A complete guide to Palm West Beach

This stunning stretch of sand is home to a whole host of chic beach clubs and alfresco restaurants…

Palm West Beach is undoubtedly one of the hottest spots in Dubai. You’ll find it on the trunk of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah – a long stretch of sand that starts with the ultra-luxury Dorchester residences, and stretches all the way up to Trident Residences.

Dotted along the 1.5km beachfront promenade are a whole host of restaurants, beach clubs and hotels, all boasting Insta-worthy views of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline in the distance.

Here’s our ultimate guide to Palm West Beach

Now open

Hotels

Adaigo Premium The Palm

An upscale aparthotel, Adaigo Premium The Palm boasts 163 chic studios and one-bedroom apartments complete with fully-equipped kitchens, laundry facilities and free WIFI. Guests can bask in the sun on the hotel’s private beach, or make the most of one of the many restaurants, beach bars and clubs that neighbour it. There’s a community cafe, Fixie, for grabbing quick bites and coffees, plus a 24-hour gym for those looking to work out while they’re away.

accor.com

Fairmont The Palm

When it first opened, Fairmont The Palm was one of the only plots occupied on this stretch of sand – and its design is reflective of grand Arabian architecture. It’s got a family-friendly feel, with swimming pools set amongst palm trees, and its own stretch of private beach with loungers that quickly fill up, especially on weekends. Restaurants range from BA – Boldly Asian, to the ever-brilliant and totally beautiful Little Miss India.

fairmont.com

Hilton Palm Jumeirah

Featuring 608 guest rooms and suites, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah sits pretty on the western side of the trunk, facing onto Palm West Beach. When it comes to restaurants, the hotel has taken some of the city’s best-loved concepts and put their own twist on them. Factory by McGettigan’s, CLAW BBQ and Trader Vic’s are now open, while Barfly by Buddha Bar and Zing Beach are coming soon. Elsewhere in the hotel, guests will enjoy full use of the facilities, including one of the longest pools in Dubai, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and the award-winning eforea Spa. For the little one’s there’s also Pirates Kids Club, which has an indoor and outdoor area, plus a dedicated kid’s pool.

hilton.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah has become the poster hotel for epic partying in Dubai, from its live DJ sets at Beach by FIVE, to rooftop soirees at The Penthouse’s glass-lined pool. But there’s much more to this hotel than parties and music: the culinary array is excellent: Maiden Shanghai should be visited both for its roster of ladies’ nights and brunches as well as its elevated Chinese cuisine; while we love the pretty interiors and tasty bowls of pasta at Italian restaurant, Cinque. A collection of swimming pools, state-of-the-art gym and luxe spa all add to the appeal of this all-encompassing resort.

palmjumeirah.fivehotelsresorts.com

Restaurants, bars, and beach clubs

Beach by FIVE

Beach by FIVE is on the stretch of sand that belongs to FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Here, you’ll find some super comfortable white sun loungers and distinctive orange towels. There’s an infinity pool right there on the beach for you to dip in and out of when you need to cool down, and even some hot tubs built into the sand, if you’re really going for it. There’s usually music playing all day, making for the ultimate beach day vibes.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 455 9988. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Eva Beach House

Eva Beach House brings a blissful slice of Tulum’s sandy shores to a sun-drenched seaside spot within Palm West Beach’s The Club. If you want to embark on a full culinary experience, book a table at the boho-chic restaurant, where you’ll find tables and chairs in creams and neutrals, a fresh fish and meat display and cactai climbing the walls. Or, make the most of the final few weeks of alfresco dining with a table on the sprawling terrace, set under the shade of a bright white macrame canopy. Those looking to spend the day topping up their tans can perch up on one of Eva Beach House’s plush sun loungers, shaded by parasols, or enjoy a VIP day in one of their luxe cabanas.

Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach 10am to 1am weekdays, 10am to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 458 1856, @evabeachhousedxb February 30 Home to three distinct bars, February 30 is a welcome addition to Palm West Beach’s array of restaurants and bars. Its standout feature consists of a circular wicker-roofed bar complete with stools from which to sip cocktails and watch the sunset. Bali-inspired parasols and wooden double sun beds with candy striped cushions take pride of place on the sand, while palm trees have been added to the beachfront to infuse tropical vibes all the way to the sea. The man behind the menu – acclaimed chef and restauranteur Reif Othman – has married the best of Mediterranean and Japanese influences. Featuring a variety of sushi including nigiri, sashimi and uramaki rolls, seafood and raw dishes, tacos, plus burgers, as well Italian favourites like pasta and risotto. February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. @february30dubai Jones The Grocer Jones The Grocer hails all the way from Australia, and has made a name for itself in Dubai, with an array of branches across the city from Dubai Mall to Emirates Hills. This one is licensed, and is one of the most popular places for breakfast on The Palm. Head here for freshly baked treats, family-friendly lunches, and a huge cheese selection. Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 568 2512. jonesthegrocer.com Koko Bay Since boho-chic, Bali-inspired bar, Koko Bay opened in 2020, it has proved extremely popular, with many Dubai residents flocking to catch the stunning sunset. Choose from seating inside the whitewashed beach shack-style restaurant or bag a seat on the decking or the sand – cocktail in hand – and watch the sun go down over the iconic backdrop of the Dubai Marina. Part restaurant, part beach club, you can book either restaurant tables for dining or sun loungers for a beach day, with rates priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, both of which are fully redeemable. Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 1am Fri, 8am to 1am Sat, 8am to 12am Sun. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae Kyma Alongside a Grecian-inspired beach club, Kyma on Palm West Beach is also home to an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand. It’s shaded by a large canopy and offers diners some gorgeous sea views. Promising authentic Greek flavours with wider Mediterranean influence, expect to order crowd-pleasers like sushi, fresh salads and zesty ceviches. Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai Lucky Fish Arguably the prettiest of Palm West Beach’s restaurants is Lucky Fish, with its rustic charm and Mediterranean vibes, it’s a stunning spot for lunch or dinner. When dining outdoors, visitors are seated under a sun-dappled white canopy, which features elegant 19th Century French chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, and linen curtains and lush green plants sway gently in the breeze. There’s also cushy sun beds and huge white cabanas on the beach for daytime tan-topping, and a perfectly pretty restaurant for long, lazy lunches of tasty seafood and stunning views. Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 11am to 4am. Tel: (0)4 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai Playa Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it feature an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets. Those that like to spend sun-soaked days with their toes in the sand can perch up on the plush fabric sun loungers that stretch across the sand to the sea, while those that prefer to laze poolside can bag a cream lounger that line the pool edge. Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily. @playadubai

SĀN

SĀN Beach is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and beach club designed with super-chic, minimalist touches that make for a seriously premium-looking venue. The retreat-style space is inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San. Outside, external tables offer a sun-kissed space to enjoy the Mediterranean menu, tucked just behind the marble DJ booth. A gorgeous white-stone bar sit 10 guests, who will be submerged in water as they sip their cocktails. Further down, a large glistening infinity pool is lined with comfortable sun loungers, as well as three luxurious cabanas. Beyond the pool, JBR and Bluewaters skylines stand pretty along the horizon, offering a stunning sunset backdrop.

SAN Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 9am to midnight, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com @sanbeach.dubai

Señor Pico

Get your Mexican fix at Señor Pico, a lively and vibrant eatery serving up ‘Mexican-Early Californian’ cuisine, fun cocktails and a cool atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll find ‘reimagined classics and new favourites’, from cheesy quesadillas, fully-loaded nachos, tacos and burritos.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Surf Club

Surf Club is an elevated beach experience with roomy cabanas, experience, sun-dappled wooden trellises, and a chic, Hamptons-meets-California-cool feel. Out on the sand, there’s ample sun beds and cushy bean bags, and those signature blue and white striped towels. Beach access is Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends, both fully redeemable. Through the week, enjoy fun-filled beach days and chilled sundowners, while the weekends are dedicated to epic live DJ sets.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to late. Tel: (050) 455 5235, @surfclubdubai

Ula

Mediterranean-inspired Ula occupies the spot formerly known as West 14th on the Palm Jumeirah, and we’re so glad it did. Ula is the ultimate spot for a leisurely long lunch, with two outdoor areas, an indoor restaurant and, most recently, a beach bar too. To eat, we love the chicken gyros, tapas or wood-fired pizza. Ula is found next to the beautiful infinity pool at Dukes, The Palm, and it offers pool passes too for a day by the sea.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Mon to Tours 10am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 565 2231. @uladxb

