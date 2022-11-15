So many staycations, so little time…

There’s an exciting line-up of new properties set to open in the UAE this year and next. Among them are a seriously wow-worthy array of luxury hotels, complete with a range of exciting dining concepts, lavish pool facilities, and incredible citywide views.

From the super-luxury, to the colourful and creative, here are the best hotel openings expected soon.

Dubai

2022

Cote d’Azur

Cote d’Azur Resort can be found on the exciting The Heart of Europe development on The World Islands. Decked out in no less than 60 hues of the rainbow, the upcoming resort is set to be the ultimate new party hotspot. The resort is set to reflect the vibrant French Riviera port cities, with each 220-room hotel being named after each: Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St Tropez, all connected by one super-sized swimming pool. The first of the four properties, Cote d’Azur Monaco, will open this month.

Terra Solis

Iconic music festival Tomorrowland is hitting Dubai – but not as you know it. The renowned festival is set to open Terra Solis in the Dubai desert, a first-of-its-kind destination inspired by the hedonistic party festival. Set to open in November 2022, Terra Solis will bring a vibrant pool scene, incredible dining, and a trio of unique glamping experiences to Dubai Heritage Vision. The sprawling desert chic oasis is set over 371,000 square metres with guests able to choose between three accommodation options, all named after stars, meteor showers and constellations. The 48 Polaris bell tents are spacious tents all beautifully decorated, while a collection of 20 Perseid lodges combine comfort and style. Then there are the six Orion pool lodges, each featuring a private pool and a large private outdoor cabana & terrace, for a real VIP experience.

terrasolisdubai.com

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

This brand new hotel is slated to open in December 2022 as the region’s first Marriott Resort. When it does, it will have plenty of airy and spacious rooms and suites, some with sea views, and of course a luxury spa. Its varied range of restaurants is sure to boost Palm Jumeirah’s dining scene even further with the introduction of Korean barbecue restaurant, Smoki Moto; poolside Miami Beach-inspired restaurant Coco Fizz; rooftop bar Above Eleven; and Cucina, an authentic Italian.

marriott.com

Address Grand Creek Harbour

Address Grand Creek Harbour will be a new five star addition to Dubai Creek in December, joining boutique sister brand Vida Dubai Creek Harbour. Inside, guests will be able to check-in to 223 rooms and suites, while the remaining 794 rooms will serve as serviced apartments. The leisure aspect is a strong focus, inviting guests to switch-off and recharge at The Spa at Address, the fitness centre and the infinity pool. For family getaways, there are dedicated areas like Qix Club, Qix Teens, kids pool and splash pad, which ensure young guests are having fun from check-in to check-out. The culinary collection includes signature restaurant, The Restaurant, a relaxed cigar lounge, an elegant lobby lounge called The Patisserie and sun-drenched Luma Pool Lounge.

addresshotels.com

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

Taking the place of the former iconic Dubai Marina Yacht Club will be a pet-friendly 158-room hotel and residences from Vida Hotels & Resorts. The soaring new hotel and residences will open in the final quarter of the year, so it won’t be long until you’ll be able to enjoy the gorgeous views of the yacht-filled Marina from the prime plot on the waters’ edge. A collection of yet-to-be-announced dining options promise to make the most of the marina views, while the business facilities will include social working spaces for digital nomads looking to get creative in fresh surroundings.

Dubai

2023

Atlantis, The Royal

Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences is set to open in January 2023. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

atlantis.com

Voco Dubai The Palm

Welcoming guests from January 2023 is voco Dubai The Palm, a premium beachfront hotel found just behind Koko Bay. Guests will be able to check-in to one of 143 hotel rooms, and benefit from facilities including private beach access with a beach club, ladies-only spa, family-friendly Maison Mathis restaurant, and a poolside rooftop lounge, Frenia.

ihg.com

SO/Uptown Dubai

One of the occupants of the 340-metre tall Uptown Tower, a standout feature of the new Uptown District behind JLT, will be the 188-key, 5-star SO/ Uptown Dubai hotel. Part of the Accor Hotels group, SO/ Hotels excel in the style stakes, with each high-fashion hotel a celebration of a different designer. The Dubai outpost will see Ralph & Russo take the spotlight, while SO/Bangkok is a celebration of Christian Lacroix, Kenzo Takada takes centre stage at SO/ Mauritius, and the designs of Karl Lagerfeld are found within SO/Singapore.

