Vroom vroom…

Calling all fans of motorcycles! The Art of Motorcycles Show returns to Dubai this November for a day jam-packed with art, photography and of course, motorcycles.

It is the Middle East’s first and only art show that will bring together motorcycle enthusiasts, art fans and shutterbugs in Dubai. It takes place on Sunday, November 13 at the iconic Flat12 in Port Rashid.

The best news? The event is free to attend.

Now in its fourth edition, the show is set to be the biggest The Art of Motorcycles Show to date. It will feature specially curated motorcycles from invited builders, collectors and private owners.

Besides appreciating the different motorcycles, you will even get to check out a number of artworks from ten talented artists and photographers from around the globe.

There will even be workshops including helmet painting, jewellery making and a photography workshop hosted by Nikon.

You will be able to shop for limited-edition art pieces. You can nab a sneak peek before they go on display at the event here.

While you roam amongst the cool collection, you will be able to sip on a coffee from Flat12 Cafe. Haven’t visited Flat12 Cafe before? It’s an Instagrammable cafe that showcases a rotating collection of heritage motors and iconic sports cars.

The show was launched back in February 2019 and curated by Del Michael Gasan who wanted to bring people with a shared interest and passion together. Gasan comes from a family of motorcycle builders, riders and artists, so he knows his motorcycles which means this will be an event motorcycle fans will not want to miss.

For more information, visit aom-show.com or message the team at contact@aom-show.com.

Art of Motorcycles Show, FLAT12, Port Rashid, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street, Dubai, Nov 13, 8am to 8pm, free entry, aom-show.com

Images supplied by Art of Motorcycles Show