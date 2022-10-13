So many staycations, so little time…

There’s an exciting line-up of new properties set to open in the UAE this year and next. Among them are a seriously wow-worthy array of luxury hotels, complete with a range of exciting dining concepts, lavish pool facilities, and incredible citywide views.

From the super-luxury, to the colourful and creative, here are the best hotel openings expected soon.

Dubai

2022

Cote d’Azur

Cote d’Azur Resort can be found on the exciting The Heart of Europe development on The World Islands. Decked out in no less than 60 hues of the rainbow, the upcoming resort is set to be the ultimate new party hotspot. The resort is set to reflect the vibrant French Riviera port cities, with each 220-room hotel being named after each: Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St Tropez, all connected by one super-sized swimming pool. The first of the four properties, Cote d’Azur Monaco, will open this month.

Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah

A 389-room Radisson Resort will open on Palm Jumeirah in the final quarter of 2022, adding to the existing array of attractions on Palm West Beach. The four-star beach resort will offer some picture-perfect views of the Arabian Gulf, a variety of dining venues, swimming pool with panoramic skyline views and benefit from close proximity to the beach.

radissonhotels.com

Terra Solis

Iconic music festival Tomorrowland is hitting Dubai – but not as you know it. The renowned festival is set to open Terra Solis in the Dubai desert, a first-of-its-kind destination inspired by the hedonistic party festival. Set to open in November 2022, Terra Solis will bring a vibrant pool scene, incredible dining, and a trio of unique glamping experiences to Dubai Heritage Vision. The sprawling desert chic oasis is set over 371,000 square metres with guests able to choose between three accommodation options, all named after stars, meteor showers and constellations. The 48 Polaris bell tents are spacious tents all beautifully decorated, while a collection of 20 Perseid lodges combine comfort and style. Then there are the six Orion pool lodges, each featuring a private pool and a large private outdoor cabana & terrace, for a real VIP experience.

terrasolisdubai.com

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

This brand new hotel is slated to open in the final quarter of 2022 as the region’s first Marriott Resort. When it does, it will have plenty of airy and spacious rooms and suites, some with sea views, and of course a luxury spa. Its varied range of restaurants is sure to boost Palm Jumeirah’s dining scene even further with the introduction of Korean barbecue restaurant, Smoki Moto; poolside Miami Beach-inspired restaurant Coco Fizz; rooftop bar Above Eleven; and Cucina, an authentic Italian.

marriott.com

Atlantis, The Royal

Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences is on track to open in November 2022. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

atlantis.com

NH Dubai The Palm

NH Dubai The Palm, part of the same group as Anantara Hotels, is set to open in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and judging by the renders, it looks stunning. The 533-room hotel will be found in the futuristic-looking Seven Tides development, on the west-facing part of the trunk. NH Dubai The Palm promises to add new hotspots to the area, including a sports bar, rooftop bar and lounge alongside the infinity pool which aims to become the ultimate sunset spot.

seventides.com

Address Grand Creek Harbour

Address Grand Creek Harbour will be a two-tower hotel and serviced apartment property in Dubai Creek Harbour. The first tower will have 66 storeys while the second will be 55 storeys tall, with 14 floors reserved for hotel guests, offering a total of 202 rooms.

addresshotels.com

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

Taking the place of the former iconic Dubai Marina Yacht Club will be a pet-friendly 158-room hotel and residences from Vida Hotels & Resorts. The soaring new hotel and residences will open in the final quarter of the year, so it won’t be long until you’ll be able to enjoy the gorgeous views of the yacht-filled Marina from the prime plot on the waters’ edge. A collection of yet-to-be-announced dining options promise to make the most of the marina views, while the business facilities will include social working spaces for digital nomads looking to get creative in fresh surroundings.

Dubai

2023

Voco Dubai The Palm

Welcoming guests from January 2023 is voco Dubai The Palm, a premium beachfront hotel found just behind Koko Bay. Guests will be able to check-in to one of 143 hotel rooms, and benefit from facilities including private beach access with a beach club, ladies-only spa, family-friendly Maison Mathis restaurant, and a poolside rooftop lounge, Frenia.

ihg.com

SO/Uptown Dubai

One of the occupants of the 340-metre tall Uptown Tower, a standout feature of the new Uptown District behind JLT, will be the 188-key, 5-star SO/ Uptown Dubai hotel. Part of the Accor Hotels group, SO/ Hotels excel in the style stakes, with each high-fashion hotel a celebration of a different designer. The Dubai outpost will see Ralph & Russo take the spotlight, while SO/Bangkok is a celebration of Christian Lacroix, Kenzo Takada takes centre stage at SO/ Mauritius, and the designs of Karl Lagerfeld are found within SO/Singapore.

