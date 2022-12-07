Expect film screenings, engaging workshops, panel discussions and more…

Escape the bustling city and head to the Dubai desert this cool December season for the return of Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert.

The unique event returns for its second edition for three days from Friday, December 9 to 11, 2022 at Marmoon Desert – the first unfenced nature conservation reserve in the UAE. Think of it as an outdoor cinema experience paired with other activities that are fun for the whole family.

Held by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the event celebrates emerging filmmakers in the region and offers up a platform for young talents from the region to showcase their work.

For those cinephiles heading over, a program of film screenings will be released soon. Keep your eyes peeled on @almarmoom.filmfest social media for updates.

Additionally, the event will also include a number of interactive and engaging workshops including photography, production design and art direction, and more. For children and youth, there are workshops where they can create their own nature superhero, learn the art of Arabic Calligraphy, and more.

Additionally, there will be panel discussions with worldwide experts and regional industry practitioners.

Kids will also be able to enjoy unique cinema screenings just for their age group such as Zarafa and Revolting Rhymes.

According to Dubai Culture, ‘The festival and competition aim to promote the sustainability of the film industry in the region, and provide a platform for film industry professionals to share their experiences and knowledge to inspire new talent to participate in the field.’

The first edition of Al Marmoom: A Film in the Desert Festival took place in March 2020 where the community was able to enjoy an innovative cinematic experience in the open air at Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert, Al Qudra Road, close to Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai, Dec 9 to 11, timings vary. Tel: (800) 32222. @dubaiculture @almarmoom.filmfest

Images: Dubai Culture