Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

These are the best new restaurants in Dubai.

Now open

Laguna Beach Taverna

Laguna Beach Taverna opens this weekend on the shores of Sofitel Dubai The Palm and features a seaside aesthetic in keeping with its beachfront setting, complete with a thatched pergola roof, whitewashed walls and rattan design features. On the menu, starters served family style include plentiful portions of grilled squid, a fresh greek salad and punchy beef carpaccio. For mains, you’ll find signatures such as grilled prawns and chicken gyros, while you won’t want to miss a sweet Laguna Magnum.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily. @lagunabeachdubai Black Flamingo Take a trip to Miami without leaving Dubai at newly opened Black Flamingo. Bringing jaw-dropping Miami maximalism to the newly opened Radisson Beach Resort, its standout interiors feature details that draw you to every corner of the space. On the beach-facing terrace expect bright booths, verdant greenery and lively beats that welcome you for an evening of dinner that turns into drinks and dancing into the night. At the culinary helm, Reif Othman presents a fusion of Latin and Caribbean creole dishes. Matching the tropical interiors and flavourful menu, expect a rotation of DJs and live music that fuses Afro beats, Reggaeton, Latin and R&B from all eras. Black Flamingo, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 5pm to late Mon to Thurs, 1pm to late Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 513 4777, @blackflamingodxb Rosa’s Thai Brick Lane’s beloved Rosa’s Thai has opened in Dubai. Rosa’s Thai had humble beginnings as a market stall in London’s Brick Lane in 2007. There, Chef Saiphin Moore served time-honoured classics for lunchtime crowds. Shortly after this the first restaurant opened and quickly became synonymous with simple, fresh and authentic Thai food. Their first international outpost is now open on JBR, serving that same authentic Thai food in a setting that is fun, bright and welcoming. Rosa’s Thai, The Walk, JBR, 11am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 564 4969. rosathaiarabia.com, @rosasthaiarabia Asia Asia Business Bay If you’re a fan of Pier 7’s long-standing Pan-Asian hotspot, Asia Asia, you may be delighted to hear that the restaurant can now also be found at Grand Millennium Business Bay. As you enter, the exquisite restaurant immediately transports you to the ancient Spice Route through opulent interiors and hand-sourced collectible antiques, furniture, and art from around the world. The venue also overlooks Dubai Water Canal, with a large terrace for guests to dine alfresco. On the menu? From dim sum to sushi platters, crispy aromatic duck to red curry, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s Asian food cravings. Save enough room for dessert to try the Asia Asia Mochi. Asia Asia, Level 2, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Dubai, 6pm to 1am Mon to Fri, 2pm to 2am Sat, 2pm to 1am Sun. Tel: (0)4 873 3388, dubai.asia-asia.com Dasha View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dasha.dubaichapter Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ newest pop-up, Dasha, is a collaboration between celebrity chef Akira Back and regional hospitality leaders, Gates Hospitality. The menu promises the best of Akira Back’s impressive culinary array, with a menu of Asian fusion dishes featuring highlights like the Szechuan dim sum and chill garlic broccoli. It occupies the hotel’s 50th and 51st floors – so comes with some pretty impressive views, too. Dasha – The Dubai Chapter, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Mon to Fri 5pm to late, Sat and Sun, 12pm to late. Tel: (0)4 319 8783, @dasha.dubaichapter Dibba Bay Oyster fans looking to get their fix can also now experience Dibba Bay on JBR, as the brand’s second Dubai seafood shack is now open – and best of all, this one is licensed. For its newest location, Dibba Bay has set up shop just steps from the beach in the Sheraton JBR, meaning you can slurp down plump oysters while admiring the views of JBR, Bluewaters and Ain Dubai. Continuing the mission of promoting local seafood and sustainability, the shack serves its own glorious oysters, as well as locally sourced additions like salmon smoked locally by Salmontini and a locally produced burrata dish with fresh produce supplied by UAE farms. Dibba Bay, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 11.30pm daily. dibbabay.com Hayal Hayal is the newest culinary addition to the dining scene at The St Regis Downtown Dubai, replacing Bleu Blanc. Styled on the chic restaurants of Istanbul, Hayal presents rich and aromatic flavours of Turkey’s modern cultural capital with a menu of succulent meats, strong coffees, and rich desserts, all given a contemporary, Dubai touch by head of culinary Roberto Segura. The venue features lush, vibrant, and artistic décor, with panoramic views of the breath-taking Downtown Dubai skyline, and a warm, social atmosphere centred on a lively open kitchen. Hayal, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 2am Mon to Fri, 8am to 11am, 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 2am Sat, 8am to 4pm and 6pm to 2am Sun. Tel: (0)4 5125 533, stregisdowntowndubai.com

Kyma Beach

Alongside a Grecian-inspired beach club, Kyma on Palm West Beach is also home to an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand. It’s shaded by a large canopy and offers diners some gorgeous sea views. Promising authentic Greek flavours with wider Mediterranean influence, expect to order crowd-pleasers like sushi, fresh salads and zesty ceviches.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai

The Nice Guy Famed West Hollywood restaurant The Nice Guy just opened its first international outpost in Dubai’s Emirates Towers. Drawing inspiration from the original in LA, The Nice Guy Dubai has a cosy aesthetic with dark woods, dim lighting and custom fabrics that are decadent and detailed. As you enter the restaurant, found on the ground floor of Emirates Towers Boulevard in the spot formerly occupied by Al Nafoorah, you’re met with an upscale lounge space where a grand marble and brass bar takes centre stage. Here craft cocktails and engaging conversation are promised as guests enjoy a pre-dinner drink or party into the early hours. The Nice Guy Dubai, Ground Floor, Emirates Towers Blvd, 12pm to 1am Mon to Weds, 12pm to 3am Thurs to Sun, from October 4. Tel: (04) 276 9888, @theniceguydubai Raspoutine Replacing Caramel in Gate District Precinct Building 3 is Raspoutine Dubai. The colour palette is almost exclusively various shades of crimson and scarlet in crushed velvet and soft satins, interlaced with pops of opulent gold. The bold red shades are complimented by antique chandeliers, stained glass windows, old paintings, carved wood, and embroidered fabrics that give character and history to Dubai’s thoroughly futuristic financial centre. While the original in Paris has a storied 50-year history operating exclusively a nightclub, at the Dubai venue the party starts with a decadent dinner. The festive restaurant follows the format of sister restaurant in Miami, with an indulgent menu paired with tantalising drinks and deep house sets. Raspoutine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, 8pm to 3am, Tues to Sat. Tel: (0)4 272 5373, raspoutine.com/dubai Claw BBQ After shutting its doors in Downtown earlier this year, Claw BBQ is back with a brand new location at Pavilion at The Beach on JBR. The two-floor space has got a similar look and feel to the original, with wooden accents, walls filled with all-American memorabilia and neon lights illuminating the venue. Those seeking a thrill can look forward to trying their hand in the dedicated games area, where you’ll find pinball, boxing machines, pool, giant jenga and connect four. Feeling hungry? The Claw BBQ favourites are all making a revival at the new venue, with a menu of supersized American comfort dishes packed with giant burgers, bowls of firey wings, sizzling steaks and of course, the famous Claw BBQ crab. Claw BBQ, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, 12pm to 2am weekdays, 12pm to 3am weekends. Tel: (0)4 577 4357, @clawbbq

Chic Nonna

DIFC has finally welcomed Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space features an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there’s also a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

Chic Nonna, Bank Street Building, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 605 2000. chicnonna.com

Fat Uncle

Cool homegrown spot Fat Uncle provides an interesting menu that breaks away from those classic dishes you see everywhere in Dubai. If you’ve never tried cheeseburger gyoza, prepare to be amazed. There’s other treats too like crispy crab and avocado salad, short rib pizza and a selection of meat and fish dishes. An unlicensed bar takes centre stage, serving up creative and tasty mocktails while a playlist of edgy tunes is cranked up throughout the day. An outdoor terrace will also launch soon.

Fat Uncle, Al Wasl, Jumeira, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 545 9575. @ourfatuncle

Vaga

A new addition to the Bluewaters culinary scene is Vaga. Inspired by the term for a nomad, vagabond, the two-floor restaurant is a contemporary space serving up a fusion of Arabic and Armenian cuisines. Must order dishes include Manti, that combines beef ravioli deliciously with mint, yogurt, tomato sauce, and chili; a classic Armenian Lahmajoon of lamb mince, tomato, onion, parsley, and chili atop a crispy base; and Khorovats, which celebrates the culinary stalwart that is the Armenian barbeque, serving up a smorgasbord of delicious grilled meat. On the corner of Bluewaters Mall, the first floor terrace boasts some of the best views of Ain Dubai, while in the warmer months an indoor terrace on the ground floor will be a popular place to sit.

Vaga, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to late daily. Tel: (0)56 800 0990, vagadubai.com

Alaya

Two of Dubai’s restaurant heavyweights, Evgeny Kuzin and Izu Ani (known for creating Gaia, Shanghai Me and most recently La Maison Ani) have teamed up again for yet another DIFC restaurant called Alaya. Described as a ‘tribute to the Middle East’, Alaya is now open next door to Gaia in DIFC. With a focus on carefully selected ingredients and rigorous cooking methods, every dish requires fresh herbs and spices such as cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, nutmeg, cardamom or the lemony flavours of sumac. You’ll also find prime meat and seafood; many different kinds of nuts including pine, pistachio, almond and sesame; as well as freekeh, pulses, and plenty of squeezes of lemon.

Alaya, Gate Village 4, DIFC . Tel: (0)4 570 6289. alaya-dubai.com @alayadubai

RSVP

Boxpark is home to a new French ‘fun’ dining concept, RSVP. The unlicensed venue brings the essence of Joie de Vivre to a relaxed setting, inspired by old world eateries from Paris. The beautiful, light-filled space welcomes guests for an early morning espresso, long lunches and late-night rendezvous. Chef de Cuisine, Aadel Ouaoua combines traditional French techniques with his love of classic Japanese cooking and added a Mediterranean touch, so you can expect a bit of everything on this eclectic menu.

RSVP, Boxpark, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, 10am to 12am daily. @rvsprestaurant