It’s one of our favourite spots to go for all the festive feels…

If Dubai Christmas activities are dominating all of your group chats, here’s one you need to know about: the dates for the Madinat Festive Market have been confirmed. One of the biggest, best Christmas markets in Dubai will return on Thursday December 15 for fifteen days of fabulous festive fun. Running until Friday December 30, the Madinat Festive Market will transform Fort Island to a magical winter wonderland, opening from 3pm to late Monday to Thursday and 12pm to late Friday to Sunday. Best of all, it’s free entry for all to enjoy.

No attention to detail is spared when it comes to this festive market, which is set up against a backdrop of the gorgeous Souk Madinat Jumeirah, with its twinkling waterways and Arabian ambiance.

The market is spread out across 1750 square metres of the souk, and features a huge 36 foot Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. At the base of it are huge white and red presents, wrapped with ribbon. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes.

There will be plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride and a Venetian carousel. Make memories by taking an Abra with Santa and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

Once you’ve had your fill of the festivities (if that’s possible), you could head for dinner at one of the many popular Souk Madinat Jumeirah restaurants around, including Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Publique, Folly, and many more.

Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Dec 15 to 30, 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com