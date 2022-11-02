fbpx
Tiesto, Ne-Yo, Deadmau5 and Amin Van Burren to headline World Tennis League

Elise Kerr
Written by:
Elise Kerr
24 minutes ago

The huge musicians will serve as after-match entertainment…

For the first time ever the World Tennis League is coming to Dubai on Monday, December 19 to Saturday, December 24. With a sporting line-up that includes huge names such as Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep, and Alexander Zverev.

Combining sport with live music, the after-match concerts will be headlined with huge international names including Tiesto (December 19), Wizkid (December 20), Ne-Yo (December 21), Deadmau5 (December 22), Mohamed Ramadan (December 23) and Armin Van Buuren (December 24).

A tennis lottery will take place on November 1 which will split up the 16 players into four teams of four. A Round Robin-style tournament will eventually determine the top two teams who will face off in a final day of matches to crown the overall winner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

The star-studded event will be taking place at Coca-Cola Arena, and ticket prices have been revealed. Passes are available as a single ticket or season pass, offering access for the full six days, and start from Dhs199 for a single or Dhs955 for the season in Category E.

Category D tickets are Dhs275 for a single pass and Dhs1,320 for a season; Category C is Dhs330 for a day pass and Dhs1,584 for the full week; Category B – upper bowl is Dhs499 on its own or Dhs2,395 altogether; and Category B – Lower Bowl is Dhs749 for one event and Dhs3,595 for all six.

Djokovic expressed his excitement for the upcoming World Tennis League: “This new event is exciting, there’s no doubt about it. I absolutely love playing in Dubai, I’ve had a lot of success there over the years and really enjoy the fans. This is something different, and it’s going to be great being a part of it.”

Coca Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Monday, December 19 to Saturday, December 24. worldtennisleague.com / @worldtennisleague

Images: Provided

