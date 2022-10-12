Say goodbye to mall shopping…

The winter season is just around the corner and that means it’s time to head outside again. Outdoor markets in Dubai are a great spot to head to over the weekend where you can browse unique products, fresh produce and much more.

Here are the outdoor markets in Dubai to shop over the cooler season…

Ripe Market

Beloved Ripe Market is coming back and will run every Saturday from 9am to 9pm and Sundays from 9am to 7pm at Dubai Police Academy. The Ripe Market comes alive with an array of stalls offering visitors everything from organic fruit and vegetables and freshly baked goods, to stalls that are bursting with colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, eclectic handmade jewellery, hand-painted artworks, crafts and more.

The Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, Sat, 9am to 9pm, Sun 9am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. ripeme.com

Dubai Flea Market

Dubai Flea Market is an authentic no-frills market in Dubai, where you can find all kinds of unique items every weekend. The market moves from location to location each week, but usually within a public park. Regular locations include Zabeel Park, Al Nahda Pond Park, Al Barsha Pond Park, Ibn Battuta rooftop parking, and Discovery Gardens – upcoming markets are listed on its website. If you wish to sell, check the website for priceS. Dubai Flea Market will provide a table, chairs, and space for up to two clothing racks.

Dubai Flea Market, various locations, Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, various times. Tel: (0)56 788 2348. dubai-fleamarket.com

Covent Garden Dubai

Convent Garden’s newest location is the much-loved Kite Beach. The outdoor market takes place on the beach so you can sink your toes into the sand as you enjoy all that the small business owners and designers have to offer.

Covent Garden Kite Beach Market, Kite Beach, open daily 10am to 10pm. coventgardenmarketdubai.com, @coventgardendxb

Vibe By The Bay

Head to Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City for an outdoor shopping experience paired with a great meal. Shop at a number of homegrown retailers and after make your way to the food trucks for a bite to eat. For some cool entertainment, get tickets to Fontana – a travelling water circus performance. Vibes By The Bay will be around until May 2023. Check out the popular IMAGINE show before you head home.

Vibe s By The Bay, Dubai Festival City, opens Oct 5, 7pm onwards, until May 2023, entry to the market is free, dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Opening soon: M2L Market

A new destination is springing to life this October at DIFC Gate Avenue called M2L Market by Ayana Holding. M2L Market, which stands for My Second Life, is set to open this October and will remain open throughout winter until March 2023. At the market, foodies can savour flavours from across the globe, soak in a plethora of art galleries, enjoy family-friendly entertainment, partake in yoga sessions, attend talks and workshops, and even catch a movie under the stars. The farmer’s market will feature plenty of retail pop-ups – homegrown, regional and international brands – for you to get some shopping done. Entry is free to M2L Market but a few of the exhibitions will be ticketed.

M2L Market by Ayana Holding, DIFC Gate Avenue, Dubai, opening in Oct until March 2023, @m2lmarket

