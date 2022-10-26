The goal is for you to have a great time…

Football fans in Dubai, FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and that means it’s time to get those reservations in for all of your world cup viewing action.

Here is a list of fanzones, sports bars and lounges that will be showing the FIFA World Cup on their screens for your ultimate viewing pleasure. Venues will run their viewing in line with the World cup which kicks off on Sunday, November 20 until Sunday, December 18.

Fanzones

Barasti Beach Stadium, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

Popular sports bar Barasti is screening every game on a huge screen at their epic fan zone on the beach. Fans can expect live BBQ stations, food counters, flame throwers, laser shows, incredible drink deals, games, and entertainment. Entry to the fan zone is free with tables and seating on a first come first serve basis but if you’d rather reserve the best seats you can pay Dhs350 upfront and receive the full amount back on food and drinks.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. November 20 to December 18, free entry first come first serve or Dhs350 fully redeemable to reserve. @barastibeach

The Beach Stadium, JBR

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is going all out this winter with four licensed areas dedicated to football fans. The four areas include The Beach, Tiger Bar, Wavebreaker, and the private garden. From a mega screen on the beach and a backdrop of Ain Dubai to a private garden, and even live BBQ stations, the hotel has somewhere for all kinds of football fans, even the children. The hotel will soon be sharing an exciting entertainment program which will run throughout the duration of the games, including live music and kids’ activities.

The Walk JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Free entry. Minimum spend may apply. Pre-booking required. Sunday, November 20 to Sunday, December 18. Tel:(0)4 318 2319. dubaithewalk.hilton.com @wavebreaker_jbr

Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena

With the incredible backdrop of the Museum of the Future, this outdoor arena will seat up to 500 football fans each night, with huge screens, private VIP lounges and delicious food. Football fans can watch the kick-off at this new fan zone located in the heart of Downtown. Located on the ground floor of the Plaza Terrace, Emirates Towers Arena will offer a more refined football experience; however, the football camaraderie will still be at an all-time high.

Throughout the game, fans will be able to choose from a decadent menu of international cuisines and stand-out dishes to keep them energised until the final whistle. As if that wasn’t enough, award-winning hospitality company 7 Management will curate a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience throughout the month-long festivities.

Jumeriah Emirates Towers, Downtown Dubai, jetarena@jumeirah.com

Bla Bla

The giant screens at the beach bar and pool, live entertainment as well as special drinks and food offers make Bla Bla the ultimate location for footie fans. With the laid-back atmosphere of the beach bar accompanied by a stunning view of Ain Dubai, enjoy the game while you take a dip in the pool. Entry is free until the quarterfinals, where a fully redeemable entry fee will apply.

Blak Bla, The Beach JBR, Sun, Nov 20 to Sun, Dec 18. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae, @blabladubai

Fanzone by McGettigan’s, Media City

McGettigan’s and DGT Events are taking over Media City Amphitheatre to bring fans an epic open-air fan zone and winter festival for the whole family. Because you can’t have a World Cup in December without an appearance from Santa, right? With the largest screen in the UAE, the fan zone promises much more than just football including an array of entertainment, food and drink, and the option to book picnic tables and VIP booths. On the far side of the fan zone, the snow-covered winter festival will bring the magic of Christmas to life with Santa’s grotto, an ice-skating rink, Christmas markets, and more.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Friday, November 21. Standard entry Dhs50 fully redeemable, cocktail table for four people Dhs800 fully redeemable, picnic table for six people Dhs1200 fully redeemable, VIP boxes 30 guests with four hours unlimited food and drink: Dhs10,000 house and Dhs15,000 premium. mcgettigans.com/fanzone @fanzonebymcgettigans @winterfestbymcgettigans

The Football Park, DIFC

The Football Park Fan Zone in DIFC will offer a unique and premium way of experiencing the world’s greatest football tournament, opening to coincide with the month-long event. Located on the podium level of Gate Avenue, in front of a huge screen, The Football Park will host Michelin-starred restaurants, a butler service, and a concierge for fans wanting to watch the matches in style. Prices have not yet been announced, but will be revealed when bookings open on September 15.

Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre, booking open from Thursday September 15, difc.ae/gateavenue/

Live at the Lake, Dubai Silicon Oasis

If you are a resident of Silicon Oasis or surrounding neighbourhoods, this one is for you. Live at the Lake, located at Dubai Digital Park, will be a family-friendly fan zone with two large screens, a stage for entertainment, and a game zone including football jumble and more. OUI Bar + Terrace will also have an outdoor pop-up as well as their indoor local favourite which will be showing all the games with special drinks deals, happy hours, and a game time grub menu.

Radisson Red Hotel. Dubai Digital Park, Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 571 4343. @radissonreddubai

Mega Fan Zone, Soho Garden, Meydan

The Mega Fan Zone at Soho Garden, Meydan will be open from Friday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18 and will be covered in big screens for loyal fans to catch all the excitement and thrills of every game. With a capacity of 3,000 people, the licensed venue promises plenty of competitions, entertainment, live performances, games, and DJs. Watch every goal and tackle on the big screens from exclusive VIP booths or picnic tables.

