A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai in 2022 and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai.

November

Raise Vibration

When: Until June 2023 (TBC)

Where: Infinity des Lumieres at Dubai Mall

Love a digital art experience in Dubai? Well, there’s a new show at Infinity des Lumieres you got to check out. The immersive show celebrates the distinct minds of three artists: Gaudi, Kandinsky and Klee. The show lasts 45 minutes, with 15 minutes allotted to each artist. Tickets can now be purchased on infinitylumieres.com. It’s Dhs110 for adults over the age of 13, Dhs70 for children ages three to 12 and Dhs100 for seniors (over the age of 60).

Dubai Mall, opposite Galeries Lafayette, ticket prices start from Dhs110; gaudikandinskykleedubai.com

Fontana: An aquatic circus experience

When: Until March 2023 (TBC)

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall

This show has it all – live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain. Pick up your tickets here. After, take a stroll through Vibes by the Bay – the new outdoor destination at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Festival City Mall, Dubai, 4pm and 7pm from Sep 29, ticket prices start from Dhs90; platinumlist.net

Fast + Fresh

When: Until November 6

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

If you’ve attended the Short + Sweet Festival before, this will be a familiar concept to you. Fast + Fresh is the biggest little play festival for the brightest little stars. You’ll get to see 10-minute plays where the participants are budding thespians. The festival’s main aim is to foster and provide a stage for emerging regional talent – so, go show your support. Purchase tickets here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

The Pygmalion Effect

When: November 7 to 8

Where: Dubai Opera

Ths comedy, rather… tragicomedy is ballet interpretation based on the archetypical story of Pygmalion, a sulptor who falls in love with one of his creations – a statue of a beautiful young woman. In the ballet storyline, the role of the fierce creator is taken by a successful ballroom dancer who resolves to ‘sculpt’ a virtuoso performer from a clumsy ordinary girl. Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 7 and 8, prices start from Dhs400 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Peter Bence

When: November 11

Where: Dubai Opera

The worldwide piano sensation Peter Bence who holds the Guinness World Record for being the ‘Fastest Piano Player’ is coming to Dubai. Bence has achieved success with his edgy, percussive, and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music. He alone is able to turn the instrument into a full orchestra by creating unique and different sounds and is loved by both the younger and older generation. Prices start from Dhs190.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 11, prices start from Dhs190 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Dresden Opera Ball

When: November 15

Where: Dubai Opera

World-class performers and modern culture will mix together to make this event into a fantastic one-of-a-kind not-to-be-missed experience. The program includes a red-carpet opening ceremony, a VIP reception, a gala show program, an opening dance, a gala dinner, dancing music and entertainment.

Dresden Opera Ball, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 15, prices start from Dhs975 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour

When: November 19

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Dubai

UK artist, singer and songwriter, Calum Scott will be returning to Dubai this November with his brand new album Bridges. Expect to hear him and his band perform hit singles including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again. Ticket prices will be announced when they go on sale on Thursday, June 23 at 11pm on Ticketmaster.ae. Do note, that you will have to be 21 and above to attend the concert.

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour 2022, Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, Dubai, Nov 19, Tel: (0)4 232 8900. @livenationme

2Cellos Live

When: November 19

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

After a decade-long career as the world’s most famous cellists, 2Cellos are hanging up their bows. But not before one final farewell tour, which will bring them to Dubai on Saturday, November 19. The show will take place at Coca-Cola Arena, with tickets on sale now priced from Dhs250.

2Cellos live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 8pm, Saturday November 19, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com

Candlelight Open Air: Chopin’s Best Works

When: November 19 and 20

Where: Alliance Française Dubai

Love classical music? Candlelight Open Air: Chopin’s Best Works is one you don’t want to miss. This candlelit performance will allow you to enjoy music in a whole new ‘light’. And we aren’t talking about five-arm candelabra candlestick holders on tables here. The venue will be filled with the beautiful glow of candlelight. Purchase your tickets here prior to the event. Prices start from Dhs120 and above.

