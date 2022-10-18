Expect film screenings, engaging workshops, panel discussions and more…

Escape the bustling city and head to the Dubai desert this cool December season for the return of Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert.

The unique event returns for its second edition for three days from Friday, December 9 to 11, 2022 at Marmoon Desert – the first unfenced nature conservation reserve in the UAE. Think of it as an outdoor cinema experience paired with other activities that are fun for the whole family.

Held by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and curated by Cinema Akil, the event celebrates emerging filmmakers in the region and offers up a platform for young talents from the region to showcase their work.

According to Dubai Culture, ‘The festival and competition aim to promote the sustainability of the film industry in the region, and provide a platform for film industry professionals to share their experiences and knowledge to inspire new talent to participate in the field.’

For those cinephiles heading over, a program of film screenings will be released soon. At the moment, we aren’t sure if the event is ticketed or not, so keep your eyes peeled on @dubaiculture social media for updates.

Additionally, the event will also include a number of interactive and engaging workshops for children and youth, and panel discussions with worldwide experts and regional industry practitioners.

The first edition of Al Marmoom: A Film in the Desert Festival took place in March 2020 where the community was able to enjoy an innovative cinematic experience in the open air at Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

More information on the event will be announced soon on visitdubai.com.

Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert, Al Qudra Road, close to Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai, Dec 9 to 11, timings vary. Tel: (800) 32222. visitdubai.com @dubaiculture

Images: Dubai Culture