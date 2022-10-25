Call the girls…

While you can now get ladies’ nights every day of the week, this is still one of the most popular days for ladies’ nights offers in Dubai. So whether you’re after unlimited food or drink, Dubai knows how to treat a lady. Here are the best Tuesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

1 OAK

What’s the deal: Whats On-award winners 1 Oak. Ladies’ night runs various days of the week. On Sunday and Tuesday, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and a set menu, between 11pm and 12.30am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sun and Tue 11pm to 12.30am. Tel: (052) 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday, this popular Marina ladies’ night gives all girls three drinks from 6pm to 1am, and a three-course set menu for Dhs225. The drinks menu includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel:(04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, this is usually the last stop on the Tuesday ladies’ night circuit. Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs159. The same deal also runs on Saturdays. If you book your table in advance, you get an additional two free drinks.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue and Sat 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 52 124 3113. atelierm.ae

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Tue and Wed 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

B018

What’s the deal: B018.dxb is found on the 42nd floor on Media One Hotel, offering both a stylish cocktail bar and a slick nightclub under one roof. The Tropical Room, it’s stylish lounge, offers a free open bar for ladies from 10pm to 12.30am every Tuesday.

The Tropical Room, B018.dxb, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tues, 10pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Head to popular Media City spot Baby Q on Tuesdays and Thursdays where ladies won’t spend a penny and they’ll still snag unlimited free drinks from 7pm to midnight.

Baby Q, Media One Tower, Media City, Dubai, Tue and Thurs, 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. babyqdubai.com

Billionaire

What’s the deal: Known for its opulence, this venue is unlike any other in the city. With live performances and a delectable food menu, all ladies are invited every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from 11.45pm until late, for complimentary drinks at the bar. Get your dancing shoes ready, as you will be able to dance the night away at this glamorous venue.

Billionaire Club, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Tue, Fri and Sun, 11.45 till late, unlimited drinks, Tel: (0)4 510 3100, billionairesociety.com/dubai/

Cargo

Pier 7 is a no-brainer when it comes to ladies’ nights as there’s drinks offers to avail in pretty much every bar there. On Tuesdays from 8pm, Cargo offers ladies three complimentary beverages.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 8pm. Tel: (04) 361 8129. facebook.com/CargoDubai

Casa De Tapas

What’s the deal: The ladies’ night at Casa de Tapas serves free-flowing sangria for three hours, priced at Dhs75, every Tuesday from 7pm. There’s an authentic Spanish tapas bar feel, and great views out to the creek.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Tue 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 416 1800. dubaigolf.com

Cirque Le Soir

What’s the deal: After a three-year hiatus, Cirque Le Soir is back at a brand new location within the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Bringing all the signature Cirque Le Soir elements to the new indoor club, it’s got an urban, underground feel, a ball pit, central catwalk stage and wild circus acts. Ladies’ night takes place every Tuesday and Thursday, with free-flowing drinks both nights from 11pm to 6am.

Cirque Le Soir, Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, 11pm to 6am, Tues and Thurs. Tel: (056) 511 1311, @cirquelesoirdxb Claw BBQ Get the party started at Claw’s new ladies’ night, which takes place at both new venues in JBR and at Hilton The Palm. Every Tuesday, indulge in three hours of unlimited free drinks and 30 per cent off food when you spend Dhs150. This all-American diner has got frozen margaritas on tap, and if you’re brave enough, make sure to try your luck on their Bucking Bronco. Claw BBQ, Hilton the Palm, Tues 7pm till 1am, three hours of free drinks and 30 per cent off food after Dhs150 spent, Tel: (0)4 230 0054, clawbbq.com Crafty Fox What’s the deal: Sports bar and pub Crafty Fox at Jumeirah Golf Estates invites ladies to enjoy two complimentary drinks every Tuesday night. Valid from 8pm to 11pm, you’ll need to book in advance, but on arrival you’ll be treated to a duo of either sparkling wine or pink gin-based cocktails. Crafty Fox, The Clubhouse, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 8pm to 11pm, Tuesday. Tel: (0)4 586 7767, dubaigolf.com

Dialogue

What’s the deal: Dialogue’s ladies’ night offering includes unlimited drinks for Dhs99. DJ Pierre will be on the decks spinning commercial, house and Bollywood mixes.

Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai, Dhs69, Tue 6pm. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai

February 30

What’s the deal: On offer every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy three hours of free flowing drinks including wine, spirits and cocktails for Dhs199. The night runs from 8pm to 11pm.

February 30, West Beach Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. february30dubai.com

folly

What’s the deal: On offer every Tuesday at folly, ladies can enjoy three free drinks when they spend a minimum of Dhs250. The deal runs every Tuesday from 7pm until 11pm, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

folly, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Glo

Launching on November 1, there’s a new ladies’ night in DIFC at Glo Restaurant and Lounge. Pick between a seat in the indoor restaurant or perch up at a table in the trendy outdoor lounge and you’ll get four drinks and four dishes for Dhs250 per person. There’s also 50 per cent off shisha, and a welcome drink on arrival included.

Glo Restaurant & Lounge, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesday. Tel: (050) 682 9537, @glodxb

H Bar

What’s the deal: Dig into drinks and nibbles at H Dubai. The offer includes three drinks and 30 per cent off of food.

H Dubai, H Hotel Dubai, 1 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Tue 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0)501 8620 hhoteldubai.com

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Tuesdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of free unlimited drinks between 9pm and midnight.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Tue 5pm to 11pm, Thu 9pm to midnight. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifivedxb.com

High Note

What’s the deal: Sway your midweek blues away at this popular rooftop destination. Your girl gang can enjoy four selected complimentary drinks between 7pm and 10pm. If your down to party all night long, after 10pm ladies can enjoy unlimited house spirits for three hours for Dhs99.

High Note, Aloft Mina Hotel, Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am till 3am, four free drinks between 7pm and 10pm, 10pm onwards dhs99 for three hours of unlimited house spirits, Tel: (0)58 591 8153, @highnotedexb

Karma Kafe

What’s the deal: Karma Kafe’s ladies’ night includes a three-course set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs175.

Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, from Dhs160, Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 423 8306. karma-kafe.com

Lock Stock & Barrel (JBR & Barsha Heights)

What’s the deal: Every Thursday Lock, Stock & Lipstick ladies’ night takes over the Lock, Stock & Barrel’s JBR, Barsha Heights and Business Bay. From 8pm to 11pm, girls can enjoy unlimited drinks and a dish for Dhs150, which include spirits, house wines and selected cocktails. For Dhs150, guys can get four free drinks and a dish.

Grand Millenium Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, Dhs100, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel: (058) 836 2891 (JBR) or (04) 514 9195 (Barsha Heights). lsb-dubai.com

Lola Taberna Española

Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with friends, and at authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. Hot and cold pintxos are on offer alongside three hours of unlimited house beverages plus a backdrop of live music, from 7pm to 10pm.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 247 6688, lolataberna.com

Mama Zonia

What’s the deal: Jungle-inspired Mama Zonia’s ladies’ night needs to be on your Pier 7 circuit. When you have a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, you’ll get three complimentary beverages.

Mama Zonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 240 4747. Facebook.com/Mamazoniadxb

Mura

What’s the deal: Mura brings the Amalfi ambience to Dubai’s The Pointe. The restaurant has a ladies’ night package, which takes place from 7pm to 11pm every Tuesday and costs Dhs169. Try sharing platters for two that include calamari, arancini, zucchini chips, truffle fries and dips. Then enjoy three drinks, which includes house spirits, house wines and three special cocktails.

