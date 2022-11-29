Sponsored: Stuck for gift ideas?

This bucket-list activity will be something to remember forever. With Balloon Adventures Dubai, you can purchase a gift voucher for an unforgettable sunrise hot air balloon experience, guaranteed to sweep them off their feet.

Guests can take an unforgettable hot air balloon flight 4,000 feet above the serene Dubai desert while watching the sun rise over the Hajjar mountains. Get transported to your exciting adventure only 45-minutes from Dubai, where you will be welcomed with Arabic coffee and a spectacular drone show that paints the Arabian sky.

As you float up in the sky, the hues along the horizon begin to transform into beautiful shades of yellows and oranges. Look out for Arabian oryx, gazelles or wandering camels in the sand dunes below. The magical flight lasts approximately one hour before the experienced pilot prepares for landing.

Once you’ve landed, embark on a short drive in a 1950s Land Rover to an authentic Bedouin camp to indulge in a gourmet breakfast, ride a camel, and learn more about the national bird of the UAE in an interactive falconry session. The delicious breakfast includes freshly baked goods, cold cuts, cheeses, egg dishes. Sit back and relax in the traditional majlis until you’re ready for the driver to head back to the city.

These early morning airborne adventures are worth waking up for, and make for the perfect Christmas present.

Balloon Adventures Dubai has been awarded as the World’s Leading Balloon Ride Operator for three years in a row by the World Travel Awards.

Those purchasing a voucher can choose any amount, but it is worth noting that the full hot air balloon experience costs Dhs1,350 per person.

To purchase your Christmas gift voucher visit: balloon-adventures.com

Balloon Adventures Dubai. Dhs1,350. Tel:(0)4 440 9827. balloon-adventures.com

Images: Provided