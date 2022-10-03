Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai

Go shopping at Vibes by the Bay

Vibes By The Bay is a must-visit during the outdoor season in Dubai. Located at Dubai Festival City Mall by the waterfront, this outdoor destination has plenty to see and do. There’s a shopping zone with homegrown brands, a dining spot with food trucks called Hotspot, and a pet zone. The market opens its doors on October 5 and there will be a dazzling firework display at 8.30pm (to be confirmed) paired with an all-new Imagine show, Vibes.

Vibes by the Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, opening on Oct 5 from 7pm, Tel: (800) 332. @dubaifestivalcitymall

While you’re there, go see Fontana – the all-new aquatic circus performance

Fontana, a breathtaking water show produced by Cirque Du Liban is heading to Dubai this month with a number of shows from September 29. Fontana is the first travelling water circus in the Middle East and is a performance the whole family will love. Expect live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Ticket prices start from Dhs90 for the green seating and it goes all the way up to Dhs300 for gold which is right in front of the mesmerizing action.

@cirqueduliban, @Fontanashow

Top off your tan at gorgeous Kyma Beach

Beach club season is back and if you’re looking for a sizzling new spot to try, Kyma needs to go straight to the top of your list. The Grecian-inspired paradise features an infinity pool, plush cabanas and a gorgeous earthy palette, so you can expect to enjoy sun-soaked days by the beach and then indulge in long, lazy lunches with your toes in the sand. As for the menu, expect authentic Greek flavours with a wider Mediterranean influence. Read more here.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai Cut loose at Footloose The Musical at Dubai Opera

Footloose The Musical is toe-tapping to Dubai Opera for a four-day run from October 5 to 8. Footloose The Musical follows the story of a young city boy (Jake Quickenden) who thinks his life is over when he’s forced to move to a rural small town in the Southwest of America. When he discovers that dancing and rock music are banned by the strict Reverend Moore (Darren Day), he takes matters into his own hands… and gets the whole town on its feet. Tickets start at Dhs275.

Footloose the Musical, Dubai Opera, October 5 to 8, from Dhs275. dubaiopera.com/events/footloose-the-musical

Party it up at Groove on the Grass

That’s right, Groove on the Grass is coming back to Dubai and is gearing up to celebrate the big one zero. Labelled as 10 years of Groove it is set to take place on Saturday, October 15. Headliners include Satori & The Band From Space, Lost Desert, Unders and more across two stages. Ticket prices start from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.

Groove on the Grass, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Saturday, October 15. @grooveonthegrass

Dine at DIFC’s latest hotspot, Raspoutine

Raspoutine Dubai opened its doors on Friday, September 30 bringing decadent French glamour to Gate Village. Inside, you’ll find various shades of crimson and scarlet with pops of opulent gold, antique chandeliers, stained glass windows, old paintings, and more. On the menu, expect classic Parisian dishes with Russian flair served until 11.30pm. Once the clock strikes midnight, the lights are dimmed and Raspoutine transforms from a restaurant to a club, so alongside a party atmosphere when dining, it then becomes a go-to sport for late-night revelry too.