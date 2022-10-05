Coming soon: Season 11…

The 11th edition of the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) has just been confirmed for March 2023, and for just the second time it will be hosted in Abu Dhabi.

When is MEFCC 2023?

A celebration of all things pop culture, Comic Con took went on a quest last year, moving from its previous home at Dubai’s World Trade Centre Exhibition Halls to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). And it’s ADNEC that will host the capital sequel, between March 3, and March 6 of 2023.

What is Comic Con?

Comic Con is a festival devoted to the spirit geek within us all — offering fans the opportunity to get involved with A-lister meet and greets, talks from entertainment icons, theatre, workshops, comic and anime art galleries, eSports expositions, and even cosplay parades.

What happened at MEFCC 2022?

Last year’s huge event included meet and greet opportunities with Charlie Cox — the people’s Daredevil, one of the very few characters that has managed a transition from the Netflix Marvel streaming series collection to the actual MCU — and if the rumours are true, we’ll be seeing a lot more of him there; Nathalie Emmanuel, who hasn’t just stopped the wheel, she’s pretty much broken it — starring in massive Hollywood blockbusters and a lead role in what is probably the biggest TV show of the 2010s (Game of Thrones); and Michael Rooker, a veteran walker slayer but still possibly best known for his azure-toned turn as Yondu Udonta in the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy series.

There was Barry Keoghan — an Irish actor with an impressive showreel with parts in critically acclaimed movies such as Dunkirk, The Green Knight and The Killing of a Sacred Deer; and he’s one of the select cadre of actors that have danced on both side of the Marvel (Druig, The Eternals) vs DC (The Batman); and Ming-Na Wen — who recently dazzled us on Disney+ Star Wars universe epic, The Book of Boba Fett, Wen’s movie and TV career includes a cavalcade of pop-culture mega hits. You may remember her as Melinda May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D; the voice of Mulan in the two original Disney animated movies.

Note Jon Bernthal is pictured above but he sadly had to pull out of last year’s show.

When can we get tickets for MEFCC 2023?

Tickets for the event are not on sale yet, but are usually available from the mefcc.com website. We’re also still waiting on confirmation of the Early Bird pricing, but if we look at the costs from last year, you can expect basic entry from around Dhs115.

Who can we see at MEFCC 2023?

The talent is also still to be confirmed for the event, but as soon as those names get announced — you’ll be able to find them first on What’s On, as always. And with the landslide of new film and TV that’s come in the wake of the pandemic bounceback, this year will almost certainly be the biggest and brightest yet. What were your 2022 entertainment highlights? Who would you like to see at MEFCC 2023? Let us know in the comment section.

Images: What’s On archive