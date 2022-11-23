Time for a spot of (festive) tea…

Love a delicious treat during tea time? During Christmas time, these afternoon teas in Dubai are getting a festive twist.

Here are 8 festive afternoon teas in Dubai to try this Christmas

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Shai Salon will host a Festive Afternoon Tea daily from 2pm to 8pm from December 5 to January 8 with decadent sandwiches, dreamy scones and crafted pastries by Chef Nicolas Lambert. Pair your treat with the perfect tea blend with the help of experts at Shai Salon. It will cost Dhs285 per person and if you want champagne, it’s Dhs385.

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 270 7805. fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

From December 7 to January 7, Penrose Lounge is serving up a festive afternoon tea with elegant sublime melodies courtesy of the Four Seasons cellist, Guilia. Award-winning pastry chef Nicolas Lambert has used sustainable produce and locally grown items to create the dining experience. For each stand, you will pay Dhs490 inclusive of two glasses of bubbles or Dhs325 for just coffee and tea.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 506 0000. fourseasons.com

Jumeirah Group

A number of Jumeirah hotels are hosting a festive afternoon tea where you can relax and unwind with loved ones. The lounges include Sahn Eddar at Burj Al Arab, Al Mandhar at Jumeirah Al Naseem in collaboration with Idriss B, Al Fayrooz in Jumeriah Al Qasr, Al Samar in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Pearl Lounge in Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and Sultan’s Lounge in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. All the details with pricing can be found here.

jumeirah.com

Raffles The Palm

Indulge in a host of seasonal treats and beverages at Bluthner Hall this festive season. The bites include a fine selection of savoury bites and sumptuous treats. It runs from December 5 to January 7, 2023 daily from 2pm to 5pm. Guests also stand a chance to win exciting gifts including stays around the globe from a 2-meter-high advent calendar. It will cost Dhs220 for soft drinks and Dhs330 for a glass of bubbly.

Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, West Cresent Palm, Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalm.com

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Add a sprinkle of French delight to your Christmas celebrations with the award-winning high tea, Le Gouter, at Bijou Patisserie. The elegant afternoon tea takes place from December 6 to 31 and you can delight in a selection of baked treats and delicious sweets bursting with Christmas flavours and the finest teas or bubbly. It costs Dhs175 per person and if you want champagne, it’s Dhs320.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai. Tel: (04) 281 4020. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Swissotel Al Ghurair

At Yasmine Lounge, enjoy a daily festive Lindt afternoon tea from 12pm to 6pm with treats like smoked salmon pinwheels, torched duck with apricot chutney, warm scones with mascarpone cream and blueberry compote, red velvet Swiss rolls, chocolate fudge cake and more, paired with coffee and tea. Additional activities take place throughout the month for little ones. It will cost Dhs135 for two adults and two children up to 12 years old. Advance bookings are required.

Swissotel Al Ghurair, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, Deira, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 293 3000. swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Take a seat under a glittering chandelier and pick from an elegant range of mini sandwiches, freshly baked cranberry scones, and a host of handmade cookies and treats. The chic and festive atmosphere will be filled with delicate chimes from a live pianist (over the weekend) or harpist. It runs from December 5 to 31 daily from 12.30pm to 5pm. It’s Dhs225 per person for coffee and tea, Dhs375 for sparkling rose and Dhs95 for children ages six to 11.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, Al Mamsha Street, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 399 4000. ritzcarlton.com