What to expect when Sole DXB returns in December
A festival with plenty of soul…
Sole DXB is one of those Dubai art festivals that you don’t want to miss and it returns to Dubai Design District next month from December 9 to 11.
Dubai’s arts scene has recently made a strong comeback and is once again hosting its most popular annual events.
And for Sole fans, the event is back for its 10-year anniversary edition which means plenty of soulful fun. As with past events, this year’s festival has been built on its four pillars of music, fashion, visual arts, and sports.
Sole DXB last took place in 2019 and saw over 36,000 attendees with entertainment from more than 100 performers, designers, speakers and brands over the three-day event. This year, we can expect those numbers to be a lot higher as everyone is eagerly awaiting its return.
Here’s what to expect when Sole DXB returns next month.
In each edition, Sole DXB spotlights a different sub-culture. This year, the festival will celebrate the excellence across the Arab World and its diaspora.
Over the summer, the team – who has worked with visionary Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj – travelled to Morocco to learn and draw inspiration from the culture and to connect with creators and creatives. Expect to see a number of musicians, designers, artists and speakers from across Morocco and the Arab World.
Speaking of the collaboration, Hassan Hajjaj said: “Sole DXB is a space where you can come and be yourself and one where you are celebrated for who you are”.
He added: “I believe that art can move us forward. It can dispel stereotypes. I believe in our youth and the next generation of creators that are showing us that we aren’t just consumers of the culture but are actively contributing to it.”
Speaking on his work with the festival this year, he stated: “My work this year with Sole DXB was to build a space that was a reflection of those shared values. The Arab world is not a monolith. It’s a collection of diverse people with a shared heritage. Our contributions to the world have changed the course of history and we’re here to show that we aren’t out of ideas.”
The music line-up
Saturday, December 10
Headlining on Saturday, British rapper, Central Cee known for hits like Doja and Loading will perform his first headline show in Dubai.
Joining him to perform during the day will be American singer Ari Lennox; Hip hop group Coast Contra; American rapper Rapsody and Egyptian rapper TAC.
Sunday, December 11
On Sunday, English singer-songwriter, Jorja Smith headlines the closing party. She is known for hits such as Blue Lights, Be Honest, and On My Mind.
The line-up for the day includes rapper Amine; American rapper Bas; Egyptian hip-hop artist Marwan Pablo; Maimouna Youssef most commonly known as Mumu Fresh – a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and hip-hop artist, Bangladeshi musical artist Anik Khan; Muzi – a DJ from South Africa; Freek – Somalian MC, rapper, Director and record producer from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Egyptian artist Felukah.
DJS
Thursday, December 8: Khalil, Snips and Dijok
Friday, December 9: DJ Moma, Frezidante and Dan Greenpeace
Saturday, December 10: Andre Power and Sasha Marie
Sunday, December 11: House of Yanos, Doowap, Stretch Armstrong and Natasha Diggs
Shopping at Sole DXB
Number 10
Inspired by the World Cup? Check out Number 10’s football specialist store, offering the best football boots, jerseys and kits to wear on and off the pitch.
Claudette
This female-led and community-focused streetwear brand was born in New York City but based in Kuwait. Claudette aims to design high-quality clothing that bridges the gap between feminine and masculine, happy and sad, peace and chaos.
D1Milano
If you want to add a signature piece to your look, check out D1Milano at Sole DXB. The Italian watch manufacturer, founded in 2013, is known for its strong shapes and attention to detail, producing unconventionally Italian products that represent their heritage.
Le Labo
A perfumery born in Grasse and raised in New Rork, Le Labo offers up freshly hand-blended fragrances and labels that you can personalise to make it yours.
Sonra
Sole DXB has joined forces with Berlin-bord sustainable sneaker brand, Sonra, to release 100 pairs of its exclusive Marrakesh shoe at the festival. Learn more from owner Hikmet Sugoer, who will be present at Sole DXB.
Ticket details
Friday, December 9 (5pm to 9.30pm): Dhs100
Saturday, December 10 (12pm to 10.30pm): Dhs295
Sunday, December 11 (12pm to 10.30pm): Dhs295
Three-day general pass: Dhs450
Visit soledxb.com for all the latest announcements
Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 9 to 11, timings vary, @soledxb
Images: Getty Images and Supplied