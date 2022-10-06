Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

These are the best new restaurants in Dubai.

Now open

Kyma Beach

Alongside a Grecian-inspired beach club, Kyma on Palm West Beach is also home to an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand. It’s shaded by a large canopy and offers diners some gorgeous sea views. Promising authentic Greek flavours with wider Mediterranean influence, expect to order crowd-pleasers like sushi, fresh salads and zesty ceviches.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai

The Nice Guy Famed West Hollywood restaurant The Nice Guy just opened its first international outpost in Dubai’s Emirates Towers. Drawing inspiration from the original in LA, The Nice Guy Dubai has a cosy aesthetic with dark woods, dim lighting and custom fabrics that are decadent and detailed. As you enter the restaurant, found on the ground floor of Emirates Towers Boulevard in the spot formerly occupied by Al Nafoorah, you’re met with an upscale lounge space where a grand marble and brass bar takes centre stage. Here craft cocktails and engaging conversation are promised as guests enjoy a pre-dinner drink or party into the early hours. The Nice Guy Dubai, Ground Floor, Emirates Towers Blvd, 12pm to 1am Mon to Weds, 12pm to 3am Thurs to Sun, from October 4. Tel: (04) 276 9888, @theniceguydubai Raspoutine Replacing Caramel in Gate District Precinct Building 3 is Raspoutine Dubai. The colour palette is almost exclusively various shades of crimson and scarlet in crushed velvet and soft satins, interlaced with pops of opulent gold. The bold red shades are complimented by antique chandeliers, stained glass windows, old paintings, carved wood, and embroidered fabrics that give character and history to Dubai’s thoroughly futuristic financial centre. While the original in Paris has a storied 50-year history operating exclusively a nightclub, at the Dubai venue the party starts with a decadent dinner. The festive restaurant follows the format of sister restaurant in Miami, with an indulgent menu paired with tantalising drinks and deep house sets. Raspoutine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, 8pm to 3am, Tues to Sat. Tel: (0)4 272 5373, raspoutine.com/dubai Claw BBQ After shutting its doors in Downtown earlier this year, Claw BBQ is back with a brand new location at Pavilion at The Beach on JBR. The two-floor space has got a similar look and feel to the original, with wooden accents, walls filled with all-American memorabilia and neon lights illuminating the venue. Those seeking a thrill can look forward to trying their hand in the dedicated games area, where you’ll find pinball, boxing machines, pool, giant jenga and connect four. Feeling hungry? The Claw BBQ favourites are all making a revival at the new venue, with a menu of supersized American comfort dishes packed with giant burgers, bowls of firey wings, sizzling steaks and of course, the famous Claw BBQ crab. Claw BBQ, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, 12pm to 2am weekdays, 12pm to 3am weekends. Tel: (0)4 577 4357, @clawbbq

Chic Nonna

DIFC has finally welcomed Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space features an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there’s also a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

Chic Nonna, Bank Street Building, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 605 2000. chicnonna.com

Fat Uncle

Cool homegrown spot Fat Uncle provides an interesting menu that breaks away from those classic dishes you see everywhere in Dubai. If you’ve never tried cheeseburger gyoza, prepare to be amazed. There’s other treats too like crispy crab and avocado salad, short rib pizza and a selection of meat and fish dishes. An unlicensed bar takes centre stage, serving up creative and tasty mocktails while a playlist of edgy tunes is cranked up throughout the day. An outdoor terrace will also launch soon.

Fat Uncle, Al Wasl, Jumeira, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 545 9575. @ourfatuncle

Vaga

A new addition to the Bluewaters culinary scene is Vaga. Inspired by the term for a nomad, vagabond, the two-floor restaurant is a contemporary space serving up a fusion of Arabic and Armenian cuisines. Must order dishes include Manti, that combines beef ravioli deliciously with mint, yogurt, tomato sauce, and chili; a classic Armenian Lahmajoon of lamb mince, tomato, onion, parsley, and chili atop a crispy base; and Khorovats, which celebrates the culinary stalwart that is the Armenian barbeque, serving up a smorgasbord of delicious grilled meat. On the corner of Bluewaters Mall, the first floor terrace boasts some of the best views of Ain Dubai, while in the warmer months an indoor terrace on the ground floor will be a popular place to sit.

Vaga, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to late daily. Tel: (0)56 800 0990, vagadubai.com

Alaya

Two of Dubai’s restaurant heavyweights, Evgeny Kuzin and Izu Ani (known for creating Gaia, Shanghai Me and most recently La Maison Ani) have teamed up again for yet another DIFC restaurant called Alaya. Described as a ‘tribute to the Middle East’, Alaya is now open next door to Gaia in DIFC. With a focus on carefully selected ingredients and rigorous cooking methods, every dish requires fresh herbs and spices such as cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, nutmeg, cardamom or the lemony flavours of sumac. You’ll also find prime meat and seafood; many different kinds of nuts including pine, pistachio, almond and sesame; as well as freekeh, pulses, and plenty of squeezes of lemon.

Alaya, Gate Village 4, DIFC . Tel: (0)4 570 6289. alaya-dubai.com @alayadubai

RSVP

Boxpark is home to a new French ‘fun’ dining concept, RSVP. The unlicensed venue brings the essence of Joie de Vivre to a relaxed setting, inspired by old world eateries from Paris. The beautiful, light-filled space welcomes guests for an early morning espresso, long lunches and late-night rendezvous. Chef de Cuisine, Aadel Ouaoua combines traditional French techniques with his love of classic Japanese cooking and added a Mediterranean touch, so you can expect a bit of everything on this eclectic menu.

RSVP, Boxpark, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, 10am to 12am daily. @rvsprestaurant

Jun’s

Jun’s is the brainchild of award-winning chef Kelvin Cheung that’s recently opened on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, presenting a modern menu of flavours from North America and Asia. Rooted in Cheung’s Chinese heritage, North American upbringing, and French training – coupled with the freshest ingredients from local farms – Jun’s will take you across the world on a journey that traces the chef’s culinary travels. It’s served up in a restaurant space where no attention to detail hasn’t been considered, with eye-catching details including a marble top bar, jade accents and a serious of 3D ceiling installations.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com

53 Dubai

New dinner and a show restaurant 53 Dubai is located, unsurprisingly, on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road. From its lofty perch, 53 commands some pretty incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the stunning city skyline thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. While you may struggle to tear yourself away from the jaw-dropping views, you’ll want to have your eyes firmly to the stage once the entertainment begins, with dinner shows expertly choreographed by Lebanese artist Jean Zakr. The globally-influenced menu is an all-taste pleasing array of dishes that take inspiration from around the world. Masterminded by chef Esteban Terragosa, recipes inspired by flavours from the Mediterranean, Latin America and across Asia will offer something for everyone.

53 Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, opening June 2022. Tel: (0)4 583 5353. @53.dubai