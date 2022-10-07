Food, fun, events and studios, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Michelin Star lunching at… Tasca

With only a dozen Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai, I’m on a mission to dine at them all. So where better to take mid-week meetings to, than the sixth floor of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, where chef Jose Avillez’ Portuguese restaurant, Tasca, lives. Snag a table overlooking a beautiful infinity pool and gaze out across the sea and iconic Dubai skyline while you tuck into dishes like spicy roast octopus with sweet potato, garlic prawns with a subtle hint of chili and Tasca’s take on a Piri Piri chicken. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@tascadubai

Switching breakfast meetings to… 21 Grams

My friend Laura is a devotee of 21 Grams, and after switching my morning catch-up with our deputy editor Elise from the office pantry to this chic Balkan Bistro this week, I can see why. Now located in Meydan Mall, the natural palette and minimalist decor give way to gorgeous views of the Burj Al Arab, while the menu is still rooted in Balkan culinary traditions, but given a Dubai glow-up for more universal appeal. If you order one dish, let it be the Komplet Eggs. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@21grams.dubai

Sleeping in the desert at… Sonara Camp

Known for its Instagrammable decor and immersive dinner and a show experience, Sonara Camp has solidified itself as one of the best luxury desert camps in the city. Now, guests can extend the experience with a night’s stay in The Nest by Sonara. I had an unforgettable night at the new camp, staying in a spacious ‘Nest’ which on the outside, seamlessly blends into the desert dunes but inside, feels like a luxurious hideaway, complete with ensuite bathroom, proper bed, and a minibar. Bliss. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@sonara_camp

Listening to talented musicians at… Q’s Bar

I finally ticked off a venue that’s been on my list of a while, with a visit to Q’s Bar. The cosy live music bar is known for hosting some of the most soulful voices in the world, and the current resident act is Ayanna Joni. Her powerful vocal cords filled the room, and I couldn’t take my eyes of the talented musicians as they showcased their craft. It was a truly magical experience. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@qsbarandlounge_dubai

Getting all starry-eyed at… Galaxy Bar

DIFC holds more than its fair share of IFYKYK venues, but few represent quite the exclusive, FOMO-triggering (sorry for all the acronyms) allure of Galaxy Bar. It’s been on my hit list for a while and I finally got to go this week, as part of their celebrations of being recognised, for the second year in a row, as one of the World’s 50 Best Bars. Elevator pitch review — it is truly worthy of its stellar reputation — it’s bijoux, elegant, has a menu of expertly crafted cocktails and arrives to the eye beset with a marble bar facade and a ceiling of pin-prick twinkling stars. Long may they continue to align for Galaxy, a true leading light of Dubai’s leisure scene. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

@galaxybardxb

Learning that things really aren’t as bad as we think they are with… Factfulness

The subheading for this Hans Rosling book, which if you’re feeling a bit glum about the state of the planet earth right now, I implore you to read, is ‘Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World — And Why Things Are Better Than You Think’, difficult to squeeze on the front page but a mantra we should all get behind. The piece, through an avalanche of statistics, sets about dismantling your perceptions about how life right now actually is — unravelling negative news biases, breaking through echo chambers and showing you that for the overwhelming majority of quality-of-life indicators we have data points for, this is by far the best we’ve ever had it. Almost all of us, everywhere. There’s a lot still to be done of course, and this book was written pre-pandemic, but for me — there is value in knowing our collaborative efforts as a species are resulting in deep and meaningful impacts. Essential reading if you’re interested in holding a “fact-based world view”. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

gapminder.org/

Treating myself to luxurious chocolate from… FIX Dessert Chocolatier

Warning: reading this may start an addiction. This place has been on my radar ever since their colourful layered chocolate first appeared on my Instagram feed. The chocolate is unlike any chocolate I’ve ever tasted before and the names are as creative and fun as the bars: Can’t Get Knafeh Of It and You Karak Me Up. Made in Dubai, the homegrown brand currently sells via Instagram from Dhs45 to Dhs65 and even has personalisation options for celebrations and birthdays. You’re welcome. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@fixdessertchocolatier

