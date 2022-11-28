Snow, polar bears, Christmas markets, and the real Santa…

Ever imagined what it’s like to be inside a snow globe? The winter wonderland at Expo City Dubai is even more magical.

Beyond the traditional Christmas markets, there’s snow, fairground games, a letter-to-Santa station, toy factory, ice-themed climbing wall, zipline, giant gingerbread men, and the chance to meet Santa and Mrs Claus. This one is sure to keep you feeling festive all month long.

The Winter City, located in the Mobility District, is taking place from November 23 to January 8 with the official tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 9. Entry into Expo City, the winter wonderland, and Santa’s grotto is completely free, with some activities and workshops ticketed.

Watch as the festivities unfold with a mix of magical shows and a traditional Christmas market. Take the little ones to meet the real Santa, get a picture with the giant gingerbread men on your way to the snow globe at Al Wasl Plaza, sing-along to your favourite Christmas tunes by the toy soldier band, and experience the lighting of the jaw-dropping 52-foot Christmas tree.

Pick up handmade gifts such as a customised teddy bear from the Build-a-Bear Workshop, wreath and ornament-making workshops, tie-dye station, family-trees, and gingerbread decorating.

Although Expo City’s Christmas market doesn’t perhaps have as many food and beverage options as other Christmas markets in Dubai, visitors can still grab a bite to eat from La Serre’s food truck, Ecco Italian restaurant, Al Baik, Adrift Burger, Al Fanar Emirati restaurant, and Arabica coffee.

From December 20 to December 25, Expo City’s Carols by Candelight will bring back fond memories of your Christmas past. From 6.30pm, the two hour performance and projection show at Al Wasl Plaza will feature family favourites such as Rudolph the red nosed reindeer, silent night, and jingle bells. Visitors will be given LED candles as well as a songbook to ensure everyone can sing-along. Tickets are on sale on Platinumlist now from Dhs100.

Expo City Dubai, Mobility District. November 23 to January 8. Free for all ages. Pet-friendly. expocitydubai.com

Images: Provided