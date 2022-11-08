Here are the fixtures for the FIFA World Cup 2022
It’s almost time for the kick-off of the beautiful game…
If you have lived under a rock the last month or so then you probably aren’t aware that the FIFA World Cup is kicking off on Sunday November 20. While we are extremely hyped with all of the fantastic artists performing during the World Cup and also all of the sports bars and fan zones that will be hosting us – arguably the most important part of the World Cup are the teams and when they’re playing. So, here are all of the fixtures and timings for the FIFA World Cup.
Group Stages
Sunday, November 20
Qatar vs Ecuador – Time: 8pm
Monday, November 21
England vs Iran: 5pm
Senegal vs Netherlands: 8pm
USA vs Wales: 11pm
Tuesday, November 22
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: 2pm
Denmark vs Tunisia: 5pm
Mexico vs Poland: 8pm
France vs Australia: 11pm
Wednesday, November 23
Morocco vs Croatia: 2pm
Germany vs Japan: 5pm
Spain vs Costa Rica: 8pm
Belgium vs Canada: 11pm
Thursday, November 24
Switzerland vs Cameroon: 2pm
Uruguay vs South Korea: 5pm
Portugal vs Ghana : 8pm
Brazil vs Serbia: 11pm
Friday, November 25
Wales vs Iran: 2pm
Qatar vs Senegal: 5pm
Netherlands vs Ecuador: 8pm
England vs USA: 11pm
Saturday, November 26
Tunisia vs Australia: 2pm
Poland vs Saudi Arabia: 5pm
France vs Denmark: 8pm
Argentina vs Mexico: 11pm
Sunday, November 27
Japan vs Costa Rica: 2pm
Belgium vs Morocco: 5pm
Croatia vs Canada: 8pm
Spain vs Germany: 11pm
Monday, November 28
Cameroon vs Serbia: 2pm
South Korea vs Ghana: 5pm
Brazil vs Switzerland: 8pm
Portugal vs Uruguay: 11pm
Tuesday, November 29
Ecuador vs Senegal: 7pm
Netherlands vs Qatar: 7pm
Iran vs USA: 11pm
Wales vs England: 11pm
Wednesday, November 30
Tunisia vs France: 7pm
Australia vs Denmark: 7pm
Poland vs Argentina: 11pm
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: 11pm
Thursday, December 1
Croatia vs Belgium: 7pm
Canada vs Morocco : 7pm
Japan vs Spain : 11pm
Costa Rica vs Germany: 11pm
Friday, December 2
South Korea vs Portugal: 7pm
Ghana vs Uruguay: 7pm
Serbia vs Switzerland: 11pm
Cameroon vs Brazil: 11pm
Round of 16
Saturday, December 3
TBD vs TBD: 7pm
TBD vs TBD: 11pm
Sunday, December 4
TBD vs TBD: 7pm
TBD vs TBD: 11pm
Monday, December 5
TBD vs TBD: 7pm
TBD vs TBD: 11pm
Tuesday, December 6
TBD vs TBD: 7pm
TBD vs TBD: 11pm
Quarter-finals
Friday, December 9
TBD vs TBD: 7pm
TBD vs TBD: 11pm
Saturday, December 10
TBD vs TBD: 7pm
TBD vs TBD: 11pm
Semi-finals
Tuesday, December 13
TBD vs TBD: 11pm
Wednesday, December 14
TBD vs TBD: 11pm
Third place play-off
Saturday, December 17
TBD vs TBD: 7pm
Final
Sunday, December 18
TBD vs TBD: 7pm