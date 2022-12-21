Dancing, yoga, singing and much more in the Hatta hills…

January is a time for putting your health and wellness first, and with that in mind, there’s going to be a wellness festival in Hatta next month. Coreunity is a the three day community, movement and music festival is coming to Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts from Friday January 13 to Sunday 15, 2023.

Taking place as part of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) the festival will see Core Direction, lead an array of inspiring fitness, health, and wellness events. It will all take place against the backdrop of the picturesque Hatta mountains. Bliss.

The full festival pass is Dhs449, with Friday costing Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299 and Sunday Dhs249, You can get your tickets online now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMMUNITY | MUSIC | MOVEMENT (@coreunityfest)

Movement

Surrounded by Hatta’s breathtaking mountains, all guests are invited to get their heart rate pumping by enjoying group hikes, trail runs, bike adventures, HIIT and dance sessions. For those who are eager for some healthy competition, there will also be Zorb football scheduled throughout the weekend. Looking for something more relaxed? Guests can slow it down during a sunrise summit meditation, immersive breathwork, yoga or a kayak on the waters of Hatta’s dam. Coreunity can be a family affair too, with the little ones entertained at the Kid’s Zone, which has curated an action-packed weekend of fun.

Music

There will be a chance for you and your squad to sing your hearts out at the community courtyard, which will be hosting ‘Dubai Shopping Festival Tunes DXB’, offering a weekend full of acoustic musicians, singers and entertainments. On the main stage at sunset, there will be the opportunity to dance into the night with daily dance sessions to the beats of Coreunity’s DJ.

You won’t go hungry at Coreunity, with a host of food and beverage vendors keeping you fueled and hydrated throughout the weekend. If you prefer to cook your own food, this wont be a problem with BBQ stations on offer and picnic benches perfect for devouring your spread.

Camping

The campsite is sectioned into zones for the early risers, night owls or families, and come with the use of showers to make your stay as comfortable as possible. All festival goers are free to bring their own tent and camping equipment for Dhs99 per tent plot, but Coreunity is also here to accommodate the less seasoned campers; offering pitched two man tents, complete with an inflatable mattress and a night light. All you need to pack is a blanket, pillow and all your fitness gear for the weekend of activities. This will cost Dhs649 on-top of your ticket price.

If your looking for a more luxurious experience, there are also glamping options aplenty in Hatta, which festivalgoers can book with a 20 per cent discount.

Coreunity Festival, Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts, Dubai, Fri Jan 13 to Sun 15 2023, Full festival pass Dhs449, Friday Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299, Sunday Dhs249. Camping tent plot Dhs99, two person tent Dhs649, kids under 12 are free, Tel: (0)55 814 9704, coreunityfest.com

Images: Provided