NH Dubai The Palm

NH Dubai The Palm, part of the same group as Anantara Hotels, is set to open in February 2023 and judging by the renders, it looks stunning. The 533-room hotel will be found in the futuristic-looking Seven Tides development, on the west-facing part of the trunk. NH Dubai The Palm promises to add new hotspots to the area, including a sports bar, rooftop bar and lounge alongside the infinity pool which aims to become the ultimate sunset spot.

seventides.com

Bab Al Shams

Earlier this year parent company behind Atlantis and One&Only Resorts, Kerzner International, announced it would be taking over operations of gorgeous Dubai desert resort Bab Al Shams. In announcing the news earlier this year, Kerzner said it would launch a new hotel portfolio called Rare Finds, and Bab Al Shams will be the first property. Reopening in April 2023, the property will retain its dreamy desert identity, but the aesthetic will be completely renewed, and new experiences and entertainment will be added to the picturesque desert resort. Among the new culinary experiences, there will be a modern Arabic restaurant, rooftop lounge and al fresco dining options. Bab Al Shams’ insta-worthy infinity pool will also return, dotted with plush sun loungers and private cabanas, and Kerzner will also introduce a new Desert Spa, offering both traditional and contemporary treatments, such as Hammam and hot sand therapy.

babalshams.com/

The Lana

Those who live or work around the Business Bay area will probably recognise the unique shape of The Lana (previously called Dorchester Dubai), perched on the waterfront of the Dubai Canal. The striking 30-storey tower will house 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 69 of them suites – which will ooze contemporary-chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs and a large rooftop pool. The ultra-luxury property is expected to open in the summer of 2023.

dorchestercollection.com

Mama Shelter Dubai

Mama Shelter is bringing its affordable hospitality and edgy style to Dubai’s Business Bay in 2023. Mama Dubai will house 197 rooms with an emphasis on comfort and contemporaneity with style and cutting-edge design elements by Mama’s Design Studio. A resort within the city with highlights including two all-day restaurants, the brick oven pizzeria as well as a speakeasy and different cocktail-bars. The outdoor terrace also boasts four pools and an outdoor cinema.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

A third oceanic-themed hotel will open up alongside Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, completing Jumeirah’s nautical hotel trilogy. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will sit beside the hotels, taking the spot formerly occupied by 360 bar. The project has been ongoing since the bar’s closure and will be ready in 2023, it had announced.

jumeirah.com

Kempinski Floating Palace

Set to open in 2023, this one-of-a-kind floating resort will be found just off the coast of Jumeirah. Featuring 156 rooms and suites, plus 12 private floating villas, the futuristic looking structure will accommodate up to 16 yachts and has a connected floating helipad. The main structure is designed to allow bigger yachts to sail through the middle. The five-star resort includes gourmet restaurants, bars, spa, pools, boutiques, banquet areas and more. Each of the 12 villas are two-storey structures with a roof terrace and infinity pool, available with two, three or four bedrooms. They are even designed with the possibility to sail to other anchorages, cruising at a maximum speed of 6 nautical miles, and equipped with solar panels.

Five LUXE

Five LUXE will take prime position in JBR’s famous beach strip when it opens in 2023, taking over the spot where Corinthia Meydan was due to open. Renders of the hotel even show similarities with the neighbouring Five Palm Jumeirah property, thanks to its cascading U-shaped structure with central pool. The property will boast 227 suites, 102 residence apartments, seven dining and nightlife venues, and a spa.

fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

One&Only One Za’abeel

One&Only’s upcoming urban property, One&Only One Za’abeel is set to open in 2023. The project is highlighted by The Link at One Za’abeel, a panoramic sky concourse that will feature world-class restaurants, celebrity chef outlets, a statement swimming pool (pictured above), wellness facilities and entertainment.

oneandonlyresorts.com

2024

Ciel Tower

Construction is on track for Ciel Tower, a mega project which, once complete, will become the world’s tallest hotel (a claim which currently belongs to Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road). The hotel will soar 365 metres into the sky and comprise of 1,209 luxury suites and serviced residences split across 82 floors. Inside, specialty dining outlets include a soon-to-be-announced signature restaurant, a Sunset Lounge on the 74th floor and Horizon Bar on the 76th floor, plus a luxury spa and health club, located on the 61st floor. It will be crowned by the Ciel Observatory & Lounge on floor 81 and a signature rooftop Sky Terrace featuring a stunning infinity pool and bar on the 82nd floor.

Mandarin Oriental, Wasl Tower

The currently-under-construction Wasl Tower will be home to a 257-room Mandarin Oriental hotel, which will occupy floors 16 to 38 of the 64-storey tower and is forecast to open in late 2024. Among the planned facilities for both residents and guests, we can look forward to a lively rooftop skybar, poolside bar and restaurant, lobby lounge and a Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop. A signature dining experience headed up by a famous face in the culinary world will complete the F&B offering.

