The most wonderful time of the year deserves some new festive threads…

The Christmas countdown is on, at least if you ask team What’s On. And while we may have to wait to deck the hall and trim those trees, purchasing festive PJs is certainly on our to-do list this October.

If you’re looking for where to get Christmas pyjamas in Dubai, look no further as we’ve found all the places to pick up your pjs, complete with personalisation, family options and festive prints.

Dreamy B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamy B (@dreamybdubai)

Dreamy B is a Dubai-based, homegrown business making personalised PJs for the whole family. Outside of silly season, they specialise in cotton pyjamas for little ones, with regular drops of themed PJs for special occasions like Easter, Valentine’s and birthdays. This year, you can get your sets of personalised family pyjamas in a festive fairisle, fun gingerbread, snowman, reindeer or candy striped print, with the option to add a personalised fluffy stocking too. The children’s sizes range from 0-3 months up to aged 11 to 12, and there’s a full size range for men and women. Prices start from Dhs130 for children and Dhs150 for adults.

@dreamybdubai

Llamas & Pyjamas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Llamas & Pyjamas (@llamasandpyjamas)

Another brilliant homegrown Dubai business is Llamas and Pyjamas, who kit Dubai’s little ones out with luxury nightwear all year round. They’ve already unveiled their Christmas pyjama range for the 2022 festive season, which is now available to pre-order. The velour collection, available in festive red and winter green, runs in sizes 6 months to 12 years for children and matching adult pjs are available in red in sizes S to XXL. The same sizes for a matching family set are also available in classic red cotton. The white cotton pjs with a red tartan trim are available in sizes 12-18months up to 9-10 years for both boys and girls, with a nightdress or two-piece set available. Prices range from Dhs150 to Dhs175 for children and Dhs200 for adults

@llamasandpyjamas

Marks & Spencer’s

Whether it’s food or fashion, M&S always delivers with its festive range and 2022 is no different. This year their Christmas nightwear range has the whole family covered, whether you’re looking to match with your significant other, or you’re picking up pyjamas for the whole family. Festive prints include festive faries on a red set, the classic red check, polar bear print and brushed checks. Prices start from Dhs79 for children and Dhs119 for adults.

marksandspencer.com

Namshi

Online fashion e-tailer Namshi has a few options for Christmas pyjamas in Dubai available online for ladies and girls from brands like Trendyol and Loungeable. The range includes navy two-piece sets with candy canes on, a pink sleep shirt printed with festive penguins and a dancing elf set. You can pick up pairs from Dhs81.

ae.namshi.com

Next

Next’s family Christmas range of pyjamas has already dropped, and it’s home to one of the most extensive ranges we’ve seen, with matching family sets available in classic prints as well as some fun new colours. In festive red you’ll find bear print tops with tartan check bottoms, or an elf motif top with candy striped pyjama bottoms, plus babygrows in festive fairisle prints. Classic tartans, Mr & Mrs Claus and starry night sky themes are also all available in family, couples, and children-only sets. Prices start from Dhs58.

next.ae

TKD Lingerie

TKD Lingerie has already unveiled its collection of festive nightwear for men, women and children. There’s three prints to choose from: a brushed cotton tartan in classic red or midnight blue, plus a silky blue bauble print on white pyjamas. All sets are long sleeved tops and full length trouser bottoms, with prices from Dhs125 for children and Dhs280 for adults.

tkdlingerie.com