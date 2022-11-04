Food, fun, events and studios, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Enjoying a sun-soaked beach day at… Kyma

I’m saying it now, I think I’ve found my new favourite beach day. On the sought-after Palm West Beach strip, Kyma oozes Grecian luxury with its earthy palette, verdant greenery and plush loungers all centered around a gorgeous infinity pool. On the weekend it packs out with people looking for a lively vibe, but weekdays are a bit more laid back, so you can enjoy a day under the macrame parasols, sipping fresh coconut water while the lovely team pass by with cold towels and bottles of water to keep you hydrated. There’s a neat menu of thoughtful beach eats to compliment a pool day, although the more extensive menu straight from the mind of chef Gilles Bousquet can be enjoyed in the alfresco restaurant. The lobster pasta is among the best in Dubai – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Saturday brunching at… Bubbalicious

A few years ago, I was somewhat of a regular on Dubai’s party brunch scene. Always first to check out a new one, and the go-to person for recommendations, I’ve always prided myself on being tuned in to the city’s favourite weekend past time. When it came to organising a big birthday brunch for my fiance last weekend, I returned to one of Dubai’s biggest and best, Bubbalicious, which has been a firm favourite for years. The incredible array of dishes is second to none, the pop-up bars offer endless options, and the array of live entertainment and music is the perfect backdrop to a buzzing Saturday afternoon. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Wining and dining at… Zuma

The original and still the best, DIFC’s hottest restaurant is still at the top of its game. I popped into Zuma this week and can confirm that it really does tick all the boxes when it comes to atmosphere, food, service and quality. The beginning of the evening had a buzz, but as the night went on and the DJ began, the place filled with people and it became increasingly more difficult to call it a night, but I’ll just have to make sure my next visit falls on a weekend. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Ordering last minute groceries from… Noon

If you have tried Noon’s new 15-minute delivery yet, you need to. Yes, it’s peak laziness but honestly for those times when you just got back from the shop and forgot to get milk, or you’re deep into a Netflix series and need snacks, Noon is there for you. Thank me later. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Getting all mushy over the Shroom Burger at… Shake Shack

I’m a bit of a fungus fiend. I love mushrooms, is what I’m trying to say, I don’t have chronic athlete’s foot. Sorry. This was supposed to be a ode to the deliciousness of deep fried portobellos and now I’ve made it gross. Let’s start again. One of my What’s On buddies, Romy recently recommended Shake Shack’s Shroom Burger as cheeky little meat-free hidden gem of Dubai’s casual dining scene. We got some delivered this week and as a potato bunned sandwich set piece, it takes some beating. The big juicy fillet of shroom is paired with lush lava flow of gooey melted cheese, and Shake Shack’s signature sauce. I could have eaten three, and there’s not even that ‘mushroom’ in my stomach. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

Going wild in the aisles for Grandiose Supermarket

You know you’re approaching (/deep into) middle age when you start creating mental preferences for things like ‘best E11 alternative’ or ‘favourite supermarket’. So let the records show that I do, in fact, have favourite supermarkets and I’m not going to run away from it any more. Grandiose for example, in addition to all the usual trolley fillers, offers an incredible range of niche bougie stuff that just speaks fluently to my inner adult. Fancy pasta and oils, luxury tea bags, chutneys, olives and oodles of organic nick-knackery. It’s just a very *jazz music* place to shop. And they’re currently celebrating their fifth birthday, with a tour of in-store activations and entertainment including the chance to win prizes through carnival games such as Spin the Wheel, Ring Toss, Ball in the Bucket and… The Mystery Box. Who can resist the allure of The Mystery Box? Not I. There might be tapenade in there. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

Getting better and more sleep thanks to the… loona app

On most nights, no matter how tired I am, I have trouble falling asleep, My mind is already mentally planning for the next day and what to expect (Hello, anxiety). So, when I saw this ad pop up on Instagram promising a comforting yet engaging routine to help you gently fall into slumber, I knew I had to try it. What you essentially have to do is colour in a magically rotating world guided by the soothing voice of a narrator. The stories are immersive, the colours out of this world and calming, and the music is serene. So far, it’s working and I find myself on the app rather than endlessly scrolling on Instagram. There is a seven day free trial period, so you can check it out before you fully commit to a purchase. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Having plenty of fun at the outdoor markets in Dubai starting with… The Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace Dubai

I’m truly not much of an outdoor person, especially in the Dubai summers. But now that the temperatures are dropping and the fun outdoor activities are opening up, I’m finding myself outdoors a lot more. Currently, I am loving the outdoor markets and have already ticked The Winter Garden off my list, though I will return when the Christmas tree goes up. Tonight, I am planning on popping by M2L Market in Gate Avenue DIFC which looks just as buzzing. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Partying at the grand opening of… W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

On Friday night, Dubai folk gathered to celebrate the recent opening of the iconic adult-only hotel W – Dubai Mina Seyahi. The theme? Shine like stars, burn like fire. Glasses of champagne welcomed guests to the venue with personalized perfume counters, a glitter station, and spectacular entertainment. As we journeyed up to the next floor, Ginger Moon served as the perfect setting for the evening with instant crowd-pleaser canapes and the coolest DJ on pool-side decks. From beginning to end, this special evening felt like a fantasy. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Spicing up my weeknight with… Roobaru Indian restaurant

Takeaway night? I know I go on about this place quite a lot but the food is just so freakin’ good. Mango naan, creamy paneer curry, and the Sharjah sambusa are just some of the dishes that I’d recommend. The restaurant is located in Downtown Dubai but if you’d rather stay in, the delivery is consistently delish. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Munching on the mushroom and truffle bao buns at… Hutong

I do love the restaurant scene in DIFC, but arguably one of my faves is Hutong. Having recently revamped and opened their terrace, it was the perfect excuse for me to revisit. With perfect view of the Museum of the Future, a cocktail in hand and their delicious mushroom and truffle bao buns in chopsticks, it was, as always spectacular. The bao buns are served to look exactly like a mushroom and when you bite into the bao you are greeted with a burst of incredibly rich and earthy flavours. – Shelby Gee, Editorial Intern

Sipping on an expertly crafted cocktail at… Salmon Guru

The original Madrid branch of Salmon Guru was recently recognised at number 15 on the World’s Best Bars list and I can see why. The Dubai branch is cosy and has such a fun and funky vibe to it with LED lights draped from the ceiling, and some seriously wow cocktails. The glassware is just as impressive as the mixology, with the gin, wine and mezcal-based Ultramarino poured into a clay pot and submerged into seawater for 72 hours, which adds a slow salty flavour. The cocktail is then served with a cheese cracker on top and is intended to be enjoyed together with each sip to enhance the flavour 10-fold. Give it a go on your next visit. – Shelby Gee, Editorial Intern

Diving into some cocktails at Roberto’s Bar Scala, DIFC

Since I’ve started working for What’s On, I have become a regular in DIFC. This Thursday was no exception, as I ventured down to Roberto’s newest addition – Bar Scala – for its opening night. My bestie and I enjoyed some lovely cocktails, bar bites and the amazing vibe. I’m still daydreaming of their spinach ricotta and truffle tortellini. – Romy Hunt, Editorial Intern

Munching on plant-based goodness with Neat Burger

It’s no secret that I am a massive burger lover, but since becoming vegetarian it has sometimes proven difficult to satisfy my cravings. Naturally when I heard Lewis Hamilton’s vegan burger joint was opening in Dubai Mall I was so excited, so I made sure that I was first in line when they opened. I opted for the Chick’n Burger and cheesy fries, which did more than fulfill all my meat cravings. – Romy Hunt, Editorial Intern

