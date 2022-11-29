A festival with plenty of soul…

Sole DXB is one of those Dubai art festivals that you don’t want to miss and it returns to Dubai Design District next month from December 9 to 11.

Dubai’s arts scene has recently made a strong comeback and is once again hosting its most popular annual events.

And for Sole fans, the event is back for its 10-year anniversary edition which means plenty of soulful fun. As with past events, this year’s festival has been built on its four pillars of music, fashion, visual arts, and sports.

Sole DXB last took place in 2019 and saw over 36,000 attendees with entertainment from more than 100 performers, designers, speakers and brands over the three-day event. This year, we can expect those numbers to be a lot higher as everyone is eagerly awaiting its return.

Here’s what to expect when Sole DXB returns next month.