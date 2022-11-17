On your marks… get set… go!

Back for its fourth edition, Dubai Run 2022 is taking over Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 20. The event is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The free fun run will commence at the stunning Museum of the Future and you have a choice of a 5km or 10km distance. The event is open to runners of all ages and fitness levels, but you will need to register.

Last year, 146,000 runners, joggers, and walkers took part in the Dubai Run which broke a world record for the largest number of participants in a community fitness event.

This fun run is perhaps one of the most iconic in the world, passing some of the most beloved landmarks the city is home to. You and your loved ones can jog passed the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa, and if you’re a seasoned runner, you will zoom all the way to the gorgeous Dubai Canal.

Running with the whole family? The 5km route is the way to go due to its flat terrain which makes it ideal for runners of every level. For the more experienced runner, the 10km route takes you to the Dubai Canal, looping back again towards the World Trade Centre and ending at DIFC.

It’s important to note that Dubai Run is not a race, but an ideal opportunity to take action to improve your health, get together with family and friends, and enjoy the city in a unique way. Feel free to walk, jog or run the distance.

Register on dubairun.com.

What is Dubai Fitness Challenge?

Dubai Run is part of The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), an initiative of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The event runs from Saturday, October 29 to Sunday, November 27 2022.

Now in its sixth edition, his vision is to make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world and there are plenty of opportunities to get involved. DFC is an opportunity to bring together your loved ones and improve your health and well-being through 30 days of fun fitness.

Images: Provided