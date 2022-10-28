Rooftops and Dubai go together like pickles and shawarma…

There’s something special about watching the sunset over Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline from a rooftop, especially during winter. Golden hour enthusiasts will love taking in the views from the Palm Jumeirah surrounded by the sea while city dwellers can admire the lights of Downtown’s urban night scene. In other words, Dubai is the perfect setup for whiling away on a rooftop.

Without further ado, here is our list of the best places to drink and dine on a rooftop in Dubai.

Amazonico

This tropical rooftop in Dubai’s cosmopolitan district DIFC boasts stunning views, an outdoor cocktail bar, and Copacabana-themed design. Party til late with live resident DJs and an exclusive rooftop menu with crafted cocktails and sharing bites such as oysters, crispy plantain, and tuna tartare.

Amazonico, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Cé La Vi

Soaring 220-metres above sea level, Ce La Vi is a Michelin-guide Asian restaurant and one of Dubai’s highest rooftops. The iconic venue features a sky bar, pool deck, lounge, restaurant, and unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa from the 54th floor of Address Sky View hotel, Downtown,

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

Iris Dubai

Iris brings a free-spirited energy to Dubai’s nightlife scene with unrivalled vibes, handcrafted cocktails, and chilled out rhythms. Located in Meydan, the elegant rooftop lounge is set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline making it the ideal sundowners spot. The menu takes inspiration from Japan, South America, and the Mediterranean with dishes such as crispy feta, soft shell crab bao buns, and sea bass ceviche, and steak frites.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 3am, Thurs and Fri 6pm to 4am, Sat 1pm to 4am. Tel: (056) 951 1442. @irisdubai

Monkey Bar

Looking for the perfect date night spot? Berlin import Monkey Bar, located just opposite DIFC, is perched on the rooftop of 25Hours hotel. Whether you’re looking for delicious Latin American food, killer views of Museum of the Future, or playful evening vibes, Monkey Bar does not disappoint. Sit back, relax, and enjoy its nightly lineup of live DJs.

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. Daily 5pm. @monkeybardubai

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

If Dubai Marina is your choice of setting, Grosvenor House is the go-to pick for high-end restaurants and a buzzing atmosphere. Up on the roof, Siddharta Lounge provides breathtaking 360º views, a sharing-style menu, and the ultimate glam vibe as groups gather around the pool.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, open 5pm to midnight, Fri and Sat 5pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

SoBe

Guaranteed sunset views? Check! From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from SoBe’s outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm. Must try: Latin American inspired tapas platter.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Sun 2pm to 1am, Mon to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thu to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Tiki’s at Canary Club

From live DJs to sunrise yoga, this newly-opened rooftop bar is the place to be this coming season. Tiki’s is located on the second floor of Canary Club in JLT with panoramic skyline views, twists on Californian cuisine, and traditional cocktails, and an impressive lineup of pop-ups and events.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences Hillside, JLT, Dubai. Monday to Thursday 12pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am, Sundays 12pm to 1am. @canaryclubdxb

Zeta Seventy Seven

If you are looking to impress, this is your spot. Address Beach Resort’s ZETA Seventy Seven overlooks the incredible Ain Dubai and adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools. Whether you are after a couple of cocktails or digging into a delicious meal, ZETA Seventy Seven will be a night you won’t ever forget.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, restaurant opens daily from 12pm to 4pm (last orders at 3.45pm). Over 21s only. Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort

Images: Provided/Social