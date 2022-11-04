Calling all Emirates customers…

Fancy nabbing a discount for your next luxury spa treatment, your next shopping spree or your bill at Al Naseem Pool Bar? Then hang onto your Emirates boarding passes as the airline has just announced the return of their popular My Emirates Winter Pass, which enables customers to exclusive offers in over 500 locations in the UAE.

Sounds too good to be true? We promise it’s true. Emirates passengers that are flying to and from Dubai will only need to show their boarding pass and a valid form of ID to enjoy discounts across the country. On top of that, all Emirates passengers can claim a complimentary ticket to a Creek Sightseeing Cruise.

Hundreds of offers are available over retail, leisure, dining, and spa outlets throughout the UAE. You and your family can nab discounts at Aquaventure Water Park and Dolphin Bay at Atlantis the Palm, or if you’re looking to slow things down, you and your bestie can spend an afternoon being pampered with discounts on spa treatments at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.

There are many amazing places you can visit on the list which you can view here.

The Emirates Winter Pass is valid from now until March 31 2023, giving you ample time to take advantage of all offers.

In addition to all these discounts, all Emirates passengers will be given a complimentary ticket to a Creek Sightseeing Cruise. All guests will be able to enjoy panoramic views of Dubai from the comfort of a traditional dhow boat.

The trip does not require pre-booking and Emirates customers can show either a digital or paper ticket on the day as well as proof of identity. Remember, you have time to use it until March 31, 2023.

My Emirates Pass, offers redeemable to Emirates passengers with a valid ID and boarding pass, available until March 31, 2023, emirates.com

Images: Emirates