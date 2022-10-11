Returning for a 2022 victory lap…

Pink flamingos, elite food truck eats, rolling Saadiyat surf, a pristine powder beach, and a healthy dollop of neon-trimmed South Beach energy — that’s what Miami Vibes brought to the Mamsha Al Saadiyat cuisine scene back in November 2021. There was a follow up event at the Jiu Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City in February of this year, as well as some delicious dalliances in Dubai. And we can now reveal — it’s coming to back Saadiyat for a 2022 session.

It’s all part of this year’s Abu Dhabi Culinary Season that’s kicking off in the capital this month with a salivatory schedule of gastronomic galavanting, foodie festivals, discounted dining in five-star restaurants and special chef appearances.

Welcome to Miami

Those that come for the food, often stay for the experience. Miami Vibes is known for pastel shades, big pink pineapples, dainty fairy lights and fuego Floridian ambiance.

Previous food truck collaborators have included Hot Boxx, Sushic, L’Entrecote, Chiki, Pizzaz, Lobster Roll, Sakura, Lamba, Nap, On My Block, Shawarma vibes, Street 9, Acai Berry, White Cafe, Simple and more.

Issa whole vibe

The details for this next edition of the festival — including dates, precise locations and what sort of flavour experiences we can expect — well to be honest they’re rather appropriately MIA at the moment. But as soon as we get the full download on what’s coming, we’ll of course update you.

