs149kids. Tel: (0)52 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

Camel Trekking

It’s probably the most classic of Dubai’s desert experiences, but an early morning Camel Trek is one of Dubai’s classic experiences we’ll never tire of. With Arabian Adventures, you’ll be picked up and driven about an hour out of town to their private desert reserve. To get to the pick up point, expect to take a 4×4 ride, with a guided tour to help you spot the local wildlife and even see an Arabian Oryx. Then, it’s onto the camel ride. It’s either a single person or double trip, and it takes around 40 minutes to make the journey to the waterside breakfast spot, but there’s plenty of opportunities to snap selfies on your way. At breakfast, it’s a continental spread that includes pastries, croissants, fresh fruit and juices. A glass of bubbly gives it the ‘Dubai’ touch, and it’s a leisurely break before you make your way back to the 4×4, which will then return you to your destination. Whether you’ve been in Dubai forever, you’re just visiting, or you’re looking to show visitors a great time, this is one trip you must add to your pre-summer bucket list.

Arabian Adventures, Dubai Desert, 8am to 12pm, from Dhs439. arabian-adventures.com

Dune Buggies

If you’re one of those people who find it hard to sit still, why not book a day in the desert? Not just any old day in the desert, satisfy your need for speed with an adrenaline-filled adventure on dune buggies. Created by the team at Explorer Tours, the feisty motor is so much more than a dune buggy, with a two litre engine and 160 horsepower – this buggy means business. See what What’s On thought of the experience here.

Explorer Tours, Fossil Rock, Sharjah, from Dhs1500. Tel: (04) 564 9959. explorertours.ae

Glamping

This is in Hatta, but if you fancy the drive it’s well worth it. Located 90 minutes outside of Dubai, the latest addition to Hatta’s glamping options is Hatta Dome Park, situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range and is a great spot for both families and friends alike.

Hatta Dome Park, Hatta, from Dhs1,675. Tel: (0)4 852 2200, visithatta.com

Hot air balloon rides

Back to the desert, but here’s a totally new way to see it – from a basket some 4,000 feet high no less. This incredible hot air balloon ride comes with a whole host of ways to enjoy the desert, making for an unforgettable way to wake up. You’ll be in the desert just before sunrise to take off in perfect timing with the sun rising from behind the desert dunes, enjoying an hour-long sail across the skies. When you touch back down in the desert, you then pile into a vintage 1950s Land Rover, taking a short drive short through the dunes to an authentic Heritage camp in a Royal desert retreat. Then, there’s a short camel ride in the desert on the outskirts of the Heritage Bedouin camp before a gourmet breakfast surrounded by the golden sands, before returning back to the city. Prices start at Dhs1,350 for adults and Dhs1,100 for children.

Balloon Adventures Dubai, various timings, from Dhs1,350 adults, Dhs1,100 children. Tel: (04) 440 9827. ballooning.ae

Mountain biking through Hatta

Keen cyclists should definitely add mountain biking at Hatta Wadi Hub to their UAE bucket list. You’ll find multiple cross-country cycle routes at the site which are divided into different grades of routes to accommodate every level and experience of a rider: green for beginners, blue for intermediate, red for experienced and finally black for very skilled & experienced riders. But it’s not just for mountain bikers, there’s plenty of hiking trails to take advantage of too – just make sure to stay hydrated.

visithatta.com

Skydiving

Always wanted to tick a skydive off your bucket list? There are few places cooler to do it than Dubai, with two locations to choose from: the Dubai desert or above the instantly-recognisable Palm Jumeirah. For the desert drop zone, expect to pay from Dhs1,799 in low season and Dhs1,899 in high season, although it’s more if you want to add videos and photos. For the palm drop zone, you’ll pay Dhs2,199 in low season and Dhs2,299 in high season, again with a premium attached for photos and videos.

Skydive Dubai, Al Seyahi St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 12pm to 5pm Thursdays and Sundays, open 10am to 5pm Fridays and Saturdays. skydivedubai.ae

Zipline

Ras al Khaimah is home to the world’s longest zipline. Measuring 2.83 kilometers long (that’s the equivalent of more than 28 football pitches), the record-breaking zipline runs through the mountains of Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah at a hair-raising 1,680 metres above sea level. All your superman dreams are about to come true. Now where’s that cape?

Jebel Jais Flight: The World’s Longest Zipline, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, 9.30am to 4pm, Weds to Sun, from Dhs360. Tel: (07) 204 6250. visitjebeljais.com

Images: Social/Provided