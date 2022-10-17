22 new bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening soon in Dubai

Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in 2022.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

October

Black Flamingo

Heating up Palm West Beach with a slice of Miami-cool later this month will be Black Flamingo, a vibrant mashup of Miami maximalist décor with a menu of Latin American and Caribbean flavours. A beach facing-terrace is the perfect spot for a sundowner, while lively vibes that turn dinner to drinks-and-dancing await indoors.

@blackflamingodxb

Loren

Throwback in style to the Italian Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s at Loren. The restaurant will sit above beautiful beach club SĀN in front of on Palm West Beach. Slated to open this October, the venue will serve up refined Italian-style coastal dining and a seriously chic setting.

Loren, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. @ristorante.loren

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum is a Mediterranean-inspired rooftop pool and restaurant opening this month on Palm West Beach. Set to welcome guests atop the soon-to-open Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum promises to bottle up the Mediterranean spirit and bring it to its stunning new 14th floor rooftop home. The picture-perfect rooftop setting will comprise of a pool club, restaurant and bar, all with jaw-dropping views.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, opening September 2022. @tlmarenostrumdubai

City Social Dubai and Seven Tales

After leaving Marina Social Dubai earlier this year, British chef Jason Atherton is now opening three new restaurants on the 43rd, 44th, and 45th floor of Dubai Marina’s Grosvenor House. The first and main restaurant, City Social Dubai, will showcase the contemporary and innovative cuisine Atherton is renowned for. Next up, Seven Tales, inspired by Japanese culture, will offer a vibrant and playful spot to enjoy innovative cocktails and spirits. The third and final concept will be a fine-dining restaurant serving a luxurious, refined tasting menu.

Grosvenor House – a Luxury Collection Hotel, Al Emreef St, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 399 8888. marriott.com

November

Above Eleven A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven serves a menu of fine Japanese Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs – and it’s landing on the Palm Jumeirah this year. The industrial-chic interior comes with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments. The website also promises key features such as a garden maze in the entrance as well as a large outdoor terrace, so we reckon this might just be our new favourite sundowner spot in the winter months. Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm. @marriottresortpalmjumeirah Attiko

