International artists will take centre stage alongside all the on-pitch action…

Football fans take note: there’s a huge fan zone coming to Ibn Battuta.

The venue is Precision Football’s new state-of-the-art football facility, the event organiser is Press Play, a new multimedia brand set to bring incredible music, sport and culture experiences to the city. Together, they’ll be bringing a festival-like atmosphere to the Ibn Battuta fan zone from November 19 to December 18.

The first three acts to be announced include Rudimental (on November 29), plus Lethal Bizzle and JME (on November 25). A further 11 names are yet to be revealed, and we’re promised that they will be epic.

Rudimental’s full band will be here to headline the England vs Wales match. Fans can expect anthems such as Feel The Love, These Days, Waiting All Night and Not Giving In, when they perform on November 29. Lethal Bizzle and JME are two of the UK’s biggest grime acts, with Lethal Bizzle known for hits such as Pow, Go Hard, Rari Workout and Fester Skank. He will be going back-to-back with JME, co-founder of Boy Better Know, who will perform in the region for the first time at the England vs USA match on November 25.

Replicating the stadium experience to leave fans feeling like they’re experiencing all the on-pitch action live in Doha. The spectacular arena will come alive for each of the 63 matches, with fans able to book one of three seating packages. Standard tickets start from Dhs395, plush VIP tickets are Dhs695, while the top level dugouts are Dhs1,500 per person.

All areas come with comfy sofas, access to an array of food and drink options and prime views of the 250 square metres of screen that will no doubt have sports fans hooked for every 90-minute match. Then VIP platforms come with individual screens and pre-match hospitality, while the dugouts are ideal for private events and group gatherings with their own branding bars and table service.

Little football fans are welcome to join in on the action until 7pm, with football themed activities and training sessions happening each day on the 5-aside pitches. However once the sun sets, this is set to be a strictly adults-only venue.

That’s because on top of the festival atmosphere, football fever and extensive culinary array, the event is promising some big music events. According to the event organisers, a total of 14 big shows will take place across the month-long football takeover. Stay tuned…

Book via pressplaywithus.com or call (058) 594 2383