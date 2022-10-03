Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai
New dining spots, performances and much more…
A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.
Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:
Relive Expo 2020 Dubai at Expo City Dubai
Expo City Dubai re-opened on October 1 where Expo fans will be able to check out popular pavilions like Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, The Woman Pavilion, Al Wasl Dome, Garden in the Sky and the gravity-defying water feature. For foodies, Al Baik is currently open but more restaurants will be opening soon. More attractions will also opening soon including Expo 2020 Dubai Museum. Stay tuned to whatson.ae and we will let you know when we have more details.
Go shopping at Vibes by the Bay
Vibes By The Bay is a must-visit during the outdoor season in Dubai. Located at Dubai Festival City Mall by the waterfront, this outdoor destination has plenty to see and do. There’s a shopping zone with homegrown brands, a dining spot with food trucks called Hotspot, and a pet zone. The market opens its doors on October 5 and there will be a dazzling firework display at 8.30pm (to be confirmed) paired with an all-new Imagine show, Vibes.
Vibes by the Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, opening on Oct 5 from 7pm, Tel: (800) 332. @dubaifestivalcitymall
While you’re there, go see Fontana – the all-new aquatic circus performance
Fontana, a breathtaking water show produced by Cirque Du Liban is heading to Dubai this month with a number of shows from September 29. Fontana is the first travelling water circus in the Middle East and is a performance the whole family will love. Expect live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Ticket prices start from Dhs90 for the green seating and it goes all the way up to Dhs300 for gold which is right in front of the mesmerizing action.
Top off your tan at gorgeous Kyma Beach
Beach club season is back and if you’re looking for a sizzling new spot to try, Kyma needs to go straight to the top of your list. The Grecian-inspired paradise features an infinity pool, plush cabanas and a gorgeous earthy palette, so you can expect to enjoy sun-soaked days by the beach and then indulge in long, lazy lunches with your toes in the sand. As for the menu, expect authentic Greek flavours with a wider Mediterranean influence. Read more here.
Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai
Cut loose at Footloose The Musical at Dubai Opera
Footloose The Musical is toe-tapping to Dubai Opera for a four-day run from October 5 to 8. Footloose The Musical follows the story of a young city boy (Jake Quickenden) who thinks his life is over when he’s forced to move to a rural small town in the Southwest of America. When he discovers that dancing and rock music are banned by the strict Reverend Moore (Darren Day), he takes matters into his own hands… and gets the whole town on its feet. Tickets start at Dhs275.
Footloose the Musical, Dubai Opera, October 5 to 8, from Dhs275. dubaiopera.com/events/footloose-the-musical
Party it up at Groove on the Grass
That’s right, Groove on the Grass is coming back to Dubai and is gearing up to celebrate the big one zero. Labelled as 10 years of Groove it is set to take place on Saturday, October 15. Headliners include Satori & The Band From Space, Lost Desert, Unders and more across two stages. Ticket prices start from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.
Groove on the Grass, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Saturday, October 15. @grooveonthegrass
Dine at DIFC’s latest hotspot, Raspoutine
Raspoutine Dubai opened its doors on Friday, September 30 bringing decadent French glamour to Gate Village. Inside, you’ll find various shades of crimson and scarlet with pops of opulent gold, antique chandeliers, stained glass windows, old paintings, and more. On the menu, expect classic Parisian dishes with Russian flair served until 11.30pm. Once the clock strikes midnight, the lights are dimmed and Raspoutine transforms from a restaurant to a club, so alongside a party atmosphere when dining, it then becomes a go-to sport for late-night revelry too.
Raspoutine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, 8pm to 3am, Tues to Sat. Tel: (0)4 272 5373, raspoutine.com/dubai
Watch the entire Harry Potter story in a hilarious condensed 70 minutes format
Playing to sold-out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award-nominated parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. It’s sure to make you roar with laughter. It takes place at Theatre by QE2. Purchase tickets here. Prices start from Dhs140.
Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Oct 22 and 23, platinumlist.net
Dine at Kricket – a popular London-based restaurant pop-up at Anantara the Palm
If you’ve visited or are from the United Kingdom, you would have heard about Kricket – an esteemed London-based restaurant. Kricket is a collection of modern Indian restaurants combining British ingredients with the flavours and aromas of India. The five-day pop-up takes place from October 26 to 30 at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. There’s crispy samphire pakoras, Keralan fried chicken (pictured above), lamb ribs, butter garlic pepper crab, – a tangy dish that the restaurant in London is famed for and more. It will cost you Dhs295 per person. If you want to pair your Indian feast with beverages, it’s an additional Dhs175 and includes selected hops and grape. Book your spot on 04 567 8304.
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent, Dubai, 6pm onwards from Oct 26 to 30, Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 567 8888. anantara.com
Get excited about the opening of Tomorrowland
This October, Tomorrowland is opening a unique retreat in the Dubai desert called Terra Solis, with luxe glamping, rustic dining and an incredible pool designed for epic day-to-night parties. erra Solis will bring a vibrant pool scene, incredible dining, and a trio of unique glamping experiences to Dubai Heritage Vision, a heritage village and events space in the Dubai desert. Of course, there will be a big focus on music. At the moment, we are still waiting to learn more about the roster of events, but it will be unveiled soon. Read more here.
Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination, Dubai Heritage Vision, opening in October 2022. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com