Keep up to date with more upcoming candlelight concerts on @candlelight.concerts

Lewis Capaldi

When: November 24

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Warm up your vocal cords as the king of modern-day ballads, Lewis Capaldi, is returning to the UAE later this year. After performing in both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi’s F1 after-race concert, this will be the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first show in Dubai. Lewis Capaldi shot to fame in 2017, when his first track Bruises made him the fastest-selling unsigned artist to amass 25 million plays on Spotify. Purchase tickets at coca-cola-arena.com.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, prices start from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

The Magic of Rob Lake

When: November 25 and 27

Where: Dubai Opera

Love magic and illusions? You don’t want to miss Rob Lake at the Dubai Opera this November. Lake is one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists and performs some crazy illusions and entertains millions across network television and audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 25 and 27, prices start from Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

December

Emirates Dubai 7s: Craig David, Gorgon City and the Cuban Brothers

When: December 1 to 3

Where: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Emirates Dubai Rugby 7s is a huge three-day event – one of the biggest on the sporting and social calendar taking place from December 1 to 3, 2022. On Friday, December 2, Gorgon City will headline the Frequency on 8 stage where you can rave to the likes of Imagination, There For You and Ready For Your Love. On Saturday, December 3, the sun will set to the sounds of the Cuban Brothers on the Beats on Two stage. The threesome’s high-energy parody set mixes funk, soul and hip-hop bangers with breakdancing and banter for an utterly bonkers show that must be experienced to be believed. Then closing the show on the Frequency on 8 stage, fans can look forward to Craig David presents TS5 on Saturday night where you expect to hear a few of David’s biggest hits, like 7 Days, Fill Me In, Walking Away, and Rewind.

Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 3. dubairugby7s.com

Sole DXB 2022

When: December 9 to 11

Where: Dubai Design District

Sole DXB is back after a three-year hiatus and it has a great line-up of headline acts. There’s Brit rapper Central Cee known for hits like Doja and Loading; Egyptian rapper, TAC; Roc Nation artist Rapsody; Bangladeshi-American hip-hop artist, Anik Khan; LA massive, Coast Contra; and Dreamville rapper, Bas; and more. There hasn’t been any confirmed acts for Friday night but stay tuned for more announcements coming soon.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, @soledxb / tickets.virginmegastore.me

The Snow Queen

When: December 16, 17, 25 and 26

Where: Theatre by QE2

For the fifth year running, the QE2 is running their production of ‘The Snow Queen, a Frozen Tale.’ With festive costumes and animations, this magical production will bring you all the festive cheer you need. A lovely Christmas treat for the whole family, this is a child-friendly production. A lot of audience engagement will be required, so don’t get too comfortable…

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, December Fri 16 5pm, Sunday 17 and Friday 25 11am &3pm, Saturday 26 11am & 7pm, from Dhs89.10, theatrebyqe2.com

The Nutcracker

When: December 16 and 17

Where: Dubai Opera

The performing arts centre in Downtown Dubai is bringing back the popular ballet The Nutcracker. The internationally acclaimed Moscow Ballet, La Classique will perform the festive tale. Tchaikovsky’s all-time Christmas favourite performance takes place for two days only on Friday, December 16 and 17. Tickets are now on sale for the winter performance with prices starting from Dhs350. You can purchase your tickets here.

The Nutcracker, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 16 and 17, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Elf The Musical

When: December 17 and 24

Where: Dubai Opera

Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Dubai this December. All the way from London’s West End, the musical will take place at the Theatre at Mall of the Emirates from Saturday, December 17 to 24. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience. Tickets will go on sale soon here.

Elf The Musical, The Theatre at Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. December 17 to 24, from Dhs100. feverup.com

The Sound of Christmas

When: December 21 and 22

Where: Dubai Opera

The Dubai Opera Big Band are back this Christmas, this time with your most loved festive tunes. The crew will be belting out Santa Baby, Jingle Bell Rocks, All I Want For Christmas Is You and much more. Don’t forget your Santa hats!

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21 and 22, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Kylie Minogue

When: December 31

Where: Atlantis the Palm

Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome pop superstar Kylie Minogue to its 2022 New Year’s Eve Party. The Aussie songstress, behind hits like Spinning Around, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers, will perform a string of her most beloved tracks as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s legendary New Year’s Eve gala dinner. As always, a dazzling fireworks display will follow Minogue’s set, turning the skies above Palm Jumeirah into a rainbow of light and colour to ring in 2023.

To book, visit atlantis.com/nye or Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm