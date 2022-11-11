Start your weekend off at a cool evening brunch in Dubai…

It’s nearly the weekend, and if you’re thinking of unwinding as soon as the clock strikes six, there’s no better place to be than at a Friday evening brunch in Dubai.

Here are 19 restaurants to check out to enjoy a Friday evening brunch in Dubai.

Accents Restaurant

Prepare to get Footloose on a Friday at the Accents ‘drunch’. Taking place every Friday from 8pm to 11pm, sip on free-flowing beverages, snap a few photos and sing along to tunes from the past and present, courtesy of DJ Dadou. With glittering views of the breathtaking Dubai Marina, it’s a lively spot to party into the weekend.

Accents Restaurant & Terrace, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs200 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs335 sparkling. Tel: (055) 992 9102, intercontinentaldubaimarina.com

Ba Boldly Asian

Gorgeous Asian restaurant Ba-Boldly Asian has a Friday brunch which runs from 6pm to 11pm, with three hour packages available within that time. You can tuck into Chef’s special selection of sushi, sashimi, sea bass with ponzu, pan-fried black pepper beef buns, crispy wontons with pickled plum and more. Of course, no brunch would be complete without free-flowing drinks and you can enjoy them whilst listening to top tunes provided by the resident DJ.

Ba-Boldly Asian, Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 6pm to 11pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs375 house wine and beer, Dhs450 house wine, beer, selected cocktails and spirits. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @ba.boldlyasian

Bla Bla

Taking you back to your backpacking days is Take Me To Bali, the Friday evening brunch at Bla Bla which takes place by the beach. Come as you are to the relaxed beach bar and dance the night away to the best Latin and Afrobeats tunes played by resident DJ Whiteboy and live percussionists. Packages include a selection of food and unlimited beverages from 8pm to 11pm.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (058) 606 3535, blabladubai.ae

Blue Jade

Start the weekend right with a colourful Friday evening brunch whipped up by Blue Jade’s Chef de Cuisine, Chef Ta Van Huong. Saigon Social features an a la carte sharing-style menu, with signature Vietnamese dishes, including the famous Pho Bo (Vietnamese national noodle soup), moreish street food and a modern take on classics. The carefully selected dishes coupled with innovative crafted drinks, alongside friendly service, promises to be a culinary extravaganza. Complete with live entertainment, including the lively hand pan, guests should expect a vibrant and unforgettable night out.



Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs265 soft drinks, Dhs425 Asian cocktails and house drinks. Over 12s only. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @bluejadedubai

Enigma

Delight in Persian and Peruvian classics every Friday at The Prusiana Brunch at Enigma at Palazzo Versace Dubai. Start off with delectable appetizers such as traditional Peruvian Cosa Limena and Masto Laboo and mains – served family-style at the table – include succulent kebabs, delicious slow-cooked stews and more. Live dancers and a DJ will keep you entertained. Prices start from Dhs350.

Enigma, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Fri 7pm to 11pm, Dhs350 food only, Dhs380 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, children 5 to 11 Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Graze Gastro Grill

Graze Gastro Grill in City Walk offers the Graze Supper Club on Fridays from 7pm to 11pm. Feast on classic dishes such as steak tartare, burrata, Josper-grilled octopus and cuts of beef prepared three ways – smoked brisket, braised short rib and grilled tenderloin. A selection of classic, spicy and sour cocktails can be paired with your meal.

Graze Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs425 premium. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

The Hide

A decadent foodie affair, The Hide’s Friday night brunch is a two and a half hour rolling package, featuring prime cuts and premiums grapes. Available for any 2.5 hour slot from 6pm to 9pm, there’s two menus – classic and epicurean – which both offer an array of starters, followed by the star of the show, a delicious meat platter with a trio of sides. For dessert, it’s a Crème Brûlée with berries and cream, plus a strawberry cheesecake.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Fridays, 2.5 hour packages from 6pm to 9pm, Dhs390 classic, Dhs590 epicurean. Tel: (0)4 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Jazz@Pizza Express

For some laidback fun to kickstart your weekend with loved ones, this lively music spot in JLT is the place to be. The Stage Brunch kicks off every Friday at 8pm and includes unlimited Italian favourites. Dig into uber-soft dough balls, spicy chicken wings and irresistible burrata pizza with prices starting from Dhs199.

The Stage Brunch, Jazz PizzaExpress, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 441 6342, pizzaexpress.ae

Karma Kafe

Welcome the weekend with Burj Khalifa views, the Dubai Fountains, and a brunch at Karma Kafe. The fab atmosphere features Pan-Asian cuisine, electric beats and free-flowing beverages. Prices start from Dhs355 and runs from 8pm to 11pm. Tuck into unlimited raw and seafood, small dishes, salads and sides before digging into one main dish. To end your night on a sweet note, you have a dessert platter.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs355 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 sparkling, Tel: (0)4 565 7220. karma-kafe.com

KOYO

Sumo Sass is the name of the lively Friday night brunch at Japanese hotspot, KOYO. Running every Friday from 8pm, the three-hour package invites dinners to immerse themselves in the power of the Japanese Sumo and discover an array of Japanese culinary delights across a four-course menu, with live entertainment from the resident Sumos, Samurais and acrobats.

KOYO, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs375 house. Tel: (0)4 566 4088, koyodubai.com

Laguna Beach Taverna

Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s pretty new Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge kicks off the weekend with its Dream Catchers evening brunch from 7pm to 10pm on Fridays. Pair the sounds of a live DJ with free-flowing drinks and a menu of Greek-Mediterranean tapas including Gallega octopus, a Caprese salad, beef sliders and garlic prawns. The drinks list extends beyond the traditional house spirits to also include unlimited selected signature cocktails such as Laguna martini, raspberry daiquiri and infused negroni.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents. Tel: (052) 925 0736, @lagunabeachdubai

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen to enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs265 (grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah). Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, or steak and ale pie.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs265. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Motorino

Motorino’s late brunch on Friday and Saturday nights is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations. For Dhs199 you can get a selection of spirits, while Dhs279 gets you spirits plus cocktails, like Aperol Spritz.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 814 5590. motorinodubai.com

Nonya

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s showtime every Friday night at Nonya, JLT’s pan-Asian restaurant. Running from 7pm to 10pm, partygoers can expect to enjoy an array of Asian sharing dishes, themed entertainment and DJ sets from DJ Romano and DJ Rainier.

Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs329 house, Dhs449 sparkling, Dh549 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai

Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant

Paramount Hotel Midtown whisks diners away on a Roman getaway every Friday evening with its evening brunch at Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant. There’s a three-course menu of Italian classics to enjoy, alongside live music and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 11pm. On the menu, sharing Antipasto includes fritto misto, arancini and a Caprese salad, while seconds will get you hand-rolled pasta, red snapper Liornese and a grilled lamb chop. To finish, dessert-lovers can look forward to the fresh simplicity of the Citrus Tart or mouth-watering Signature Tiramisu.

Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant, Paramount Hotel Midtown, Downtown Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Fri, Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs449 bubbly. Tel: (0)58 826 5729, @paparazzituscanrestaurant

Paros

The Nisi Night Brunch takes place at award-winning rooftop bar, Paros, every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy unlimited pan-Asian starters, a choice of a la carte main, plus a platter of desserts, all served up against the backdrop of live performances by by Walter Scalzone and Sabrina Terence.

Paros, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs245 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs375 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 574 1111, parosdubai.com

Sante Ria

Last year, a lifestyle hotel called The First Collection opened its doors in JVC, bringing with it a lively new Latin American concept called Santé Ria. On Fridays, it invites you to discover the flavours of Latina America with the Azúcar Brunch from 9pm to midnight, which pairs a set menu with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from drummers.

Sante Ria, The First Collection JVC, Jumeirah Village Circle, Fridays, 8pm to 12am, Dhs199 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 6630, santeriadubai.ae

STK

You might also like Your ultimate guide to Dubai's best pool day passes

If you’re looking to kick off the weekend with a lively evening brunch, STK’s ‘Rare’ party brunch is one to book. A three hour package that runs from 8pm to 11pm every Friday, expect to tuck into a three course sharing menu of quinoa salad, salmon and seabass ceviche and sliders to start, followed by an array of mains including cauliflower risotto, roasted salmon and their signature steak all brought to the table. It’s finished off with a choice of New York cheesecake or cookie dough and creme brulee. It’s served up to a playlist of lively hiphop hits spun by the venue’s resident DJs.

STK, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs375 house, Dhs425 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 394 1832, stksteakhouse.com

Weslodge Saloon, Business Bay

Ease into the weekend with a Friday night brunch at buzzing 68th floor restaurant, Weslodge Saloon. Promising three-hours of bottomless drinks and dining against the backdrop of some epic skyline views and top tunes, it takes place every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Serving up a menu of North America’s most craved flavours, dishes include Dibba oysters on arrival alongside a spicy tuna tartare, beef poutine and Southern fried chicken.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 350 9288, @weslodgedubai

Images: Supplied