Mega Fan Zone, Soho Garden, Meydan, Nad al Sheba, Dubai. Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 18. Ticket price yet to be confirmed. sohogardendxb.com

FIFA Fan Festival

🇶🇦​ Doha

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿​ London

🇲🇽​ Mexico City

🇧🇷​ Rio de Janeiro

🇧🇷​ Sao Paulo

🇰🇷​ Seoul

🇦🇪​ Dubai The FIFA Fan Festival is going global! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 10, 2022

Dubai is lucky to be one of the six locations around the world to be hosting a FIFA Fan Festival. This official Fan Fest will be hosted at the Dubai Harbour and will not only be covering the footie, but fans can also enjoy a host of DJ’s both international and local. As well as appearances from FIFA legends. Tickets and pricing will be available soon here.

FIFA Fan Festival Dubai Harbour, 20 Nov to 28 Nov from midday to 3am and 29 Nov to 18 Dec from 3pm to 3am. fifa.com, qatar2022.qa

Sports Bars

Crafty Fox Gastropub

All the live action will be available to you from one of their 18 indoor screens. Or if you’d prefer, fans can revel in the action at the dedicated tent and catch the games on the two large screens. Book your tables in advance and head down to the pub for a couple of pints while you catch the game.

Crafty Fox Gastropub and Sports Bar, Clubhouse Terrace, Jumeriah Golf Estates, November 20 to 18, minimum spend of Dhs1,000 for up to 8 people. Tel: (0)4 586 7767. dubaigolf.com

Spike Bar

After a lovely game of golf, head down to Spike Bar and enjoy the beautiful game on one of their many football screens. The bar will also be having happy hour deals and meal combos starting from as little as Dhs65.

Spike Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club, open daily from midday to midnight. Tel: (0)4 417 9842, dubaigolf.com

TJ’s

This neighbourhood watering hole will be turning into a hotspot for all your sporting needs. Located in the lovely Taj Hotel in JLT, Tj’s has been decked out with huge LED screens on their open tented terrace. Catch all the big matches in the middle of the action.

TJ’s, Taj Hotel, Jumeriah Lake Towers, open Sun to Fri from 5pm and Sat from 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111 @tjs.dubai

BFF

BFF in Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate has plenty to offer. Foosball, pool tables plus golf and football simulators are available for some half-time fun and flat-screen TVs are dotted around the venue for all your sports-watching needs. They also have a pulldown projector which will provide you with ample viewing capabilities. As for food, their burgers are great for a post-pool meal.

BFF, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate, 1pm to 3am on Sat and 3pm to 1am on weekdays and Sun. Tel: (0)52 177 7541 @bffdxb

71 Sports Bar

This sports bar offers a little bit of something for everyone. This will be the perfect bar for residents of Damac Hills to flock to when the footie finally starts. With screens around the venue and a recently updated menu – 71 Sports bar is a fantastic place to catch a game or two… Or all of them, with mates.

71 Sports Bars, Trump International Golf Club, DAMAC Hills Dubai, open daily from midday to 1am. Tel: (0)4 245 3988, @71sportsbar

Bedrock

Bedrock Dubai at the Pier 7 is the big kid playground. Live games take place on their 20 screens, and if you want it on the action, have a go at their state-of-the-art darts and their well-known indoor golfing area – ‘The Bunker’.

Bedrock Pier 7, Marina, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

Icon

Icon Bar and Lounge in Dubai Media City has reopened its doors with a new look – just in time for the FIFA World Cup. The two-level venue is packed with 26 TV screens so you can catch all the sporting action. There’s even a family-friendly space with a garden area downstairs.

Icon Bar and Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tel: (0)4 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

Irish Village

It’s a classic for a reason and if you love sports, Irish Village is not to be missed. As the weather becomes tamer and more manageable; the outdoor area is the perfect spot for all your World Cup watching needs. There are giant projectors and some amazing sharing starters, beer deals and more at both their Al Garhoud and Studio City branches when the game is on. What more do you need?

theirishvillage.com / @theirishvillage

Kickers

Kickers, located in Dubai Sports City is a well-known watering hole for any and all avid sports fans and pool players. With happy hour beverages daily from 12pm to 6pm, house spirits as low as Dhs19.50 and a view that overlooks the floodlit football academy that often hosts local club games, you are surrounded by sports and different games at all times.

Kickers, Sports Village Dubai Sports City, open 1pm to 2am on weekdays and 12pm to 2am on weekends and on Fri. Tel: (0)4 448 1001, @kickersportsbar

McCafferty’s Jumeirah Village Circle

McCafferty’s in Jumeriah Village Circle is a home away from home for the Irish. Their ‘Thirsty Thursday’ unlimited drinks special for Dhs199 should be reason enough to visit if the football that’s playing doesn’t entice you enough.