Coming soon

Hotels

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

This brand new hotel is slated to open in November 2022 as the region’s first Marriott Resort. When it does, it will have plenty of airy and spacious rooms and suites, some with sea views, and of course a luxury spa. Its varied range of restaurants is sure to boost Palm Jumeirah’s dining scene even further with the introduction of Korean barbecue restaurant, Smoki Moto; poolside Miami Beach-inspired restaurant Coco Fizz; rooftop bar Above Eleven; and Cucina, an authentic Italian.

marriott.com

Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah

A 389-room Radisson Resort will open on Palm Jumeirah in the final quarter of 2022, adding to the existing array of attractions on Palm West Beach. The four-star beach resort will offer some picture-perfect views of the Arabian Gulf, a variety of dining venues, swimming pool with panoramic skyline views and benefit from close proximity to the beach.

radissonhotels.com

Voco Dubai The Palm

Welcoming guests from January 2023 is voco Dubai The Palm, a premium beachfront hotel found just behind Koko Bay. Guests will be able to check-in to one of 143 hotel rooms, and benefit from facilities including private beach access with a beach club, ladies-only spa, family-friendly Maison Mathis restaurant, and a poolside rooftop lounge, Frenia.

ihg.com

Restaurants, bars and beach clubs

AYLA Beach

Described as a journey into the Eastern Mediterranean’s 50s & 60s golden era, the culinary scene of the Levant is the inspiration behind this soon-to-open addition to The Club at Palm West Beach. Joining the likes of Playa, Eva and SAN, AYLA Beach will feature a menu of local seafood, paired with refreshing cocktails.

westbeach.ae/the-club

Black Flamingo

Opening this October, Black Flamingo is opening on the ground floor of Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, and promises to bottle up jaw-dropping Miami maximalism into standout interiors where details will draw you to every corner of the space. On the beach-facing terrace expect bright booths, verdant greenery and lively beats that will draw you for an evening of dinner that turns into drinks and dancing into the night. But it’s not style substance. At the culinary helm will be star chef Reif Othman, who will present a fusion of Latin and Caribbean creole dishes.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, opening soon. @blackflamingodxb

Loren

Prepare to say Benvenuto to Loren, a beautiful new restaurant inspired by sun-soaked days on the Italian Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s. Opening in October, the fine-dining restaurant is an opulent, retro celebration of La Dolce Vita, and from a first look at the renders, it’s set to be a visual – as well as culinary – treat.

Loren, The Club at Palm West Beach, 12pm to 12am weekdays, 12pm to 1am weekends, opening October 2022. Tel: (0)4 557 8293, ristorante.loren

Maison Mathis

Maison Mathis will open inside the soon-to-open voco Dubai The Palm alongside a rooftop pool lounge called Frenia, which promises to be a stunning sundowner spot; and an as-of-yet-unnamed new beach club. Promising to be a relaxing and inviting family restaurant, the ground floor venue will boast indoor and outdoor seating, the latter of which promises lovely beach and skyline views. On the menu, expect Maison Mathis crowd pleasers like classic mussels, pain perdu and Belgian waffles.

Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, opening Q4 2022. maisonmathisvocothepalm.com

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

A new rooftop pool, lounge and restaurant is coming to Palm Jumeirah this month. Set to welcome guests atop the soon-to-open Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum promises to bottle up the Mediterranean spirit and bring it to its stunning new 14th floor rooftop home. The menu will voyage across the Mediterranean with an eclectic collection of dishes from chef Sydney de Hart, with dishes for grazing on poolside, and a more refined menu of a la carte eats to enjoy in the restaurant as the sun sets.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool Restaurant Dubai, Radisson Resort, Palm Jumeirah, opening Oct 2022. @tlmarenostrumdubai

Zing Beach

An extension of the culinary array at Hilton Palm Jumeirah, Zing Beach Bar, currently found at the hotel’s poolside, will soon extend down to also incorporate Zing Beach. When it opens, guests will be able to graze on poolside bites with their toes in the sand, or sip refreshing cocktails while relaxing on a lounger.

hilton.com

Images: Social