Attiko is the name of a new Pan-Asian restaurant brought to you by the team behind Sushisamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. With plans to open in September, the sleek space will offer brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music. Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. @attikodubai AYLA Beach Described as a journey into the Eastern Mediterranean’s 50s & 60s golden era, the culinary scene of the Levant is the inspiration behind this soon-to-open addition to The Club at Palm West Beach. Joining the likes of Playa, Eva and SAN, AYLA Beach will feature a menu of local seafood, paired with refreshing cocktails. Ayla Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach. westbeach.ae/the-club Babylon Described as a ‘hedonistic playground’ that’s part chic restaurant, part energetic club, Babylon will replace Gaucho in DIFC later this year. While we don’t yet know what it will look like, we’ve got high expectations: it comes from Addmind, the brand behind restaurants Sucre and Clap, as well as superclub White Dubai. Babylon, Gate Village, DIFC. @babylondifc BCH: CLB Adding to the action-packed array of culinary and leisure offerings at W Dubai – The Palm is BCH: CLB, which will be the hotel’s brand new beach club this winter. Details remain scarce, although the sandy spot is set to open before the end of the year. What we do know is that BCH: CLB will incorporate a decorated restaurant for long, lazy lunches, a sandy bar for sundowners as well as a cabana-lined pool and even a retail area for snapping up your next beach club look. BCH: CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening late 2022. @bchclbdxb CouCou Taking rooftop partying to new heights on the Palm, CouCou will welcome guests for drinks and dining at a dazzling 52nd floor setting. When guests can tear themselves away from the panoramic views, we’re promised an array of outlandish acts designed to amaze and entertain, while tucking into a crowd-pleasing Mediterranean menu. Cou Cou Rooftop, Level 52, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. @coucourooftop En Fuego Joining the likes of Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Seafire Steakhouse, Nobu and Wavehouse in Atlantis, The Palm is En Fuego, which will add South American cuisine to the mix. And if the first renders are anything to go by, a treat for the eyes and taste buds is coming our way. Slated to open in November, En Fuego is set to be a high-octane, social dining concept with a big focus on entertainment. The menu is set to be just as colourful, with Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Daniel García at the helm of the kitchen. Showcasing a collection of Latin America’s finest dishes and flavours, on the En Fuego menu diners can expect to be taken on a culinary flight from the streets of Rio De Janeiro to the mountains of Peru. En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening November 2022. @enfuegodubai Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina Beirut-born Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina will open inside the Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah and invites guests to enjoy a sleek, social space with a no-frills menu of Tex-Mex fiesta favourites. The Dubai iteration will be larger than the cosy outposts in Lebanon, with seating for 220 party people across the vibrant indoor restaurant and leafy alfresco terrace. Esco-bar, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, daily 12pm to 2am, opens November 2022. @escobardubai Laguna Beach Taverna Laguna Beach Taverna will open next month on the shores of Sofitel Dubai The Palm and will feature a seaside aesthetic in keeping with its beachfront setting, complete with a thatched pergola roof, whitewashed walls and rattan design features. Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening November 2022. @lagunabeachdubai Limonata Sister restaurant to vibrant Amalfi-inspired Italian Lucia’s in Downtown, Limonata promises the same interiors that demand to be Instagrammed and the kind of ambience that keeps you partying into the night. You’ll find it at Club Vista Mare. Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, opening November. @limonatadubai Mott 32 If you love lofty rooftop dining in Dubai, there’s a new restaurant you need to know about. On the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort, the stunning Mott 32 – an upscale Chinese restaurant that hails from Hong Kong – will open later this year. As well as seating in the indoor restaurant, Mott 32 will feature an outdoor terrace where diners will be able to soak up the stunning views of JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. First renders of the venue show plenty of brass and metal elements, with hues of emerald green, leafy botanicals and pops of peach breaking up an otherwise mechanical-looking space. Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina. @mott32dubai Sfumato Described as a restaurant and wine lounge, Sfumanto is the latest opening from OY Hospitality, the group behind restaurants like Vaga and Garth. The venue will open inside the iconic Opus Tower in Business Bay, joining the ranks of The Maine, Roka and Basko. Sfumanto, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay. @oyhospitality.com The Park The Park is a new concept brought to you by Tom Arnel, owner of Tom & Serg. The EatX concept is set to stretch over three floors with a rooftop terrace. The family-friendly venue will have a food store as well as an Australian-influenced market cafe and plenty of space for the little ones to play in. It’s set to open in the coming months. The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. December Hoe Lee Kow Reif Othman is planning to expand his culinary empire with Korean BBQ restaurant, Hoe Lee Kow, which will open in December in Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The playful restaurant will be a 220-cover indoor and outdoor restaurant, complete with a licensed rooftop. Hoe Lee Kow, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Downtown. @hlkbyreif

Josette

When you think of Italian restaurants in Dubai, the mind often goes straight to Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici, which are brought to us by Orange Hospitality. The group is back with a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, the new restaurant, Josette, will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to The Arts Club.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. @josettedubai Maison Mathis A stalwart family-friendly restaurant in Arabian Ranches, before the end of the year you’ll be able to enjoy your favourite Maison Mathis classics on The Palm. From the design, expect a similar contemporary, laid-back feel to the original with ceramic tiles in soft celery green, printed floors and dark leather booths. It will form part of the culinary offering at voco Dubai The Palm, also slated for a Q4 opening. Maison Mathis, voco The Palm, Palm West Beach. @maisonmathisvocopalm McGettigan’s Bringing signature Irish craic to Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, will be McGettian’s, when the beloved Irish pub chain opens in the hotel in the final quarter of the year. Promising to cater to the local community and nearby residential areas, the hotel’s 3rd floor will be dedicated to the huge indoor and outdoor space, where visitors can expect traditional live music, entertainment, plentiful screens for live sports and authentic Irish food & beverage. Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park. mcgettigans.com Verde Beach There’s a brand new beach club washing up on Dubai’s sandy shores – and this one comes with a side of fashionable French flair. Verde Beach, already established in stylish St Tropez, is set to open this December Jumeirah Beach Hotel. If the name sounds familiar, Verde Beach is the beachy sister brand to trendy French restaurant Verde, which opened in Four Seasons Restaurant Village in December 2019. Part beach club, part restaurant, the menu will be overseen by executive chef Julien Lee Thibault. We can expect an array of crowd-pleasing Mediterranean hits, from light tartare’s to sharing plates. It’s designed as the perfect pairing for a day by the beach. Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. @verdebeachdubai

Images: Social