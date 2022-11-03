A little festive treat every day of the week…

The festive season may be all about giving, but that shouldn’t mean not treating yourself too. And what’s better than a gift that keeps on giving every day of the month?

Here’s our pick of the best advent calendars available in the UAE.

Net-A-Porter

NET-A-PORTER’s cult-status advent calendar is packed with the biggest beauty buys of the year, perfect for getting you through the festive season and beyond. Featuring 25 beauty treats from some of the biggest names in the business – think Charlotte Tilbury, Balmain Hair and Dr. Barbara Sturm, – it’s effectively a beauty lovers wish list all wrapped up.

Dhs1,270, net-a-porter.com

Rituals

Count down to Christmas with Rituals Cosmetics’ array of advent calendars, which include 2D, 3D and premium options all designed to add a little festive cheer to the 24 days leading up to the big one. Adding a sprinkling of surprise to every morning, a luxury gift is found behind every door, with products to pamper the body and soul, full-sized candles and more.

Dhs250 for 2D advent calendar, Dhs580 for 3D advent calendar, Dhs537 premium. rituals.com

Look Fantastic

Always a sellout, you can now get your hands on Look Fantastic’s 2022 advent calendar. Packed with 26 treats from luxury brands including Elemis, Drunk Elephant, and Philip Kingsley to independent brands such as Demi Candle and Soap Brows, there’s something for everyone inside.

Dhs575, lookfantastic.ae

Pretty Little Thing

Treat yourself to 24 beauty buys in one with Pretty Little Thing’s beauty advent calendar. For a wallet friendly Dhs170, you’ll bag yourself beauty products from brands like Peaches & Cream, Bondi Sands and Olaplex, worth Dhs600.

Dhs170, prettylittlething.ae

Charlotte Tilbury

Fans of cult beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury will be delighted to know the brand’s staple-packed advent calendar is available at Beauty Wonderlands across the UAE this year. This one may only have 12 doors, but perfectly packaged inside each of the dozen diamond chest drawers you’ll find full sized Charlotte Tilbury favourites like the Beauty Light Wand Highlighter, sculpting brow gel and matte revolution lipstick, alongside mini versions of pillowtalk mascara, setting spray and the award-winning magic cream. You’ll need to go in-store to get your hands on it in the UAE.

Dhs995, charlottetilbury.com

The Body Shop

There’s a trio of advent calendars to pick up at The Body Shop this Christmas, each packed with festive goodies from the brand’s beloved Community Fair Trade partners, so you’ll be supporting smaller producers while treating yourself or a loved one. The smallest of the three Advent Calendars, the Box of Wishes Advent Calendar contains 24 treats, including best-selling face masks, body care and beauty tools; the Big Advent Calendar is filled with 25 surprises to puff, polish and nourish you from head to toe; then there’s the Ultimate Advent Calendar for true beauty lovers, with new and iconic full-sized bestsellers.

Dhs379 Box of Wishes, Dhs579 The Big Advent Calendar, Dhs849 Ultimate Advent Calendar, thebodyshop.ae

Tatti Lashes

A beloved lash brand with celebrity fans, Tatti Lashes has landed in the UAE, and with it drops its signature advent calendar, packed with Dhs865 worth of products. Inside, you’ll find full-sized products and best-selling lashes, including their limited edition ‘Enchanted’ lash set to be released on Christmas Day.

Dhs350, tattilashes.com