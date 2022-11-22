Treat yourself this merry season…

Christmas Day is nearly here but it isn’t the only day to celebrate this festive season. Christmas Eve is just as important and in Abu Dhabi, there are many ways to celebrate. So, take a break from hanging up the last bits of decoration or prepping for Christmas Day, and spend time with loved ones.

Here are 8 places to celebrate Christmas Eve in Abu Dhabi

Annex

A festive brunch is taking place on the Annex Rooftop on Christmas Eve. So, dig out your best Christmas jumper and get ready for a Yuletide brunch with renowned views, a vibrant DJ set, light bites, and house beverages. After the festive fun concludes, move down to Annex Club for a memorable evening.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs245 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks, Dhs395 premium and Champagne. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. annexabudhabi.com

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Gather friends and family and indulge in French-Mediterranean treats at LPM Restaurant & Bar. On December 24, Global Executive Chef Adriano will present his curated set menu, featuring foie gras terrine, a seafood tower, salmon tartare with potato wafers and caviar, chicken foie gras ballotine, roasted turbot with artichokes, and langoustine ravioli with truffle.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs595 food only. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. lpmrestaurants.com/abu-dhabi

Kuzbara

If mulled wine, roasted leg of lamb, kebabs, and a dark chocolate yule log sounds like your idea of the perfect Christmas Eve, look no further than Kuzbara. Santa will even be taking time out of his busy schedule to pop by and deliver gifts to the children.

Kuzbara, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs455 house drinks, Dhs555 premium drinks, Dhs110 children six to 11. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Graphos Social Kitchen

Celebrate Christmas Eve with friends and family with an evening brunch at Graphos Social Kitchen. The spread will include Christmas favourites from around the world, served across 16 live cooking stations. Enjoy traditional dishes such as roast turkey from the carving station or the freshest catch of the day; all served alongside a variety of beverages.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs95 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

Le Corniche Dining

This family-friendly venue has everything you need for the perfect festive evening. From Christmas crackers on the tables to a Turkey and trimmings station, carvery station, live BBQ and selection of festive desserts, everyone will enjoy the ambience. Santa will also be stopping by on the night to distribute treats.

Le Corniche Dining, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs285. Tel: (0)2 813 7777. sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Le Bistrot

Savour authentic French cuisines from the a la carte menu, paired with a selection of wines at Le Bistrot. The bright and modern venue is the ideal place for families and couples looking for an upscale start to their Christmas.

Le Bistrot, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, 7pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)55 367 5083. marriott.com

Mykonos

Relish a special four-course festive set menu complemented by a selection of house beverages amidst Christmas decorations. Indulge in sushi rolls, duck confit, as well as Christmas-themed favourites, while DJ Marc plays party hits.

Mykonos, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks, Dhs150 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)50 785 2320. @mykonosabudhabi

Si Ristorante Italiano & Bar

Celebrate Christmas the Italian way, around the table with loved ones, sharing hearty plates and fond memories. While a live band sets the mood, tuck into a feast of traditional dishes that have been given an Italian twist.

Si Ristorante, Saadiyat Rotana, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs345 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. rotana.com

Images: Supplied