Six Senses The Palm, Dubai

Although it will be a while until Six Senses The Palm, Dubai welcomes guests – construction began this year and the first guests should be able to check-in from 2024 – when the resort does open on the Palm’s West Crescent, it will have just 60 hotel keys and 162 luxury branded residences. Expect an array of sustainably-driven restaurants and bars, plus impressive sports and leisure facilities such as a gym, squash court, pools and a dedicated private beach. At Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, there will also be a signature Six Senses Spa, plus a library, kids club and an interesting sounding longevity centre.

Zuha Island

The creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island are turning their attention to new shores in Dubai. We’re already mentally checking-in to Zuha Island, a dazzling new private island resort currently under construction at the World Islands. The Zuha resort will open in late 2024, and features 70 resort villas perched on the ocean edge, many of which will come complete with their own private pools. Guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool. To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuha Island.

zuha-island.ae

Abu Dhabi

2024

Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts – the luxury independents arm of Hilton Hotels – is set to transform Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi into a breathtaking resort complete with a stunning golf course. Expected to open in 2024, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts has been designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and flanking the waters edge. Three swimming pools, tennis and paddle courts and an elegant spa give a strong wellbeing element, while for foodies, the island will feature two signature restaurants, two bars and an exclusive beach club. A kids’ club, splash pad, and children’s pool will cater to families looking for an idyllic island escape.

Mondrian Abu Dhabi

We don’t know much about this hotel opening if we’re totally honest, except for the fact that it’s coming. Part of ambitious expansion plans for lifestyle brand, Ennismore, which will include adding half a dozen hotels to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Mondrian Abu Dhabi is under construction just opposite Al Maryah Island. According to reports, it’ll open in 2024.

Ras Al Khaimah

2023

Anantara Mina Al Arab

This stunning Anantara eco-resort will be located in the new Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. When it’s complete, it will boast 306 guest rooms, suites and overwater villas (Maldivian style). There will also be an overwater restaurant serving Thai cuisine, as well as a seafood grill, and a beach and pool bar. There’s an outdoor swimming pool, as well as mini pools in many of the rooms. Guests will be welcome to relax in their sanctuary or keep active at the health club, which includes a gym, aerobics and yoga studios, squash and tennis courts.

Sajj A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge

From Accor’s Mantis Collection brand comes Sajj, a new mountain lodging option that will open on Jebel Jais. Comprising of 35 luxury lodges, this will be a stunning mountain retreat that allows guests to connect with nature and reconnect with the mind, body and soul. Activities on offer include creative experiences, mindful pursuits and guided treks.

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

French-born Sofitel is expanding into the Northern Emirates with the opening of Sofitel Al Hamrah Beach Resort next year. Offering direct access to Al Hamra Golf Club’s s championship 18-hole golf course, Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club and Al Hamra Mall, the 300-room property will come with an array of suites and villas with views of the gardens, a private beach and six restaurants.

Earth Altitude

Earth Hotels Altitude will add to the existing array of impressive – and growing – attractions at the UAE’s highest peak, Jebel Jais. Described as an eco-based pop-up hotel concept, it will feature 15 fully fitted accommodation units, an activation center and swimming pool.

2026

Wynn Marjan

First announced back in January, Wynn Marjan will be the brand’s first property the Middle East and will open in 2026. At the time of announcement, it was revealed that the multi-billion dollar resort – the brand’s first beachfront property – would feature more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a licensed gaming area. More details on this licensed gaming area, a casino, have recently been revealed, with plans for the casino to be “somewhat larger” than that of the one in Las Vegas.

Sharjah

2022

NOMAD by Mysk

This close-to-nature travel project was announced back in November 2021 and is located on the sandy beaches of Al Hamriyah. The experience features 20 fully-equipped trailers designed to complement their natural surroundings. Guests will have an array of exciting sports and other beach activities laid at their (sandy) feet. Nomad will soon start to welcome guests with an opening date set for later this year.

2023

Lux Al Bridi Resort

Located in Al Dhaid, Sharjah, this 5-star resort will feature one, two and three-bedroom units plus a gym, spa, pool, restaurant and a kids club. It is situated adjacent to the Sharjah Safari project. The resort will collaborate with the safari to create unique guest interactions with the wild.

Lux Al Jabal Resort

The resort is being developed on the slopes of the Soueifa mountain and offers 45 eco-friendly bedroom units – a choice of either simple and luxury and a private royal suite complete with a swimming pool. The project will also feature a clifftop restaurant, gym, kids play zone, reception, and lobby. It will open its doors in 2023.