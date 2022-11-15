Here’s how our performing arts centre ranked out of 36 theatres across the world…

As the winter draws nearer you can’t help but turn on the festive tunes and get those decorations out of the box. Premier Inn has commissioned a study of 36 theatres to reveal which are the most beautiful for those festive feels and Dubai Opera secured itself a position in the top three.

Participants were asked to look at a series of images of the theatres and a list was drawn up which used eye-tracking technology to see which images drew the human eye the most. And Dubai Opera secured the third position on the list.

Here are the top 10 beautiful theatres according to the study

Minack Theatre in Cornwall, England Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, USA Dubai Opera, Dubai, UAE Fox Theatre, Detroit, USA The Winter Garden, Toronto, Canada Shakespeare’s Globe, London, England Guangzhou Opera House, Guangzhou, China Grand Opera House, Belfast, Northern Ireland Odeon of Herodes Atticus, Athens, Greece Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, Wales

Other theatres that made it in the top 20 include the Palais Garnier in Paris, the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Tampa Theatre in Florida and Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.

About the gorgeous performing art centre

Dubai Opera is inspired by a dhow – a traditional sailing vessel with one or more masts.

A lot of detail was taken into account when building the iconic structure from the soundproof curtains to the carpet design and more. It is home to a stunning three-story chandelier that graces the main foyer called the ‘beating heart of the Dubai Opera’. When the lights are on, it can be spotted from quite a distance away as a… you guessed it – a beating heart.

If you want a tour of the stunning venue, you can take a Dubai Opera Tour and learn more about all its hidden secrets and architecture.

Go see a festive performance…

Want to spend a part of your Christmas soaking in a wonderful festive performance at a top-ranking theatre? The popular Nutcracker is being held on Friday, December 16 and 17; Elf The Musical is taking place from December 17 to 24 and The Dubai Opera Big Band are back performing on December 21 and 22.

Congratulations, Dubai Opera. Well deserved!

Images: Supplied