The Lana

Those who live or work around the Business Bay area will probably recognise the unique shape of The Lana (previously called Dorchester Dubai), perched on the waterfront of the Dubai Canal. The striking 30-storey tower will house 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 69 of them suites – which will ooze contemporary-chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs and a large rooftop pool. The ultra-luxury property is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

dorchestercollection.com

Mama Shelter Dubai

Mama Shelter is bringing its affordable hospitality and edgy style to Dubai’s Business Bay in 2023. Mama Dubai will house 197 rooms with an emphasis on comfort and contemporaneity with style and cutting-edge design elements by Mama’s Design Studio. A resort within the city with highlights including two all-day restaurants, the brick oven pizzeria as well as a speakeasy and different cocktail-bars. The outdoor terrace also boasts four pools and an outdoor cinema.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

A third oceanic-themed hotel will open up alongside Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, completing Jumeirah’s nautical hotel trilogy. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will sit beside the hotels, taking the spot formerly occupied by 360 bar. The project has been ongoing since the bar’s closure and will be ready in 2023, it had announced.

jumeirah.com

Kempinski Floating Palace

Set to open in 2023, this one-of-a-kind floating resort will be found just off the coast of Jumeirah. Featuring 156 rooms and suites, plus 12 private floating villas, the futuristic looking structure will accommodate up to 16 yachts and has a connected floating helipad. The main structure is designed to allow bigger yachts to sail through the middle. The five-star resort includes gourmet restaurants, bars, spa, pools, boutiques, banquet areas and more. Each of the 12 villas are two-storey structures with a roof terrace and infinity pool, available with two, three or four bedrooms. They are even designed with the possibility to sail to other anchorages, cruising at a maximum speed of 6 nautical miles, and equipped with solar panels.

Five LUXE

Five LUXE will take prime position in JBR’s famous beach strip when it opens in 2023, taking over the spot where Corinthia Meydan was due to open. Renders of the hotel even show similarities with the neighbouring Five Palm Jumeirah property, thanks to its cascading U-shaped structure with central pool. The property will boast 227 suites, 102 residence apartments, seven dining and nightlife venues, and a spa.

fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

One&Only One Za’abeel

One&Only’s upcoming urban property, One&Only One Za’abeel is set to open in 2023. The project is highlighted by The Link at One Za’abeel, a panoramic sky concourse that will feature world-class restaurants, celebrity chef outlets, a statement swimming pool (pictured above), wellness facilities and entertainment.

oneandonlyresorts.com

Abu Dhabi

2023

Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts – the luxury independents arm of Hilton Hotels – is set to transform Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi into a breathtaking resort complete with a stunning golf course. Expected to open in 2023, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts has been designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and flanking the waters edge. Three swimming pools, tennis and paddle courts and an elegant spa give a strong wellbeing element, while for foodies, the island will feature two signature restaurants, two bars and an exclusive beach club. A kids’ club, splash pad, and children’s pool will cater to families looking for an idyllic island escape.

Ras Al Khaimah

2022

Earth Altitude

Earth Hotels Altitude will add to the existing array of impressive – and growing – attractions at the UAE’s highest peak, Jebel Jais. Described as an eco-based pop-up hotel concept, it will feature 15 fully fitted accommodation units, an activation center and swimming pool.

2023

Anantara Mina Al Arab

This stunning Anantara eco-resort will be located in the new Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. When it’s complete, it will boast 306 guest rooms, suites and overwater villas (Maldivian style). There will also be an overwater restaurant serving Thai cuisine, as well as a seafood grill, and a beach and pool bar. There’s an outdoor swimming pool, as well as mini pools in many of the rooms. Guests will be welcome to relax in their sanctuary or keep active at the health club, which includes a gym, aerobics and yoga studios, squash and tennis courts.

Sajj A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge

From Accor’s Mantis Collection brand comes Sajj, a new mountain lodging option that will open on Jebel Jais. Comprising of 35 luxury lodges, this will be a stunning mountain retreat that allows guests to connect with nature and reconnect with the mind, body and soul. Activities on offer include creative experiences, mindful pursuits and guided treks.

Sofitel Al Hamrah Beach Resort

French-born Sofitel is expanding into the Northern Emirates with the opening of Sofitel Al Hamrah Beach Resort next year. Offering direct access to Al Hamra Golf Club’s s championship 18-hole golf course, Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club and Al Hamra Mall, the 300-room property will come with an array of suites and villas with views of the gardens, a private beach and six restaurants.

Sharjah

2022

NOMAD by Mysk

This close-to-nature travel project was announced back in November 2021 and is located on the sandy beaches of Al Hamriyah. The experience features 20 fully-equipped trailers designed to complement their natural surroundings. Guests will have an array of exciting sports and other beach activities laid at their (sandy) feet. Nomad will soon start to welcome guests with an opening date set for later this year.

2023

Lux Al Bridi Resort

Located in Al Dhaid, Sharjah, this 5-star resort will feature one, two and three-bedroom units plus a gym, spa, pool, restaurant and a kids club. It is situated adjacent to the Sharjah Safari project. The resort will collaborate with the safari to create unique guest interactions with the wild.

Lux Al Jabal Resort

The resort is being developed on the slopes of the Soueifa mountain and offers 45 eco-friendly bedroom units – a choice of either simple and luxury and a private royal suite complete with a swimming pool. The project will also feature a clifftop restaurant, gym, kids play zone, reception, and lobby. It will open its doors in 2023.