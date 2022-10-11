Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai in 2022 and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai.

Here are all the upcoming performances, international artists, musicals and more you need to add to your diary…

October

Raise Vibration

When: Until June 2023 (TBC)

Where: Infinity des Lumieres at Dubai Mall

Love a digital art experience in Dubai? Well, a new show is heading your way to Infinity des Lumieres. The immersive show celebrates the distinct minds of three artists: Gaudi, Kandinsky and Klee. The show lasts 45 minutes, with 15 minutes allotted to each artist. Tickets can now be purchased on infinitylumieres.com. It’s Dhs110 for adults over the age of 13, Dhs70 for children ages three to 12 and Dhs100 for seniors (over the age of 60).

Dubai Mall, opposite Galeries Lafayette, ticket prices start from Dhs110; gaudikandinskykleedubai.com

Fontana: An aquatic circus experience

When: Until March 2023 (TBC)

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall

This show has it all – live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Pick up your tickets here. After, take a stroll through Vibes by the Bay – the new outdoor destination at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Festival City Mall, Dubai, 4pm and 7pm from Sep 29, ticket prices start from Dhs90; platinumlist.net

Travis

When: October 17

Where: Dubai Opera

Scottish rock band Travis are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their smash hit The Invisible Band album with a performance in Dubai Opera on Monday October 17. Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Friday August 12, priced from Dhs240. At the gig, fans can expect to hear hits from the band’s four-time platinum, third album like Sing, Flowers in the Window and Side, as the band throw it back two decades, as well as some of their other famous tracks including karaoke favourite Why Does It Always Rain On Me.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Monday October 17, from Dhs240. dubaiopera.com

George Ezra

When: October 21

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

English singer-songwriter and Brit Award Winner George Ezra is returning to the UAE in October for what promises to be an amazing show at Coca-Cola Arena. Concertgoers can expect exclusive performances from his renowned new album “The Gold Rush Kid”, including the hit singles ‘Anything for You’ and ‘Green Green Grass,’ as well as his acclaimed latest release ‘I Went Hunting’. The show starts at 8.30pm on Friday, October 21. Tickets start at Dhs225 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Potted Potter

When: October 22 to 23

Where: Theatre by QE2

Playing to sold-out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award-nominated parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. It’s sure to make you roar with laughter.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Oct 22 to 23, pre-registration for tickets at platinumlist.net

META Film Fest

When: October 27 to 29

Where: VOX Cinemas at Nakheel Mall

The Festival Organisers announced an action-packed three-day global festival which will include international blockbusters, premieres, regional feature films, red carpets with stars and talent from the Arab World, Hollywood, Bollywood and Nollywood. The event is set to bring the latest blockbusters as well as independent, regional, and local productions. Filmmakers from the UAE, Middle East and around the world can submit their content for inclusion in the screening schedule.

VOX Cinemas at Nakheel Mall, Oct 27 to 29, tickets go on sale Oct 1. metafilmfestival.me

Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show

When: October 27 and 30

Where: Dubai Opera

Riverdance is dancing their way to Dubai yet again, this time to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The grammy-winning spectacle will take on Dubai Opera with powerful and stirring reinventions from October 27 to 30. Reserve your spot here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 27 to 30, prices start from Dhs325, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Jason Derulo

When: October 28

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Jason Derulo is set to bring his Savage Love to Dubai later this year and we’re already excited. The R&B megastar will headline a gig on Friday October 28 at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena. Jason Derulo is no stranger to performing in Dubai, and is somewhat of a regular on the city’s club circuit. Earlier this year, he headlined shows at Expo 2020 and the now-closed Cue Lounge, and has previously performed at Soho Garden, White Dubai, Drai’s and even Global Village. Prices start from Dhs275 and can be purchased here.

Jason Derulo live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday October 28. coca-cola-arena.com

Revival – ABBA Tribute Band

When: October 28 and 29

Where: Theatre by QE2

Award-winning ABBA Tribute Band ‘Revival’ has proved a hit time and time again. The show includes faithful choreography, spectacular and authentic costumes, stunning production and, most importantly, excellent musicianship. ABBA Revival takes their audience on a musical journey back to those disco days when ABBA ruled the dance floor – even the biggest party grouch will be dancing in no time.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Oct 28 and 29, theatrebyqe2.com

