Enjoy thousands of brilliant bargains…

If your an avid bargain hunter or just trying to fill your stockings early then listen up: flash sales are back at two of our go-to e-tailers this November. Credit cards at the ready, as Amazon and Noon are both holding flash sales on this month, offering massive discounts on a huge range of products.

What’s on at Amazon

Lasting three days from Thursday November 10 to Saturday 12, customers can spend the weekend taking advantage of spectacular shopping deals, buying anything from electronics or beauty to home and kitchen.

You will be saving on major brands like Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Elizabeth Arden, Calvin Klein, Philips and more. This sale is available to both Prime and non-Prime members, however, Prime members will be able to enjoy additional exclusive discounts. This includes some early access to all sales deals from November 1-8 and early access to all sale deals on November 9. Prime customers can also enjoy free international delivery from Amazing US and UK, with eligible deals, during the sale.

Customers who do not have prime, can sign up for a free 30-day trial on amazon.ae/prime to access the full range of products.

Incredible deals at Noon

This November, Noon is brining back its annual Yellow Friday sale as well as their Single’s Day shopping event, which is another opportunity to snag a bargain.

Noon’s Yellow Friday Sale returns from Sunday 20 to Sunday 27, where avid shoppers will be able to indulge in a whole week of fabulous offers. But before that, there’s the annual Single’s Day Sale, which will kick off on Thursday November 10 and will end at midnight on Saturday November 12.

Happy shopping!

Images: Unsplash