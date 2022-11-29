Sponsored: Live performances, DJs, sharing-style menu, and more…

Wondering where to celebrate the biggest night of the year? NYE is just around the corner and if you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate in style, look no further…

Located at the foot of the famous Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Ninive has breathtaking views over Museum of the Future and DIFC with twinkly lights and a vibrant festive atmosphere.

For New Years Eve 2022, under a sky full of stars, Ninive will be transformed into a world of wonder with live drummer performances and DJ sets adding to the celebratory vibe. The celebrations will begin at 8pm with four hours of festive fun before the countdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ninive Dubai (@ninivedubai)

Discover the region’s favourite flavours from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and North Africa with a sharing-style set-menu. The New Year’s Eve packages start from Dhs1,100, the house beverages package is priced at Dhs1,745, and you can get unlimited champagne for Dhs1,945 per person.

For starters, choose between dishes such as the king crab with fresh zaatar, truffle goats cheese and wild rice, or crispy baby chicken rolls with foie gras. Mains include braised Wagyu ribs, grilled lobster, seabass, and king prawns, or saffron moghrabieh. End the year on a sweet note with their warm orange cake, traditional caramel mouhalabieh, or Ninive fresh fruit selection.

Situated between two of Dubai’s most iconic towers, Ninive is a green urban oasis inspired by the cultural and culinary diversity of the Arab region and takes its name from one of the world’s seven wonders – the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, or Neneveh.

Due to limited capacity, the venue is strictly reservations only so make sure you book online in advance.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Dubai. Saturday, December 31 from 8pm. Dhs1,100 set menu, Dhs1,745 house beverages, Dhs1,945 bubbly. 18 years and above. Tel:(0)43 266 105. ninive.ae

Images: Provided