November

The Pygmalion Effect

When: November 7 to 8

Where: Dubai Opera

Ths comedy, rather… tragicomedy is ballet interpretation based on the archetypical story of Pygmalion, a sulptor who falls in love with one of his creations – a statue of a beautiful young woman. In the ballet storyline, the role of the fierce creator is taken by a successful ballroom dancer who resolves to ‘sculpt’ a virtuoso performer from a clumsy ordinary girl. Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 7 and 8, prices start from Dhs400 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Peter Bence

When: November 11

Where: Dubai Opera

The worldwide piano sensation Peter Bence who holds the Guinness World Record for being the ‘Fastest Piano Player’ is coming to Dubai. Bence has achieved success with his edgy, percussive, and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music. He alone is able to turn the instrument into a full orchestra by creating unique and different sounds and is loved by both the younger and older generation. Prices start from Dhs190.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 11, prices start from Dhs190 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Dresden Opera Ball

When: November 15

Where: Dubai Opera

World-class performers and modern culture will mix together to make this event into a fantastic one-of-a-kind not-to-be-missed experience. The program includes a red-carpet opening ceremony, a VIP reception, a gala show program, an opening dance, a gala dinner, dancing music and entertainment.

Dresden Opera Ball, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 15, prices start from Dhs975 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour

When: November 19

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Dubai

UK artist, singer and songwriter, Calum Scott will be returning to Dubai this November with his brand new album Bridges. Expect to hear him and his band perform hit singles including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again. Ticket prices will be announced when they go on sale on Thursday, June 23 at 11pm on Ticketmaster.ae. Do note, that you will have to be 21 and above to attend the concert.

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour 2022, Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, Dubai, Nov 19, Tel: (0)4 232 8900. @livenationme

2Cellos live

When: November 19

Where: Coca Cola Arena

After a decade-long career as the world’s most famous cellists, 2Cellos are hanging up their bows. But not before one final farewell tour, which will bring them to Dubai on Saturday November 19. The show will take place at City Walk mega venue the Coca-Cola Arena, with tickets on sale now priced from Dhs250.

2Cellos live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 8pm, Saturday November 19, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com

Candlelight Open Air: Chopin’s Best Works

When: November 19 and 20

Where: Alliance Française Dubai

Love classical music? Candlelight Open Air: Chopin’s Best Works is one you don’t want to miss. This candlelit performance will allow you to enjoy music in a whole new ‘light’. And we aren’t talking about five-arm candelabra candlestick holders on tables here. The venue will be filled with the beautiful glow of candlelights. Purchase your tickets here prior to the event. Prices start from Dhs120 and above.

Keep up to date with more upcoming candlelight concerts on @candlelight.concerts

Lewis Capaldi

When: November 24

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Warm up your vocal cords as the king of modern-day ballads, Lewis Capaldi, is returning to the UAE later this year. After performing in both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi’s F1 after-race concert, this will be the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first show in Dubai. Lewis Capaldi shot to fame in 2017, when his first track Bruises made him the fastest-selling unsigned artist to amass 25 million plays on Spotify. Purchase tickets at coca-cola-arena.com.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, prices start from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

The Magic of Rob Lake

When: November 25 and 27

Where: Dubai Opera

Love magic and illusions? You don’t want to miss Rob Lake at the Dubai Opera this November. Lake is one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists and performs some crazy illusions and entertains millions across network television and audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 25 and 27, prices start from Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

December

The Nutcracker

When: December 16 and 17

Where: Dubai Opera

The performing arts centre in Downtown Dubai is bringing back the popular ballet The Nutcracker. The internationally acclaimed Moscow Ballet, La Classique will perform the festive tale. Tchaikovsky’s all-time Christmas favourite performance takes place for two days only on Friday, December 16 and 17. Tickets are now on sale for the winter performance with prices starting from Dhs350. You can purchase your tickets here.

The Nutcracker, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 16 and 17, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Elf The Musical

When: December 17 and 24

Where: Dubai Opera

Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Dubai this December. All the way from London’s West End, the musical will take place at the Theatre at Mall of the Emirates from Saturday, December 17 to 24. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience. Tickets will go on sale soon here.

Elf The Musical, The Theatre at Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. December 17 to 24, from Dhs100. feverup.com

The Sound of Christmas

When: December 21 and 22

Where: Dubai Opera

The Dubai Opera Big Band are back this Christmas, this time with your most loved festive tunes. The crew will be belting out Santa Baby, Jingle Bell Rocks, All I Want For Christmas Is You and much more. Don’t forget your Santa hats!

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21 and 22, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

