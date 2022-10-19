The gig will be his first performance in Dubai…

If you’ve got – or were planning – to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi live in Dubai take note: the concert date has changed. Originally announced for Thursday November 24, Lewis Capaldi will now perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on Monday November 28.

If you purchased tickets for the November 24 gig, your tickets will be automatically valid for the new date four days later.

After performing in both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi’s F1 after-race concert, this will be the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first show in Dubai.

The Someone You Loved hit-maker’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent spent 10 weeks at number one in the UK charts. His follow up singles Before You Go and Hold Me While You Wait, achieved equally meteoric success.

His Dubai gig date change is announced one day after the Scottish singer confirmed the release date of his long-awaited second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will be released on May 19, 2023. Fans will have to wait and see if they get an exclusive preview of any of the tracks from the new album.

BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT 🥀 ~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~ pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!! 🌍 x pre-order 👉 https://t.co/p67jgEQNbo pic.twitter.com/kKlzC3cGrJ — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 18, 2022

Famous for his outlandish Instagram stories, hilariously posing in various costumes, and writing some really great tunes, Lewis Capaldi shot to fame in 2017, when his first track Bruises made him the fastest selling unsigned artist to amass 25 million plays on Spotify.

Tickets are still available and priced from Dhs199 for bronze, Dhs279 for silver and Dhs399 for gold or golden circle. You can get yours online at coca-cola-arena.com.

Image: Getty