Mura, West Marina, First Floor, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Tue 7pm to 11pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 458 1856. thepointe.ae

Observatory Bar & Grill

What’s the deal: Observatory offers three hours of free-flowing beverages and a snack for Dhs125. Best of all, it takes place on the 52nd floor, with panoramic views of Dubai Marina.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Tue 7pm to 10pm. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Penthouse

What’s the deal: The Penthouse Dubai on the 16th floor of FIVE on The Palm is a lively adults-only rooftop bar and lounge offering spectacular views of the stunning Dubai skyline. On ladies’ night, girls can enjoy three complimentary beverages and a three-course meal for Dhs150.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Tue, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. facebook.com/ThePenthouseDubai

Publique

What’s the deal: Ladies can enjoy three drinks from 6pm at this Alpine-inspired spot when they spend Dhs50 on food.

Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, Tue 6pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

S Bar

What’s the deal: Head to the 71st floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences and visit S Bar. Enjoy great views over Dubai alongside great deals, plus a lively atmosphere, thanks to the DJ. The Dhs99 deal includes three drinks, from house beverages to cocktails and 25 per cent off of dishes.

S Bar, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @sbardubai

Seven Sisters

What’s the deal: Seven Sisters, the urban canal-side bar gives has two sittings for ladies’ night on a Tuesday: 7pm to 10pm (Dhs100) or 10pm to 1am (Dhs120). Both sittings include selected Mediterranean dishes and an open bar for three hours.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, Tue 7pm. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. facebook.com/sevensistersdubai

Soho Garden

What’s the deal: Nightlife concept Soho Garden has sent the partying scene into a spin, and on Tuesday nights ladies can enjoy free-flowing beverages and sharing platters from 8pm to midnight. The package is Dhs120.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Tue 8pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 388 8849. facebook.com/SohoGardenDXB

Soho Garden Palm

From Monday October 19 all queens can perch on Soho Gardens’ newly open rooftop terrace as it reopens for the new season. As part of a roster of new events, every Tuesday Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah is offering four cocktails, house spirits or wines alongside nibbles for just Dhs100 from 8pm onwards. Make sure to make this rooftop terrace your new local hangout.

Soho Garden, Nakheel Mall, The Palm, Tues from 8pm onwards, Dhs100 for 4 drinks and nibbles, Tel: (0)54 233 5555, sohogardenpalm.com

STK JBR

What’s the deal: Sleek JBR steakhouse STK has a great ladies’ night deal. There’s a three-course set menu and five drinks for ladies for Dhs250, while the guys get three courses and two drinks for Dhs325.

Just Fine Cuts, STK JBR, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tue 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 323 0061. facebook.com/STKDUBAIJBR

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm).

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Tue 7pm. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Torno Subito

What’s the deal: Enjoy a three-course set menu with traditional Italian dishes and three hours of unlimited selected beverages. Dishes include burrata, pizza marinara, cacao e pepe, risotto paella and more. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and the guys can join for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Twenty Three

What’s the deal: Cool bar Twenty Three offers unlimited beverages and 50 per cent off of food for Dhs150 from 8pm to 1am on Tuesdays. Make sure to bag a seat on the terrace during the cooler months, it’s so pretty.

Twenty Three, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, Tue 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 525 7723. facebook.com/ttdxb

Treehouse





What’s the deal: There’s a brilliant ladies’ night at Treehouse on Tuesdays. Sip on unlimited drinks including bubbles, cocktails and grapes for Dhs149, from 8pm to midnight, and enjoy some epic views of the downtown Dubai skyscrapers glittering against the night sky. If you want to add one nibble, this costs Dhs169.



Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tue 8pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 777 6953. facebook.com/Treehousedxb

Vault

What’s the deal: Walk through the golden entrance of JW Marriott Marquis’ nightclub Vault, and enjoy three selected beverages and one bar bite for Dhs99.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tue 5pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 414 3000. facebook.com/TheVaultDubai

Warehouse

What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Tue and Thu 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