Trying the delectable new menu at… Vanitas

If you love Italian food, you have to add Vanitas at the Palazzo Versace hotel to your list, especially after the launch of their new menu curated by Chef Luca Crostelli. Our highlights included the Tortelloni alla Norma (ricotta ravioli), Carpaccio di Ricciola (amberjack carpaccio with puffed quinoa), and the roasted lamb loin paired perfectly with a glass of red. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@vanitasdubai

Getting my shopping to-do list sorted starting at… Forever 21

Shopping is something I tend to put off as I lack the patience for it. But with so many events and openings taking place in the UAE during the last quarter, it’s something I can’t put off any longer. My first stop on my shopping spree is Forever 21. It’s a pocket-friendly brand and one I am fairly familiar with. Plus, they have their new fall collection out, so I’m bound to find something I like that’s perfect for the season. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@forever21_middleeast

Dreaming about the delicious chicken sando from… Flare

If there’s one thing I just absolutely love – it’s a spicy chicken burger. This week, I tried a new restaurant at Vibes By The Bay – Flare. The Al-Ain-based restaurant doesn’t have an outlet in Dubai (yet…), but they do have a food truck at the outdoor market in Dubai Festival City and I decided to try it out after hearing a stranger praising it. I opted for a Nashville sando – a crispy spicy chicken with homemade slaw, cheese, and pickles in a brioche bun. They also do chicken tenders which I am looking forward to trying out the next time I visit. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@eatflare

Breakfast-ing with my mum at… L’Eto

Over the weekend, my mum and I decided to head to Mirdif City Centre for some shopping and when we arrived, we were both a little peckish so chose to treat ourselves to a lovely breakfast at L’Eto. The café transports you to another world that is extremely inviting with walls covered in greenery, bright and beautiful Le Creuset salt and pepper grinders and perfectly plated dishes. I decided to go for the caramel banana French toast which was pair with strawberry jam and a dulce de leche milk while my mom picked the strawberry and apple pancakes. Needless to say, our sweet tooths were satisfied and so were our stomachs. – Shelby Gee, Editorial Intern

@letocaffe.official

Sipping on a Spanish latte at… Have

DIFC is one of my favourite places to go for a coffee or enjoy a meal, the options are endless and there is always a new coffee shop popping up somewhere to try. For someone who talks a lot about coffee, I don’t typically consume that much. Nevertheless, I was craving a Spanish latte while in the area last week and took it upon myself to finally try Have. The setting and overall feel of the coffee shop is very modern and contemporary which makes for a relaxing and welcoming vibe. Not to mention the coffee was brew-tiful (sorry) and delicious. – Shelby Gee, Editorial Intern

@have.ae

Letting my hair down at…Qwerty

While making my way through every drink deal I can find within close proximity to the office, this week I spent Wednesday night catching up with a friend at Qwerty. At the bottom of Media One hotel, this restaurant was the perfect place to let my hair down over a bottle of wine with a new friend. Their happy hour deal gave us 30 per cent off our bottles of red wine, easing us into the evening nicely. The sleek yet cozy modern interior, with some commercial tunes playing, was an ideal place for a post-work treat. – Romy Hunt, Editorial Intern

@qwertydxb

Brunching 1920s style at… Bull and Bear

Last Saturday I took my parents along to the Bull and Bear’s new ‘Best of Broadway’ brunch – and we were blown away. It was the perfect combination of 1920’s Art Deco paired with 2020’s modern cuisine. The day began with iced trays of oysters, bottomless Prosecco and beef tartare, followed by rounds of the restaurant’s signature dishes and jazz musicians meandering through the restaurant. If you’re looking for some razzle-dazzle, check out Bull and Bear for your next glam Saturday brunch. – Romy Hunt, Editorial Intern

@bullandbear.difc