McCafferty’s, JVC Jumeirah Village, Sun to Thur 12pm to 2am and Fri and Sat 11am to 2am, Tel:(0)55 784 9220, @mccaffertysjvc

Offside

Offside the iconic sports bar in the JA Ocean View Hotel has reopened with a new revamped look just in time for the sports season. They have increased their capacity, added 10 private booths and serve unbeatable pub grub and drinks. Flat screen TVs adorn the walls so rest assured your favourite teams will be on and chasing the ball and scoring a goal this November.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel The Walk JBR, Mon to Thur 4pm to 3am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am, Tel: 056 522 0219 @offsidedxb

Orange Feels

With the Qatar FIFA World Cup fast approaching, more and more sports bars are promising to air the matches. Orange Feels is one of them. With three large outdoor screens at the pool deck, with the view of the Downtown skyline in the backdrop, what more could you want? Well, they will also be hosting the hotels resident DJ during match breaks to keep the energy going.

Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge, Hotel Indigo Downtown, open Sun to Wed 10am to 1am, Thu to Sat 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 210 2222, @orangefeelsbardubai

Phileas Fogg

On Mondays enjoy 50 per cent off on fish and chips at Phileas Fogg at The Montgomery Golf Academy. A discount like that makes for a great excuse to go out and watch the Monday night game. Their fan zone is one that is known to be larger than life with electrifying energy! During the warmer season, it is enclosed and air-conditioned.

Phileas Fogg, Montgomery Golf Club Academy, Sun to Thur 8am to 1.30am and Fri and Sat 8am to 2.30am Tel: (0)4 572 4477 @phileasfoggsdxb

The Rose and Crown

The quintessential British pub in Dubai, this is the perfect place for a pint while you watch the footie. Buy one get one wings and beer nights, curry nights and great deals on roast dinners. This pub will make you feel right at home. The roast dinner runs from Friday to Sunday and is Dhs90 for roast of your choice, of bring a mate and enjoy a bucket of beers, a bottle of wine and two roasts for Dhs250.

The Rose and Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, open daily from midday to 2am. Tel: (0)4 437 0022, roseandcrowndubai.com, @theroseandcrowndubai

The 44

The mancave-esque sports bar has loads of activities for you to get involved in. There are competitive games like darts, bowling and pool. They also have a great terrace and a Live BBQ night on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8pm to 12am, which includes your choice of BBQ, two sides and house drinks for only Dhs85. Naturally, the sports bar has many screens for you to catch all the World Cup action.

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Sun to Thur, 4pm to 3am Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am, Tel:(0)54 581 1758 @the44dubai

Wavebreaker Beach and Grill

This is the perfect sports bar for anybody who loves a beach bar too… Here you can enjoy pool and beach access for only Dhs129 which is also fully redeemable on food and drinks. They also have huge LED screens outdoor so it’s really a two birds with one stone situation.

Waverbreaker Beach and Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeriah, The Walk, Jumeriah Beach Residence, open daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319, @wavebreaker_jbr

Lounges and Restaurants

High Note Pool & Sky Lounge

Want a larger-than-life experience? Head to High note Pool and Sky Lounge and root for your favourite team on their 192-inch screen for a totally immersive experience. With minimum spend ranging from Dhs150 to Dhs300, this rooftop lounge will be a hot spot for good times and football games.

High Note Pool & Sky Lounge, Aloft Al Mina Hotel, open daily 10am to 3am. Tel: (0)58 591 8153, @highnotedxb

Logs & Embers

If all you’re looking for is incredible views, succulent slow-cooked meat and the footie, look no further than Logs and Embers. The fantastic eatery is kitted out with eight high-definition screens and a giant projector. The whole family is welcome with a special Kids Fan Zone designated for families and children. Group games have a minimum spend of Dhs150 and knockout games will have a minimum spend of Dhs250.

Logs & Embers, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeriah, open Sun to Thu 11am to midnight, Fri and Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)52 109 6802, logsnembers.com, @logsandembers

Majlis Al Sultan

Preparing for the World Cup while airing the Premier League matches, Majlis Al Sultan offers a comfortable environment for watching the game. A major selling point here is that guests at their Al Wasl branch can enjoy a private screening of the game at each table.

Majlis Al Sultan, Al Ferdous 3, Al Wasl Road, open daily 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 334 1888, @majlisalsultan

Nomad

This energetic venue with an open kitchen welcomes all football enthusiasts, families and pool lovers to celebrate the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup. Catch all the action across one of the many screens available, level up your viewing experience with a pool pass and lounge in the cool water while you enjoy the beautiful game.

Nomad, Jumeriah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, open daily from 6am to midnight. Bucket of 10 beers Dhs 299, bucket of 5 beers Dhs 169, free flow drinks for 2 hours Dhs199, Pool Pass Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 230 8458. jumeriah.com, @jumeriahcreeksidehotel

One Music Lounge

Make this your new address for the FIFA World Cup season. Screening of the football will be on all five of their screens. With surround sound, the lounge is sure to feel like you have been transported to the stadium. Enjoy a bucket of beers for Dhs99 or opt for a buy one get one on regular bottles.

One Music Lounge, Occidental Hotel, Al Jaddaf, open daily 5pm to 4am. Tel: (0)55 200 5475, @onemusiclounge

Images: Supplied